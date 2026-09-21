Report: AI-Generated “Intel” Nearly Sparked US War With China

The analysis was produced by a human but relied on false claims that an AI model had provided to them.

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The U.S. military reportedly “almost started a war” earlier this year over an errant report created by an analyst who was using artificial intelligence (AI) to determine the contents of a ship from China in waters near the Middle East.

According to CNN, the AI wrongly informed a special operations command analyst that the ship was transporting components that could be used to aid in the creation of a nuclear weapon. The report was “entirely false,” a source with knowledge of the situation said.

But it wasn’t until much later that the report was determined to be a false alarm. Indeed, the military was already preparing to board the vessel in question, based on the report’s findings. Military planes were also deployed in response to the errant report.

The situation, which took place in the spring, “almost started a war,” the same source indicated.

Such a war could have been devastating on a global level, as both the United States and China are nuclear powers.

AI is fast becoming a part of almost every aspect of the military’s work, from intelligence gathering and analysis to selecting targets to bomb. Ultimately, people, not machines, make these decisions, but they are increasingly relying on AI, which is often inaccurate. Indeed, when an AI model doesn’t have an answer, it will frequently fabricate something and report it with confidence — a phenomenon that tech experts call a “hallucination.”

Despite AI being integrated into almost all parts of the military, only 8 percent of Americans have heard “a lot” about the military using AI in its war on Iran, while 4 in 10 Americans have heard “nothing at all” about it.

In March, it was revealed that AI played a role in the military’s decision to bomb a girls’ school in Minab, Iran, with military officials using AI to determine whether the site was a strategic target. Last week, the United Nations concluded that the attack, which killed 120 children, was a war crime, violating rules requiring aggressors in wars to “distinguish between civilian objects and military objectives.”

Several tech experts have issued serious warnings about the explosive growth of AI. While AI leaders have largely insinuated that companies should self-regulate, many concerned observers have called for governmental regulation of the technology.

“We should act urgently to demand strict regulation that protects people and holds AI companies accountable for the harm they’ve already done, while also preventing future harm,” Evan Greer, director of the digital rights group Fight for the Future, said in a statement earlier this month.

But President Donald Trump is resisting calls to slow down or regulate AI, likely fearing that such regulations could hurt economic indicators he regularly brags about.

In a Truth Social post last Monday, Trump claimed that “the only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT.” On Saturday, he followed through with that idea, announcing the creation of an “AI Force,” which would be overseen by an AI czar of his choosing.

The details of the AI Force were not immediately clear, but Trump said it would be similar to the Space Force agency he created during his first term. That implies an AI Force would likely be used for military purposes.

“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry,” Trump wrote. “Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!”

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