The reports seem to manufacture consent for Trump to escalate strikes on Iran and its water infrastructure.

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Major corporate media outlets pushed multiple stories on Monday seemingly aimed at manufacturing consent for the U.S. to intensify strikes on Iran and target civilian infrastructure while doing so — reports that were likened by critics to the media’s pro-war propaganda blitz when the U.S. invaded Iraq in the early aughts.

The New York Times published a story that framed dams in Iran as a mysterious “riddle,” with the country having built the “puzzling” water infrastructure for no apparent reason. Dams are used for many reasons — agriculture, manufacturing, energy, flood management, recreation, and to provide populations with water — but the Times, with a heavy hand, suggested that Iran’s dams are used for military purposes.

“Why does it seem that wherever we have dams, there is a missile strike close by?” the Times quoted one Iranian German academic as saying, noting that the U.S. and Israel have carried out many airstrikes near dams during the war. The reporting echoed similar articles in Israeli publications.

The Times even noted Iran’s historic, decades-long water crisis, and observed that dams in Iran often serve civilian purposes; one U.S. strike in July hit a hay storage shed for wild sheep, an environmentalist told the Times. However, the report treats recent arrests of environmentalists in the country as another reason for suspicion, though environmentalists and climate activists are commonly criminalized across the world.

Media critics and opponents of the war expressed anger at the Times report online, saying that it was published to justify the U.S. carrying out strikes on Iran’s water infrastructure — which could lead to disastrous results for the already ailing civilian population.

“Speculation is not evidence. Spatial proximity is not causality. Even those who attacked Iran have not made such claims linking dams to missiles!” wrote Kaveh Madani, former Iranian environmental official and director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health. “This reductionist, sensational narrative is irresponsible journalism with potentially dangerous consequences for civilian water infrastructure.”

Critics had similarly harsh words for CNN after it published a report on Monday evening with an even more provocative claim. CNN asserted, citing U.S. officials, that intelligence sources have supposedly found that Iran is developing plans to use a chemical weapon or radiological device — a “dirty bomb,” as CNN deems it — in Washington, D.C.

The outlet said it’s unclear whether or not Iran would follow through with the supposed plan. Still, it claimed that the Iranian government could use people already inside the U.S. to smuggle bomb materials into the capital, not just drumming up support for preemptive “defensive” strikes on Iran, but also potentially endangering people in the U.S. who the Trump administration may “suspect” are smuggling such weapons.

The Trump administration, accordingly, drummed up bloodthirsty sentiment in response to the report. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that it would “cause an all-out war” if Iran attacked D.C., suggesting that the U.S.-Israeli war that has killed roughly 3,500 people in Iran as of June, damaged thousands of civilian sites, and reportedly wiped out all of Iran’s senior leadership has not already amounted to “all-out war.”

President Donald Trump once again struck a genocidal tone when asked about the report on Tuesday, saying that, if Iran even threatens to attack D.C., “they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before.”

Jake Tapper, who has long been criticized for cheering U.S. and Israeli assaults, featured the report on his evening program.

The report was met with immediate skepticism from critics of the war, however. Critics likened it to the media coverage in the months and years leading up to the U.S.’s invasion of Iraq, when major news outlets breathlessly parroted lies about Saddam Hussein’s “weapons of mass destruction.” The parallels run deep: In December 2002, just months before the invasion, CNN even reported on an intelligence report that suggested that Iraq had a “dirty bomb.”

Middle East expert Trita Parsi posted a side-by-side comparison on social media of the coverage of the two wars. In the first clip, Bush administration Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice told CNN, in September 2002, that military action would be necessary because there would “always be uncertainty” that Hussein could get a nuclear weapon, and that “we don’t want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud.”

In the second, Tapper interviewed one of the reporters on Monday’s CNN report, also saying that Iran is undertaking a “planning effort” for a “dirty bomb” attack on D.C. The reporter, Katie Bo Lillis, said that “it’s not an indicator — at least right now — of an imminent attack.”

Parsi pointed out that the report makes no mention of the fact that it comes just days after Israel’s propaganda chief visited the U.S. to speak with Trump administration officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, to discuss the war, which Israeli officials have been pushing the U.S. to intensify.

Even the typically warhawkish Times had cast doubt on Iran’s supposed plans to use a chemical weapon against the U.S. and its allies earlier this month. On November 3, the Times published a report saying that such allegations originated from Israeli intelligence sources, noting that it was “met with alarm by some American officials and deep skepticism by others.” It also noted that Iran has denied having chemical weapons.

Indeed, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, called the reports “rubbish” in a post on X, similarly likening them to the media’s coverage in the buildup to the Iraq War.

“In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have ‘reported’ that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams,” Araghchi wrote. “Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it.”

Even if the reports were true, Middle East analyst Sina Toossi said, such a plan would be well within the realm of typical planning amid a war — but such information should be treated with far more care.

“[A]t this particularly dangerous juncture in the war, leaking and presenting uncertain intelligence in such alarming terms is fueling unwarranted fear and even hysteria in Washington and beyond,” Toossi said. “I also worry about the possibility that this was a strategic leak intended to build public support for continuing or escalating the war with Iran.”

Apparently not satisfied with just one pro-war report, CNN — which was recently acquired by the vehemently pro-Israel Ellison family — also aired a feature by Fareed Zakaria, sensationally entitled “Iran and the Bomb.” Zakaria said the report examined why “Iran has pursued a nuclear weapon despite decades of sanctions, security threats, and now war,” despite mountains of evidence that Iran has done no such thing.

The warmongering comes as the U.S. has already been striking Iran for weeks, despite media reports that the war is in a quiet period. It also comes as Democrats are poised to take control of Congress in January, potentially pushing the U.S. one step closer to finally ending the war on Iran.

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