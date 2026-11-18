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The 2026 midterms didn’t only swell the ranks of progressives and green economic populists in Congress — they also ushered in a stunning number of Native American leaders in down-ballot races across the country. Among the state legislative races involving Indigenous candidates that have been called so far, Native American candidates won 83 percent of the time, according to ICT.

Montana led the way: 12 of 13 Indigenous candidates there, all Democrats, won legislative seats, including Natalie Weeks-O’Neal (Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux) in House District 31 and Katie Fire Thunder (Oglala Lakota) in House District 59.

In Nevada, Brian Wadsworth, a former Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Council member, won a seat on the Washoe County Commission representing the county’s rural north, becoming the first tribal member from any of the county’s tribal nations to serve on it, Wadsworth told Truthout. Native Republicans won too, including Emily McIntire (Muscogee) in Oregon and Heather Ellison (Navajo) in New Mexico.

In Alaska, Mary Peltola defeated the incumbent to became the first Native person to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

Many of these candidates spoke to voters’ concerns on the campaign trail about the affordability of groceries and health care. In Northern Nevada, voters also raised concerns about water, land, and unchecked growth. And the offices these candidates won are increasingly in locales where fights over land, water, and AI data centers get decided, as the federal government weakens its obligation to consult tribes. “We have about 120 proposed hyperscale data centers for Indian Country,” said Krystal Two Bulls, executive director of environmental advocacy group Honor the Earth.

Locally, “these fights are currently being fought and won,” Two Bulls told Truthout. A U.S. Senate permitting bill, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, despite its name, focuses on narrowing environmental review processes and threatens tribal consultation on projects affecting tribal water, land, and cultural sites. “That’s pretty much going to gut any kind of protections or legs that tribes can stand on to push back against these corporations,” said Two Bulls. The bill passed a preliminary vote on November 9 but has yet to clear the next hurdle in the Senate.

National wins among Native politicians could augur change at the state level, especially in states with multiple Indigenous candidate victories. Montana’s wins were historic: “It’s not lost on us that we’re making history, being the largest American Indian caucus in the United States at the state level,” said Weeks-O’Neal, adding that the state’s main media has yet to cover this fact.

Two Bulls expressed hope that the Indigenous bloc will be able to exert real leverage, saying: “They can actually throw a lot of wrenches into the fast tracking that’s currently happening.”

Despite Two Bulls’ forward-looking ambitions for the new class of Native politicians, especially around AI, Weeks-O’Neal faces extant costs to her district: The Zortman mines, which extracted gold from the Little Rocky Mountains in the 1980s and ’90s, contaminated Montana’s water and still cost $3 million a year to treat. “The water is devastated. It is tainted in perpetuity. That means forever,” she said. “Whatever profit was made from the mine, I mean, I can’t imagine.” The site has been re-listed for $52.5 million with geologists estimating “that only 20% of the gold and silver [was] harvested, leaving plenty of reserves for investors or operators,” the listing states.

Natalie Weeks-O’Neal (Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux), a member-elect of the Montana House of Representatives, stands in front of flags in the Montana governor’s office. Lilliana O’Neal

House District 31 includes much of the Fort Peck Reservation, whose median age is 30 and median household income is roughly $53,000, far below the national median of around $87,000. It’s no surprise then that voters’ primary concern is affordability, especially groceries. “They were struggling to even feed their families,” said Weeks-O’Neal. Trump’s administration has moved to slash the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which could cut off access for 6.3 million people nationally.

Meanwhile Katie Fire Thunder’s constituents in South Bozeman, which is one of the wealthiest areas in the state, are also worried about affordability: Rising property taxes, driven by soaring land values, are creating a crisis for retirees on fixed incomes who are being priced out of homes they’d expected to keep for life. “That tax burden is being shifted on to residential and property owners,” she said, joining the call alongside Weeks-O’Neal.

Rep. Thedis Crowe (Blackfeet), reelected in House District 15, which borders Canada and includes part of the Blackfeet Reservation, said protecting the water compacts negotiated by the Blackfeet Nation and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes is a top priority, because both are “headwaters tribes.” He said data center bills expected in the coming session will force lawmakers to weigh impacts on rural and tribal communities, and on water quality.

Weeks-O’Neal said too many of those decisions in Montana have been left to counties, which she said “is just way too much power given to county entities,” and that it was part of why she ran for the Montana House of Representatives.

In northern Nevada, that county power is exactly what Brian Wadsworth just won. Wadsworth lives in Nixon, on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation, about an hour from Reno. Rush-hour traffic along I-80 by the area’s industrial center was once quite rare, he said. Now, “it’s literally a daily occurrence,” something “that we haven’t seen in our lifetimes.”

Washoe County Commissioner for District 5 Brian Wadsworth passes out diapers to the public.

Wadsworth told Truthout that voters are fed up with unchecked growth and have been asking cities to examine the area’s economic growth and really grapple with infrastructure issues.

“We definitely have a lack of adequate roads here in Washoe County,” said Wadsworth. Growth has far outpaced infrastructure, and that issue drove all the commissioner candidates in his election. The county’s tech boom is blamed by water experts, residents, and the Pyramid Lake Paiute for negative impacts on public roads and the doubling of home costs from roughly $280,000 in 2015, to an estimated $550,000 in 2026, according to The Nevada Independent.

Wadsworth was also outraised by 5 to 1, drumming up only $27,000. When asked how he won despite being outraised, Wadsworth credits his win to showing up instead. He drove an hour to attend meetings in Gerlach. He also held events in communities where, he said, people told him they’d “never had someone… come out and talk to us.” That’s why, he said, he didn’t have to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to run a campaign: “It doesn’t take a lot of resources to drive out to a community and talk to people… it takes a lot of time.”

“I think the communities are looking to someone that is going to really listen to the concerns and issues of the county, and not just be pro-development, you know, approving developments at no matter what cost,” he said.

Many of Washoe County’s development concerns hinge on water. “We’re at the terminus endpoint of the Truckee River,” he said, adding that “we’re always concerned about growth and development with the upstream users.”

Pyramid Lake sits downstream of the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, where data centers are going up alongside Tesla and a Walmart distribution center. “We’re greatly concerned about not only water quantity issues but also water quality issues,” Wadsworth said.

Washoe County Commissioner for District 5 Brian Wadsworth sits on the left.

Right now, Wadsworth said, data centers can be built “under the guise of a warehouse,” with no guardrails on water, energy, or land use. He said he would “vehemently oppose” any project that uses excessive water in a region that is “always going to be in a constant state of drought.” For Pyramid Lake, at the end of the Truckee River, that is not at all abstract.

“Jurisdiction lines don’t matter,” Wadsworth said. “You know, the water is going to flow where the water is going to flow.”

In Arizona, Clara Pratte (Diné) made a percussive win, taking a seat on the Arizona Corporation Commission (an independent state regulatory body established by the Arizona Constitution), alongside fellow Democrat Jonathon Hill. Pratte and Hill’s election disrupted the GOP’s stranglehold on what had previously been an all-Republican commission.

“It’s these offices, these down-ballot offices, like planning and zoning, public utilities commissions, corporation commission,” Pratte told Truthout, that “really do play a vital role in how all of those things actually happen or don’t happen.” Her primary priority, she said, is investigating whether ratepayers are subsidizing infrastructure for large energy users like data centers. “Right now, the commission has no credibility with the public,” she told Truthout.

Not every race went that way. “We should not mistake these victories for having closed the representation gap,” Chrissie Castro, executive director of the California Native Vote Project, said in a written statement, noting that there are “communities where Native candidates faced truly significant barriers.”

In Montana, Angeline Cheek (Hunkpapa and Oglala Lakota) lost her bid for the Public Service Commission, 65 to 35 percent. Had she won, Two Bulls said, “it would have been a huge deal,” because utility regulators “make so many decisions that impact everyday folks.”

Shannon Wingfield finished fourth in the June primary for California State Assembly to represent District 68, including conservative-haven Orange County. In a state and year when tech billionaires are pouring more money than ever before into California’s elections, Wingfield felt the paucity in her campaign pocketbook. “It 100 percent would have been money,” she said. The two Democrats, David Penaloza and Jessie Lopez, went on to wage the most expensive legislative contest in California this year, with $5.6 million in spending, according to CalMatters.

Wingfield, who is tribal secretary for the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation, ran and lost in the state with 109 tribes, the largest number of tribes of any state. She said nearby tribes waited until the general election to back anyone Native, perhaps worried about electability. Wingfield told Truthout that an internal poll of about 7,000 likely voters by her campaign found only 23 percent support for a first Native woman legislator.

At the county level, though, Native candidates in California had a much stronger night.

In a written statement provided to Truthout, Castro noted that Native candidates in California won races including Inyo and Lake County supervisor seats but warned against mistaking these victories “for having closed the representation gap.” And while big decisions about tribal lands and water are often made on the local level, she said, “local representation cannot replace the federal government’s legal and trust responsibilities to tribal nations.”

Two Bulls is generally skeptical about elected officials’ ability — whether at the federal, state, or local level — to deliver for Native communities. “I don’t have a lot of hope as it is,” she said. But she says she has higher expectations of the new Indigenous legislators, saying, “I definitely do hold them more accountable.”

What Two Bulls expects of the new class is simple: Protect “land, air, and water.”

Weeks-O’Neal, meanwhile, frames the stakes in larger terms. Tribal communities, she said, have been stewards of the land for generations, “way beyond just the two terms of an elected official like myself.”

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