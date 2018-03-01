Truthout

About twenty activists from the environmental associations RadiAction, Extinction Rebellion, Attac and the Confédération Paysanne briefly occupied the headquarters of the multinational Bayer Monsanto in Paris, producer of the pesticide Roundup, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Monsanto Emails Show Employees Wanted to “Beat the Shit” Out of Concerned Moms

The U.K. Prime Minister's communication style of short questions and short answers is typical of demagogic politics.

Boris Johnson Takes His Brexit Demagoguery to the Social Media Sphere

Slaves rebelling in Virginia during the revolt led by Nat Turner in 1831.

A New Novel Transcends Space and Time to Illustrate Historical Struggle

A family sleeps in front of the altar in a Christian church

Over 1,100 Congregations Have Agreed to Provide Sanctuary to Migrants

