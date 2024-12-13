Israel Destroyed North Gaza Hospital’s Water Tanks With Remote-Controlled Robots

“Tonight was one of the most difficult nights we have faced,” the facility’s head said amid Israel’s months-long siege.

Northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital underwent its worst night yet of Israeli attacks on Friday, the facility’s director has said, with Israeli forces destroying most of the hospital’s remaining water tanks and creating “catastrophic” conditions for the facility.

In a statement on Friday, Hussam Abu Safiya, the hospital’s director, said that Israeli forces had detonated remote-controlled robots rigged with explosives in places “alarmingly close” to the hospital on Friday night. The explosions blew out windows and doors in the facility and took out the majority of the little water supplies the hospital has left on its rooftop, Safiya said.

“Tonight was one of the most difficult nights we have faced,” said Safiya. Israel has been besieging the hospital for weeks now, evidently seeking to destroy it and the rest of the hospitals in northern Gaza as part of its ethnic cleansing campaign there.

Israeli forces have also continuously carried out drone strikes, with one killing a nurse near the hospital and another killing a doctor from Kamal Adwan who was en route to another hospital in the region on Thursday. Friday’s attacks have injured three medical staff, Safiya said.

“As of now, heavy bombing persists throughout the night, accompanied by ongoing destruction of buildings. It is a catastrophic scene, with airstrikes and artillery shelling occurring with unprecedented intensity and frequency,” said the hospital director.

According to Safiya, there are 72 patients left at the hospital, which is in need of urgent assistance due to Israeli forces depriving north Gaza of humanitarian aid for two months now. Just last week, officials had reported that there were over 100 patients at the facility.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor noted when reporting on Israel using booby-trapped robots in north Gaza in October that using such weapons is a violation of international law, as they constitute weapons that cause indiscriminate damage to civilians and civilian infrastructure. Deliberately targeting civilian buildings like hospitals is also a violation of international law.

The operational ability of Kamal Adwan is rapidly deteriorating due to Israel’s attacks. Last week, Israel carried out another brutal raid of the hospital, evacuating all of the hospital’s patients and staff and forcing an Indonesian emergency team dispatched to the hospital to flee, leaving the hospital with no surgeons despite the huge numbers of people needing surgery in north Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes. Israel killed four physicians in the raid.

Israeli forces have also systematically targeted the facility’s most critical infrastructure, bombing its water supplies, oxygen generators and fuel tanks, and killing numerous staff.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Israeli forces have continued to deny aid organizations access to the hospital, worsening the already catastrophic situation.

“Despite dire conditions in Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, WHO was denied three times in the last four days to access the hospital to deliver medical supplies and fuel; transfer critical patients to Al-Shifa Hospital; and deploy an international emergency medical team,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday. “We urge for the immediate facilitation of humanitarian missions to the hospital, and an end to hostilities!”

Help us Prepare for Trump’s Day One Trump is busy getting ready for Day One of his presidency – but so is Truthout. Trump has made it no secret that he is planning a demolition-style attack on both specific communities and democracy as a whole, beginning on his first day in office. With over 25 executive orders and directives queued up for January 20, he’s promised to “launch the largest deportation program in American history,” roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, and implement a “drill, drill, drill” approach to ramp up oil and gas extraction. Organizations like Truthout are also being threatened by legislation like HR 9495, the “nonprofit killer bill” that would allow the Treasury Secretary to declare any nonprofit a “terrorist-supporting organization” and strip its tax-exempt status without due process. Progressive media like Truthout that has courageously focused on reporting on Israel’s genocide in Gaza are in the bill’s crosshairs.

As journalists, we have a responsibility to look at hard realities and communicate them to you. We hope that you, like us, can use this information to prepare for what’s to come. And if you feel uncertain about what to do in the face of a second Trump administration, we invite you to be an indispensable part of Truthout’s preparations. In addition to covering the widespread onslaught of draconian policy, we’re shoring up our resources for what might come next for progressive media: bad-faith lawsuits from far-right ghouls, legislation that seeks to strip us of our ability to receive tax-deductible donations, and further throttling of our reach on social media platforms owned by Trump’s sycophants. We’re preparing right now for Trump’s Day One: building a brave coalition of movement media; reaching out to the activists, academics, and thinkers we trust to shine a light on the inner workings of authoritarianism; and planning to use journalism as a tool to equip movements to protect the people, lands, and principles most vulnerable to Trump’s destruction. We urgently need your help to prepare. As you know, our December fundraiser is our most important of the year and will determine the scale of work we’ll be able to do in 2025. We’ve set two goals: to raise $150,000 in one-time donations and to add 1,500 new monthly donors by midnight on December 31. Today, we’re asking all of our readers to start a monthly donation or make a one-time donation – as a commitment to stand with us on day one of Trump’s presidency, and every day after that, as we produce journalism that combats authoritarianism, censorship, injustice, and misinformation. You’re an essential part of our future – please join the movement by making a tax-deductible donation today. If you have the means to make a substantial gift, please dig deep during this critical time! With gratitude and resolve, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!