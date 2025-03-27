Children in Gaza Are So Hungry They’re Drawing Pictures of Food in the Sand

Israel has blocked all aid from entering Gaza for over three weeks, the longest total aid blockade so far.

Palestinian children in Gaza are so hungry that they’re drawing pictures of food in the sand, according to a Gaza reporter, as the population is being starved by the most brutal form of Israel’s aid blockade yet for the past three weeks.

“My friend told me today that he keeps watching food videos because he wishes to have a plate of meat or fish. Many children in my neighborhood outside were drawing food by their hands on the sand,” wrote Palestinian reporter Abubaker Abed on social media this week.

“Another neighbour hopes to see meat before his eyes. He is desperate for it,” Abed said.

Israel’s total aid blockade is now in its fourth week, with Palestinians once again facing relentless bombardment after Israeli authorities unilaterally ended the ceasefire deal last week.

Both the bombardments and the blockade are even harsher than they were prior to the pause, with Israel killing at least 103 Palestinians a day in bombings, according to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, and Israel now having blocked all aid into Gaza for the longest period of the genocide so far.

The World Food Programme (WFP) says it has a maximum of two weeks left of food stocks, while its flour supplies are only enough to maintain bread production at its bakeries for five days.

Even commercial goods have been barred by Israeli authorities, WFP says. Food prices in the besieged enclave have soared, with goods like flour now selling for U.S.$50 a bag — a 400 percent increase compared to pre-March 18 prices.

This means that the “record low stocks” of food are putting hundreds of thousands of Palestinians at risk of “severe hunger and malnutrition,” WFP said.

“During the ceasefire, 500–600 trucks arrived daily. Now, nothing,” wrote UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees head Philippe Lazzarini. “Parents cannot find food for their children. The sick are without medicine. Prices are soaring. Hunger is increasing while the risk of diseases spreading is looming.”

Israel is further hampering aid work by targeting and killing aid workers. In the last week alone, the UN reported on Wednesday, Israel has killed eight aid workers in Gaza, bringing the total number of aid workers killed in the genocide to 399. In addition to that number, Gaza Civil Defense officials announced on Thursday that nine Palestinian Red Crescent workers who had been missing for days, as well as several civil defense workers, were confirmed killed by Israeli forces.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today during our fundraiser. We have until midnight tonight to add 140 new monthly donors. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.