Millions Join “No Kings” Protests in One of Largest US Rallies

Organizers say up to 8 million joined events nationwide, from San Diego to New York City.

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Millions of American across all 50 states on Saturday rallied against President Donald Trump and his authoritarian agenda during nationwide No Kings protests.

The flagship No Kings rally in Minneapolis, which organizers Indivisible estimated drew over 200,000 demonstrators, featured speeches from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and actress Jane Fonda, as well as a special performance from rock icon Bruce Springsteen, who performed “Streets of Minneapolis,” a song he wrote in tribute of slain protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Organizers called it “the largest single-day nationwide demonstrations in U.S. history,” with an estimate 8 million people coming out for events in communities and cities nationwide.

From major cities to rural towns that have never seen mobilizations like this before, protesters made clear that in America, we don’t do kings,“ the No Kings coalition said in a statement.

“This is what it looks like when a movement grows — not just in size, but in reach, in courage, and in more people who see themselves as part of this movement,” the organizers said. “The American people are fed up with this administration’s power grabs, an illegal war that Congress and the public haven’t approved, and the continued attempts to stifle our freedoms. We’re not waiting for change; we’re making it.”

The rally in Minneapolis was one of more than 3,300 No Kings events across the U.S. and internationally, and aerial video footage showed massive crowds gathered for demonstrations in cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Diego.

Congratulations to all Americans who dared to take to the streets today and publicly expressed their stance and disagreement with the actions and policies of their president. #WeSayNoKings 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/f3UDpmsj3m — Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) March 28, 2026

In San Francisco, thousands of anti-Trump activists gathered on a local beach to form a human sign that read, “Trump must go now! No ICE, no wars, no lies, no kings.”

WOW! Protesters in San Francisco, CA formed a MASSIVE human sign on Ocean Beach reading “Trump Must Go Now!” for No Kings Day (Video: Ryan Curry / S.F. Chronicle) pic.twitter.com/ItF7c7gvke — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 28, 2026

However, No Kings rallies weren’t just held in major U.S. cities. In a series of social media posts, Indivisible co-founder Leah Greenberg collected photos and videos of No Kings events in communities including Arvada, Colorado, Madison, New Jersey, and St. Augustine, Florida, as well as international No Kings events held in London and Madrid.

Attendance estimates for Saturday’s No Kings protests were not available as of this writing. Polling analyst G. Elliott Morris estimated that the previous No Kings event, held in October, drew at least 5 million people nationwide, making it likely “the largest single-day political protest ever.”

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