Israel Brutally Raids North Gaza Hospital, Evacuating All Patients and Staff

Israeli forces have carried out another brutal raid of one of the only partially functioning hospitals left in north Gaza, forcing out all patients and staff in the besieged facility and killing at least four staff in an attack on Friday.

Israeli forces encircled the hospital early Friday morning while carrying out horrific attacks near the hospital, witnesses said.

Ahead of the raid, two people in plainclothes entered the hospital with megaphones, ordering an evacuation. Soldiers then stormed the facility, forcing all staff, patients and displaced people into the hospital’s courtyard.

Israeli soldiers forced the Indonesian emergency surgery team to permanently leave, meaning there are now no surgeons left at the facility, according to hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya.

Four physicians were killed in the attack, according to Safiya, and there were “hundreds of bodies and wounded individuals” in the area surrounding the hospital after the raid. Israeli forces bombed oxygen generators in strikes overnight. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Israel gave “no official warning” of the attack ahead of time.

Just earlier this week, the UN had facilitated the deployment of an emergency medical team to Kamal Adwan for the first time in 60 days, after the facility’s staff and Gaza health officials had been begging for assistance for weeks. In a raid on the facility in late October, when there were hundreds of patients at the hospital, Israeli forces arrested all but one of the hospital’s medical staff. Now, there are roughly 100 patients left in the hospital.

“The situation inside the hospital and its vicinity is catastrophic,” said Safiya. “Medical supplies are nearly depleted, and there are hundreds of casualties around the hospital. Human rights organizations and international institutions must take action to save what can be saved.”

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that their field times found that the two people the Israeli military used to warn of the raid were detainees who soldiers were using as “human shields.”

Israeli forces have targeted Kamal Adwan for weeks. The hospital was once the last fully operational hospital left in north Gaza and is now only partially operational, with Israeli forces relentlessly attacking the facility’s staff, generators, fuel tanks and oxygen station in recent weeks.

Just in the past week, according to a count by Euro-Med Monitor, Israeli forces have directly attacked Kamal Adwan Hospital at least 10 times, injuring over 22 people. They have also been bombing the other two remaining hospitals in the region, Indonesian Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital.

The human rights group says that the attacks make it clear that Israeli forces’ goal is to destroy the health system in north Gaza.

“These attacks highlight Israel’s ongoing efforts to completely shut down northern Gaza’s hospitals,” said Euro-Med Monitor. “Already crippled by a lack of medical supplies, these hospitals operate with exhausted staff overwhelmed by months of famine and continuous emergencies. The aim appears to be the eradication of any chance of survival for Palestinians in northern Gaza.”

Truthout Is Preparing to Meet Trump’s Agenda With Resistance at Every Turn Dear Truthout Community, If you feel rage, despondency, confusion and deep fear today, you are not alone. We’re feeling it too. We are heartsick. Facing down Trump’s fascist agenda, we are desperately worried about the most vulnerable people among us, including our loved ones and everyone in the Truthout community, and our minds are racing a million miles a minute to try to map out all that needs to be done. We must give ourselves space to grieve and feel our fear, feel our rage, and keep in the forefront of our mind the stark truth that millions of real human lives are on the line. And simultaneously, we’ve got to get to work, take stock of our resources, and prepare to throw ourselves full force into the movement. Journalism is a linchpin of that movement. Even as we are reeling, we’re summoning up all the energy we can to face down what’s coming, because we know that one of the sharpest weapons against fascism is publishing the truth. There are many terrifying planks to the Trump agenda, and we plan to devote ourselves to reporting thoroughly on each one and, crucially, covering the movements resisting them. We also recognize that Trump is a dire threat to journalism itself, and that we must take this seriously from the outset. After the election, the four of us sat down to have some hard but necessary conversations about Truthout under a Trump presidency. How would we defend our publication from an avalanche of far right lawsuits that seek to bankrupt us? How would we keep our reporters safe if they need to cover outbreaks of political violence, or if they are targeted by authorities? How will we urgently produce the practical analysis, tools and movement coverage that you need right now — breaking through our normal routines to meet a terrifying moment in ways that best serve you? It will be a tough, scary four years to produce social justice-driven journalism. We need to deliver news, strategy, liberatory ideas, tools and movement-sparking solutions with a force that we never have had to before. And at the same time, we desperately need to protect our ability to do so. We know this is such a painful moment and donations may understandably be the last thing on your mind. But we must ask for your support, which is needed in a new and urgent way. We promise we will kick into an even higher gear to give you truthful news that cuts against the disinformation and vitriol and hate and violence. We promise to publish analyses that will serve the needs of the movements we all rely on to survive the next four years, and even build for the future. We promise to be responsive, to recognize you as members of our community with a vital stake and voice in this work. Please dig deep if you can, but a donation of any amount will be a truly meaningful and tangible action in this cataclysmic historical moment. We’re with you. Let’s do all we can to move forward together. With love, rage, and solidarity, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!