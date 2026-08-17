Kentucky Gov Has “Heard Absolutely Nothing” From McConnell Regarding His Health

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On Sunday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) indicated that his office hasn’t heard back from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), weeks after he demanded direct evidence that McConnell was still able to serve in office.

Earlier this summer, McConnell reportedly suffered a fall in his home, requiring hospitalization, and later, physical rehabilitation. He has since returned to his home and his team has issued press statements purporting to update the public about his health, but has not made a public appearance since June, and has failed to provide any audio or video evidence that he can serve out the remainder of his time in office through January.

In late July, the Kentucky governor demanded a direct message from McConnell to the people of Kentucky, discussing his health and plans to return to work in Washington, D.C. Appearing on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” program, Beshear announced that McConnell has not yet responded to his request.

“While I do hope that he is getting better — I’ve known him my entire life, I wish him no harm, I actually wish him good health — his bosses are the people of Kentucky,” Beshear said on the program.

There has been no transparency from McConnell’s office, the governor said, adding that he has “heard absolutely nothing back” on the matter.

“All he needs to do is call into this show for two minutes or Fox News for two minutes, or do a video for two minutes to the people he’s supposed to serve. He absolutely refuses to do it,” Beshear added.

Beshear’s July letter called for McConnell to “directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky.” Noting that public skepticism about the senator’s health has risen since his absence began, Beshear also stated in the letter that “all of this speculation and even this letter could have been avoided with a minimal amount of transparency.”

Legally speaking, Beshear cannot do much to compel McConnell to respond to his demands. Federal law only allows for senators to be replaced if they resign or die while in office, but provides no mechanism for state leaders to remove someone if they’re deemed incapable of serving.

But for every day McConnell remains out of office, his constituents are down in representation, compared to other states, as Kentucky will have just one senator remaining in Washington while the rest of the U.S. will have two per state.

If McConnell indicated this week that he could no longer serve the remainder of his term, a special election could be called for within the next few weeks, after which point the winner could resume McConnell’s duties until January, when the winner of the November general election would take over. However, even though there are no federal restrictions limiting when a special election can occur, with each passing day that McConnell doesn’t do so, the likelihood lessens that such an election can feasibly be held.

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