Ozturk has been brought to an immigration jail in Louisiana where there is “rampant abuse,” rights advocates say.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) is demanding the release of her constituent, Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk, from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after the PhD candidate was “kidnapped in plain sight” on Tuesday and locked away in a horrific immigration jail in Louisiana.

“Rumeysa Ozturk was kidnapped in plain sight and sent to Louisiana,” said Pressley on social media. “She’s a peaceful protestor, grad student, and my constituent who has a right to free speech and due process. Now she’s a political prisoner. Free her now.”

In another post, Pressley added that the abduction is a “horrifying violation” of Ozturk’s constitutional rights.

“She must be immediately released. And we won’t stand by while the Trump Administration continues to abduct students with legal status and attack our fundamental freedoms,” the lawmaker said.

Thousands in the Boston area protested in solidarity with Ozturk on Wednesday. The Turkish student, who was here on an F-1 student visa that immigration officials have reportedly revoked, was on her way to break her fast for Ramadan on Monday when a group of six ICE agents accosted her and forced her into an unmarked car.

Chilling video footage of the incident shows that the group was masked and in plainclothes, with some wearing hoods or hats. Several did not appear to be wearing anything that identified them as law enforcement agents. According to ICE’s online database, Ozturk is being held in the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center, which has been flagged by immigrant rights groups as one of several facilities in Louisiana where there is “rampant abuse.”

Ozturk’s arrest came just days after she was doxxed by Zionist vigilante group Canary Mission. She was seemingly targeted for an op-ed in the school’s student newspaper that she co-authored last year, which urged Tufts to divest from Israel in accordance with calls from resolutions passed by the student government.

The Department of Homeland Security has claimed, without evidence, that Ozturk was arrested because she “engaged in activities in support of Hamas” — an accusation being hurled against supporters of Palestinian rights in an attempt to suppress opponents of Israel’s genocide and apartheid.

Senators representing Ozturk also raised alarm about her abduction. “This arrest is the latest in an alarming pattern to stifle civil liberties,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D). “The Trump admin is targeting students with legal status and ripping people out of their communities without due process. This is an attack on our Constitution and basic freedoms — and we will push back.”

“Trump sent masked law enforcement officers to arrest Rumeysa Ozturk — a Tufts University grad student with legal status — without a criminal charge. Disappearances like these are part of Trump’s all-out assault on our basic freedoms. This is authoritarianism, and we will not let this stand,” Sen. Ed Markey (D) wrote.

Ozturk is one of many student immigrants who have been disappeared by ICE agents in recent weeks, as part of the Trump administration’s harrowing and potentially extrajudicial blitz of immigration detentions and deportations.

ICE reportedly abducted another PhD student, Alireza Doroudi, from his home on Tuesday, at 5 am. Doroudi, who hails from Iran, is in the U.S. on an F-1 student visa and is studying mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama, according to The Crimson White. Doroudi is listed as being in ICE custody on the agency’s website, but his location is undisclosed.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today during our fundraiser. We have until midnight tonight to add 140 new monthly donors. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.