Johnnie Jae is an Otoe-Missouria and Choctaw journalist, speaker, podcaster, technologist, advocate, community builder and entrepreneur who loves empowering others to follow their passions and create for healing and positive change in the world. She is the founder of “A Tribe Called Geek,” an award-winning media platform for Indigenous Geek Culture and STEM as well as #Indigenerds4Hope, a suicide prevention initiative designed to educate, encourage and empower Native Youth who are or know someone struggling with bullying, mental illness and suicide. She is also the host of the “Indigenous Flame” and “A Tribe Called Geek” podcasts that originated on the Success Native Style Radio Network.