Peltola won outright in the first round, negating the need for a second round of ranked-choice voting.

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Former Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) has been declared the winner of the Alaska U.S. Senate race, following weeks of ballot counting since Election Day, which President Donald Trump had sought to derail.

The Associated Press called the race on Tuesday night, determining that, with 99 percent of the ballots counted, Peltola had secured around 50.1 percent of the vote. While Alaska employs instant ranked-choice voting, secondary ballot counts will not be necessary, as Peltola secured a majority of votes in the first round of tabulation.

Peltola defeats incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), who garnered just 45.8 percent of the vote. Her victory ensures that Democrats (and aligned independents) will have 56 seats in the Senate, while Republicans will have just 44 members.

While some votes have yet to be counted, the AP explained why it was calling the race.

“Very few ballots remain to be counted, most of which are absentee ballots,” the news outlet said. “Peltola has handily beaten the incumbent Sullivan among absentee votes, which suggests her vote share will remain above 50 percent.”

The result of the race comes despite Trump’s attempts to end vote counting sooner, when it had appeared that Sullivan was closer to Peltola’s totals. The matter was complicated by the fact that a separate Dan Sullivan, running as an independent, had received a few thousand votes, too.

The president, citing a New York Times investigative report that accused the Peltola campaign of recruiting the second Dan Sullivan in an effort to confuse reporters, cried foul in a Truth Social post just two days after Election Day. (The Peltola campaign denies the conclusions drawn from the Times report.)

“The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over — He easily wins,” Trump wrote in his post. “There is no other fair solution!”

At the time of Trump’s post-election demand, fewer than three-quarters of all votes had even been counted. Had Alaska officials attempted to do what Trump wanted, potentially hundreds of thousands of voters would have been disenfranchised.

Trump had also complained about the other Sullivan candidate before the election. In response, the Department of Justice (DOJ) took the unprecedented action of requesting that Alaska delay certification of the Senate race if the incumbent Sullivan lost.

“It is vital that Defendants not certify any election result that may be impacted by voter confusion,” the DOJ asserted in its filing.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, but the DOJ said that it was going to pursue an appeal. However, due to Peltola’s outright win (without purported “confusion” affecting the race’s outcome), the lawsuit is likely to be dropped, or dismissed again as moot in an appeals court.

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