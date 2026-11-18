There are at least a dozen high level officials in the agency with potential conflicts of interest, a new report finds.

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One of the U.S.’s top financial regulators has been reduced to nothing but a “subservient lapdog” for corporate interests under the Trump administration, a government watchdog warns in a new report identifying at least a dozen high level officials in the agency with ties to the very firms they’re tasked with overseeing.

Under Paul Atkins, a Donald Trump appointee, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is being run by a swath of officials who have formerly done work on behalf of major private equity firms, fossil fuel corporations, crypto companies, military contractors, and more — including figures who previously served as defense attorneys for firms when they were being investigated by the agency, finds the report released Wednesday by Public Citizen.

The SEC was created in response to the Great Depression as a safeguard against the types of corruption and conflicts of interest that led to the economic disaster. Under Atkins, the group warns, conflicts of interest appear to be a selling point for leadership appointments.

“Under Paul Atkins, the SEC has radically transformed from a muscular investor watchdog into a drooling, subservient lapdog that does nothing but serve the very corporate interests it’s supposed to be keeping in check,” said Jon Golinger, democracy advocate for Public Citizen, in a statement.

Among the questionable actions since Atkins was confirmed by the Senate last year has been the SEC’s dropping of several of its cases against Atkins’s former clients. Atkins also seemingly has conflicts of interest related to work with several firms and companies, including his past leadership for three crypto companies and ownership of crypto assets.

Numerous other senior SEC officials similarly have deep ties to companies they’re supposed to regulate. One senior adviser to the Crypto Task Force, for instance, was a crypto lobbyist for a prominent crypto nonprofit known as the Coin Center up until he was appointed in February 2025.

The SEC’s Division of Enforcement, which is supposed to enforce laws, has been filled with figures who have represented the other side, serving as defense attorneys for companies and firms investigated by the SEC, Public Citizen found.

This includes the director of the division, David Woodcock — a former in-house counsel for ExxonMobil and leader in major law firm Gibson Dunn, where he headed the firm’s Securities Enforcement Practice Group. There, he represented numerous major companies, like AT&T, ExxonMobil, SpaceX, UPS, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and more.

As the report finds, Woodcock was twice named on the list of the “Enforcement Elite” by legal hub Securities Docket — a distinction described as “the kind of defensive specialists critical to have on speed-dial should the SEC’s Division of Enforcement come calling.”

The detailed report finds numerous other potential conflicts of interest across other parts of the agency, including the SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance, its public relations head, and the Office of General Counsel, the latter of which is led by a former managing director for BlackRock and general counsel for major firm Focus Financial Partners.

Even the inspector general — the figure who is supposed to lead internal investigations into wrongdoing inside the agency — has potential conflicts of interest, the report found. SEC Inspector General Kevin Muhlendorf was formerly a criminal defense attorney for those accused by the SEC of violating financial regulations and laws, and also faced accusations of conflict of interest when he became the acting inspector general for the D.C. metro operator, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

“There are cases where criminal defense attorneys have transitioned to the IG community, but it certainly merits a pause to consider how adequately and aggressively someone who once defended alleged criminals and is now in charge of the office tasked with identifying and pursuing individuals who may have violated the law will be in their newfound role as an inspector general,” the report said.

The report also notes that the extent of potential conflicts of interest within the agency is not known because Muhlendorf and another official each declined to disclose 22 former clients in forms, citing confidentiality requirements.

“Trump has surrounded himself with people like Atkins, who view government service and political power as a means to bestow favors on their friends and associates and amass ever greater personal wealth,” said Public Citizen co-president Lisa Gilbert. “And once again, the millions of Americans whose retirement funds and life savings depend on a fair securities marketplace are left out to dry.”

The report may fuel further scrutiny of the SEC. Lawmakers, most prominently Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), have previously called out the SEC for effectively abdicating its mission of enforcing the law, ushering in what Warren calls a “Golden Age of Fraud.”

Indeed, the agency’s latest report on its actions in fiscal year 2026 show that its enforcement actions are plummeting. In the past year, the SEC’s enforcement penalties fell to an 18-year low, decreasing by nearly 24 percent over the previous fiscal year.

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