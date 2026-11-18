The members said that their “constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate” on progressive issues.

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A group of seven Democratic House representatives-elect cited a voter mandate for action on Gaza and Medicare for All in their opposition to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries after the caucus selected him for speaker-elect on Wednesday, marking a break from the leader even as the vast majority of other Democrats voted “yes.”

On Wednesday morning, Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Jeffries for speaker in the new Congress in January, in a 251 to 11 yes or no vote, with two absences. The vote was done in a closed-door meeting, with a secret ballot, though Jeffries did call for a recorded vote rather than a simple voice vote. If elected on the House floor in January, he will become the first Black person to ever be the speaker of the House.

Several members spoke in favor of Jeffries ahead of the vote, reports say, including Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-New Mexico) and Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina), and Rep.-elect Rebecca Bennett (D-Wisconsin). He was also nominated by Representatives Derek Tran (D-California) and Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin).

Current Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Massachusetts) was elected as majority leader, the number two position in the caucus. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-California) was elected as majority whip, and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-California) was chosen as caucus chairman, the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Among the dissenters to Jeffries were seven representatives-elect who said that they are still not assured that Jeffries and his leadership team would help them deliver on key progressive issues.

“Whether on Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues,” they wrote in a joint statement released after the vote.

“We have worked to secure commitments from Leader Jeffries in good-faith conversations. While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership. Those conversations are ongoing. As such, our vote in caucus today was no,” they continued.

The statement was signed by Reps.-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier (D-New York), Adam Hamawy (D-New Jersey), Frederick Haynes (D-Texas), Melat Kiros (D-Colorado), Donavan McKinney (D-Michigan), Chris Rabb (D-Pennsylvania), and Claire Valdez (D-New York). Haynes, who is replacing Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), said that he narrowly missed the vote after waking up with an illness, but intended to vote no.

Rep.-elect Angela Gonzales-Torres (D-California) also released a statement explaining her “no” vote, citing a need for leaders to advocate for affordable housing, Medicare for All, the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and accountability for “the corrupt elite.”

“Since day one, I have been telling leadership that Angelenos have not been satisfied with the status quo and are demanding transformative change. I voted NO today, keeping my community and the trust they instilled in me in mind,” she wrote.

The statements stop short of a full rebuke of Jeffries and his leadership style, but acknowledge many of progressives’ criticisms of the centrist lawmaker, like his vehemently pro-Israel stances and soft hand toward ICE.

Other progressives voted “yes” on Jeffries, however, including figures like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), according to Axios.

In a social media post after the vote, Omar did not acknowledge the ballot, but called for progressive priorities to be passed. She listed a set of policies that Democrats passed with their recent trifecta in Minnesota, including universal school meals, paid sick leave, and legal marijuana.

“That’s how you use a majority,” she said. “Now it’s Congress’s turn.”

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