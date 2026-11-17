The Democrats should use their midterm momentum to stop writing a blank check for the Pentagon.

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The historic Democratic Party midterm victories were fueled in large part by deep opposition to the war on Iran, according to polling. Every Democrat who won in a competitive congressional race, except for one, opposed the war, including 13 in the Senate and 48 in the House, according to post-election analysis by the Progressive Change Institute.

New members won’t take office until January 3, when control of both houses shifts to Democrats. But the first test of whether Democrats in Congress will heed voters’ mandate for the end of the war on Iran, and respond to widespread opposition to “forever wars” more broadly, could occur much sooner. Although Democrats remain in the minority until January, they still have powerful leverage to block excessive Pentagon funding and stop the war in Iran during the current lame-duck session.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is key. The bill authorizes $1.15 trillion in military spending — along with dangerous policies to move toward integration of U.S. and Israeli military technology development, to build a destabilizing new generation of nuclear weapons, and to accelerate deployment of AI in weaponry.

The Trump administration is requesting an additional $350 billion just for the Iran War, bringing the total spending to a breathtaking $1.5 trillion dollars.

But Congress could just say no. The message delivered by the midterm elections could finally flip the script on the conventional wisdom that Congress will grant any level of Pentagon funding in the name of national security. Democrats must use their midterm momentum to stop destabilizing policies and sky-high defense spending, and finally take a stand for spending that meets the needs of families and communities.

Defense Legislation Has Been Called “Must Pass.” But Is It?

The 2027 NDAA was passed by the House in July. But in the Senate, 60 votes are required to allow a measure to come to the floor for a vote, and Senate Democrats were able to stop the bill from progressing. They can do that again, with or without Republican support, and the midterm election results make clear that is what voters want them to do.

Opposing the massive increase in military spending and the war in Iran should be an easy call — especially at a time when so many Americans are struggling to get the food, housing, medical care, and education they need. But giant defense corporations invest heavily in lobbying to influence defense policy, with nearly $164 million spent on lobbying in just the first three quarters of 2026, according to OpenSecrets. Defense expenditures are distributed nationwide, so members of Congress are often reluctant to reduce budgets that could impact their districts. Funding the Pentagon is also conflated with support for U.S. service members and considered a signal of patriotism. It is time to put that falsehood to rest.

Neither the NDAA nor the Pentagon appropriations bill is truly a must-pass measure. The two bills serve different purposes: the NDAA authorizes military programs and establishes defense policies, while the appropriations bill actually provides the money to fund them. If an appropriation bill doesn’t pass, Congress can keep the Pentagon operating through a continuing resolution. And the programs and policies included in the NDAA do not have to be bundled into one massive annual bill; Congress can address them through separate legislation.

If either bill stalls, the incoming Congress, with its new Democratic majorities, could write new versions after members take office in January 2027. They could use these bills to end the war in Iran, to halt destructive new nuclear weapons development, to stop military technology integration with Israel, and to force a reduction in Pentagon spending.

Congress could redirect our taxpayer dollars toward unmet needs of families and communities, beginning by reversing cuts to Medicaid funding scheduled to take effect in the new year.

Only Congress has the Constitutional power to determine federal government funding, and it should use that power. Here are seven things it could do instead of rubber-stamping the Pentagon’s requests:

Which Party Will Oppose Forever War?

“We’re at a pivotal moment where Congress can either enshrine the Trump military budget and parts of the Trump military doctrine with it, making it harder to reverse,” said Lindsay Koshgarian, National Priorities Project program director at the Institute for Policy Studies, in an interview with the author. “Or Congress can chip away at a Pentagon budget that has been too high and too unaccountable for a long time, and turn those funds toward better uses.”

Rejecting the proposed increase and bringing national defense spending back to last year’s level — or better yet, cutting it further — would free up resources for the things voters across the nation are clamoring for — like restoring funding to Medicaid and SNAP, rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, funding education, relieving student debt, building affordable housing, investing in science, stopping the heating of the planet, and so much more.

The midterm results have sent a message: Americans are tired of endless wars; a government that can find hundreds of billions for the Pentagon should instead fund people’s basic needs.

Yet the political opportunity is up for grabs. If Democrats rubber-stamp the $1.5 trillion in spending and the dangerous policies contained in the NDAA, they risk becoming the party of unaccountable military spending and forever wars, leaving Republicans free to claim the mantle of “America First” non-interventionism.

Both parties could instead compete to show which has one has the greater commitment to challenging the Pentagon’s unchecked power, stopping the carnage of war, and investing in what Americans actually need.

The first test will come within weeks. Voters led the way on November 3. Our elected leaders would do well to follow their lead.

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