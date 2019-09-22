J. David McSwane

J. David McSwane is a reporter in ProPublica’s D.C. office. Previously, he was an investigative reporter for the Dallas Morning News, where his reporting on the state’s outsourced Medicaid system, which benefits companies that systematically deny care to sick children and disabled adults, spurred multiple legislative reforms. Before that he wrote for the Austin American-Statesman and a small Florida newspaper.

Truthout
September 22, 2019