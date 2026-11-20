Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

Two authors have filed a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles, alleging that the Los Angeles Public Library engaged in anti-Palestinian discrimination and violated their free speech rights after the library’s leadership canceled an online event last December where the two were slated to speak to teens about their books, which feature Palestinian characters. This lawsuit against one of the largest public library systems in the nation comes at a time when anti-Palestinian racism and censorship are growing more entrenched across the country, now more than three years into the U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza.

“The stakes are really high, and it’s about so much more than the rights of the authors or even the rights of the readers,” Nora Lester Murad, one of the authors and plaintiffs in the case, told Truthout. “If kids and adults can’t be exposed to representation of Palestinians that’s diverse and nuanced and human and complex and multifaceted, [that erasure] converges with the anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim narratives that are being used to justify genocide.”

Murad and Palestinian American author Jenan Matari filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of Los Angeles in late September to demand accountability for the Los Angeles Public Library’s cancellation of their event and to draw attention to anti-Palestinian censorship in the arts.

Matari is the author of the picture book Everything Grows in Jiddo’s Garden, about a young Palestinian girl and her grandfather. Murad was slated to discuss Ida in the Middle, her young adult novel about a 13-year-old Palestinian American girl. The two were scheduled to speak at an online event on December 6, 2025, as part of Read Palestine Week, a global weeklong program highlighting Palestinian authors and stories celebrated in late November and early December each year.

The Los Angeles Public Library’s teen council, a youth volunteer group, voted to host a Read Palestine Week event, and the library’s Middle Eastern North African Affinity Group invited Murad and Matari and acted as liaisons between the authors and library administration in the lead-up to the scheduled event, according to the legal complaint.

But just three days before the event was scheduled to take place, the group notified Murad and Matari that the library administration had canceled it. The notice provided no further explanation for the cancellation, according to the legal complaint.

Records obtained by Los Angeles Public Press in a public records request and cited in the legal complaint later revealed that a staff librarian had emailed library leadership in mid-November 2025, accusing Murad and Matari of having “strong terrorist ties and virulently antisemitic views.” The email said it was sent on behalf of a group of Jewish library staffers and referenced an article from the right-wing Washington Free Beacon and profiles of the authors on Canary Mission, a pro-Israel doxxing platform. It also accused the Middle Eastern North African Affinity Group of having “deeply antisemitic views” and showing “racist behavior to me and others in our Heritage group.”

“This attack was not from outside but from inside the library.”

Later in December 2025, City Librarian John Szabo sent an internal email to staff claiming Murad and Matari’s event had been canceled because the library “has a responsibility to remain nonpartisan and apolitical” and that doing so was “necessary to uphold the Library’s commitment to an inclusive environment free of hate, discrimination, and harassment,” according to a copy of that email obtained by The LA Reporter in a public records request.

Szabo did not respond to Truthout’s request for comment before deadline. A member of the library’s public relations team told Truthout that the library cannot comment on pending litigation.

Murad told Truthout the accusations and cancellation follow a familiar pattern in which criticism of Israel is conflated with antisemitism in order to silence Palestinian speakers like Matari, anti-Zionist Jewish speakers like Murad, or others who speak out to criticize Israel or in support of Palestinian liberation. But, she added, the Los Angeles Public Library case is also unique because the pressure to censor Palestine-related speech came not from outside pro-Israel pressure groups but from inside an institution mandated to oppose censorship.

“People assume that when an institution like a library caves into anti-Palestinian racism that the attack was from outside, and this attack was not from outside but from inside the library,” Murad told Truthout. “You have to address those things differently. One is you’re telling the library, ‘Please don’t cave into external pressure,’ and the other one is ‘Hey, Library, you are the censor.’”

Neither Murad nor Matari is unfamiliar with anti-Palestinian censorship. Murad has published about the silencing of Palestinian narratives in libraries and children’s books. Matari has had events canceled before: Two private bookshops had already canceled planned readings with her before the Los Angeles Public Library event, and she told The Guardianthat a New York library canceled a scheduled event with her after the Los Angeles news broke last year.

After the cancellation of Murad and Matari’s scheduled talk last December, more than 100 Los Angeles Public Library workers signed a letter condemning the move and emphasizing the library’s mission to oppose censorship. “Restrictions placed upon Palestinian voices are in direct opposition to the mission of the library,” the letter read. “It is the mission and the mandate of the Library to collect stories and protect them from censorship.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and the National Coalition Against Censorship also called on the library to reschedule Murad and Matari’s talk in a joint letter in February 2026. That letter argued that the library “likely violated the First Amendment” when it canceled the event. It also criticized Szabo’s assertion that the library should remain “nonpartisan and apolitical,” calling it “absurd.” “If the library were to interpret its mission … to require it not to invite any author who has expressed strong political opinions, it would be hard pressed to find a single author to participate in its programming,” it read.

An Action Network campaign has since also resulted in more than 7,300 protest letters being sent to the Los Angeles Public Library from concerned patrons and community members. “The cancellation of an event that the youth of Los Angeles put the time and effort into putting on feels particularly antithetical to the mission of their library, both in their stated mission as well as the social function of the library as a space that fosters learning and exploring for youth,” Summer, a Los Angeles–based Palestinian artist and library patron who joined that campaign, told Truthout. “The library must be accountable to both the artists that they invited as well as the patrons who do not agree with that cancellation.”

“I don’t want to see any more authors experience the racism and discrimination I have faced at the LA Public Library, simply because I’m Palestinian and have continued to speak out against an ongoing genocide.”

Murad told Truthout that after such an outpouring of support failed to move library administrators, and after several unsuccessful attempts to engage them in conflict resolution talks, she and Matari felt they had little choice but to file a lawsuit. Their case alleges free speech violations, discrimination, and breach of contract, and seeks compensatory damages and an injunction that would require the library to reschedule the canceled event.

“When a library communicates through their actions that certain books and people are dangerous, so dangerous we can’t even let them come to the library and talk to us, it puts the weight of a public institution, so the government, behind a dangerous and racist message — it’s not just that our rights are being violated,” Murad told Truthout. “For Palestinians and for everyone’s right to learn from Palestinians and learn about Palestinians, we felt that we were doing a lawsuit for more than just us.”

Matari, in a press release announcing the lawsuit, said: “We need to hold public institutions accountable in order to protect free speech for all people, including the right to speak out for Palestinian freedom … I don’t want to see any more authors experience the racism and discrimination I have faced at the LA Public Library, simply because I’m Palestinian and have continued to speak out against an ongoing genocide.”

The city attorney’s office told Truthout it could not comment on pending litigation.

While it will take time before a resolution is reached in Murad and Matari’s case against the City of Los Angeles, Murad said she hopes the filing will send a message to other institutions that discrimination and silencing of Palestinian and other marginalized authors and narratives have consequences. “This isn’t just happening to us; Palestinians are being targeted by anti-Palestinian racism, and it’s affecting readers, and institutions have to be held accountable,” she said.

As Read Palestine Week approaches again, beginning November 29 this year, Summer told Truthout she hopes other arts institutions will reject the example set by the Los Angeles Public Library and that community members will advocate for those institutions to uplift Palestinian voices. “One of the ways people can support the blossoming of Palestinian art within public libraries is by requesting books and events by Palestinians,” she said. “All it takes is letting your desire to learn from them and read with them be known to your library branch.”

Fundraising Deadline: Missed Donations are down for Truthout at a time when media is under immense pressure. Google’s AI search has driven our traffic down by 15 percent, Trump is arresting journalists, and many independent media organizations face heartbreaking cutbacks and closures. At the same time, movement media is vital in the fight against Trump’s authoritarian reign. Our mandate to tell the truth, share strategies for resistance, and speak against fascism is ever more urgent in this deluge of political censorship and misinformation. Yet, we are struggling to meet our publishing costs when our work is so urgently needed. Our fundraiser ended last night, but there’s still time for us to meet those basic operating expenses — we need only $10,000. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Anything you can do makes a difference.