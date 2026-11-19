James Sullivan, who refused to say if Trump could run for president again, is currently a Texas Supreme Court justice.

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On Wednesday, a nominee to a federal judgeship struggled to recall and then refused to answer basic questions about the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which stipulates that a person cannot run for a third presidential term if they’ve previously been elected president twice.

James P. Sullivan, who is presently a Texas state Supreme Court justice, lost his reelection bid earlier this month when the state saw a “blue wave” in the midterm elections. Days after his loss, President Donald Trump nominated Sullivan to become a federal judge within the state.

Although Sullivan’s time as a judge was limited — he was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) in early 2025 and served just under two years on Texas’s high court after a vacancy occurred — he has a strong legal background rooted in conservatism, having previously served as general counsel to the governor from 2018 to 2025. Sullivan is also a member of the far right Federalist Society.

During his nomination hearing in the Senate on Wednesday, Sullivan refused to answer queries regarding basic constitutional theory and recent history.

When Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) asked him to explain the meaning of the 22nd Amendment, Sullivan appeared to struggle, at one point closing his eyes tightly, as if to focus. After several seconds, Coons gave him a hint: “No person shall be elected…” he began, prompting Sullivan to recall that the amendment bars people from running for a third presidential term.

Coons then asked Sullivan if Trump could run for a third term, citing numerous remarks by the president suggesting he might try to do so. Sullivan refused to answer the question.

“As a nominee for a federal district court, it would be a violation, I believe, of Canon 5 for me to opine on something like that,” Sullivan responded, citing American Bar Association (ABA) standards for nominees for judgeships. He then described the issue as something that “seems like it’s the sort of thing that is the subject of ongoing political debate.”

Coons disagreed, stating that it seems clear that the amendment — and Trump’s suggestions that he could run again — are contradictory.

“The question of whether someone can serve a third term as president of the United States, I think, is only unresolved in the mind of President Trump, who has repeatedly said that he’s thinking he might run for a third time,” Coons explained.

“I don’t believe it is the subject of political debate,” he added.

After the two continued a short back-and-forth on the matter, Coons reiterated his disbelief in Sullivan’s non-answer.

“The amendment is bracingly clear: ‘No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice,’” he said. “There is no debate about this, in my view.”

OMG — Trump judicial nominee James P Sullivan (a Texas Supreme Court justice!) reveals he doesn't know what the 22nd amendment says, but then after Chris Coons explains it to him, he refuses to say it'd be illegal for Trump to serve an illegal third term 🤦 pic.twitter.com/YwkDcVa70C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2026

The ABA’s Canon 5 rule does contain a subsection prohibiting “a candidate for judicial office from making statements that commit the candidate regarding cases, controversies or issues likely to come before the court.” However, there is a caveat to that rule that Sullivan appeared to ignore: “As a corollary, a candidate should emphasize in any public statement the candidate’s duty to uphold the law regardless of his or her personal views.”

Had Sullivan responded to Coons’s question on the 22nd Amendment by correctly pointing out that the law forbids Trump from running again, he likely wouldn’t have been in violation of the standard he cited.

Later during the hearing, multiple nominees were asked by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) to recall the events of January 6, 2021, when a mob of loyalists to Trump sought to violently disrupt the proceedings of Congress following Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential race.

Blumenthal sought to discern whether any of the nominees were “willing to say the Capitol was attacked” on that date. The nominees, including Sullivan, did not respond.

“Nobody? It’s a sad day,” Blumenthal said.

Sullivan’s non-answers may be moot points, at least when it comes to Trump’s future in politics. The president’s approval ratings are currently nearing record-low levels, making it unlikely that he will attempt to illegally run for a third term and risk facing an embarrassing defeat.

That said, Trump has repeatedly suggested he might run again, including during an interview on “Meet the Press” last year.

“I’m not joking” about running for a third term, he told host Kristen Welker, claiming “there are methods which you could do it.”

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