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A staffer for House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) custom-designed an artificial intelligence (AI) program to monitor the public communications of lawmakers and different factions within the party’s caucus.

According to reporting from The Washington Sun, which unearthed the source code for the program in a public GitHub software repository, the staffer asked the AI tool to monitor statements and social media posts of House Democrats in an effort to improve messaging strategies for Jeffries.

The program, which the staffer called Caucus Pulse, was produced using Anthropic’s AI agent Claude. To help the program, the staffer, whose identity is not yet known, fed it tens of thousands of posts from Democratic lawmakers purchased through the social media site X.

The program itself explains its purpose as being an assistant to the staffer, describing them as a “research analyst in the House Democratic Leader’s research and writing shop.”

The Washington Sun reached out to Jeffries’s office, with the Democratic leader’s spokesperson Christie Stephenson assuring the publication that Jeffries (who is the presumptive next Speaker of the House) wasn’t himself aware of Caucus Pulse.

“A staffer in this office conducted a short-lived experiment with AI in a personal capacity, without the involvement of the Office of the Democratic Leader,” Stephenson said. “No official resources were used, and we’re addressing this matter internally.”

In public statements, Jeffries has spoken out about the rapid and unregulated expansion of AI.

“The explosive growth of artificial intelligence and the challenges that are therein presented — that’s not a hoax,” Jeffries said in September, referencing comments from President Donald Trump that described fears about AI as hoaxes conjured by the media or by Democrats. In that same statement, Jeffries called for “immediate” and “decisive” action on the issue.

The regulations Jeffries will push for if he becomes Speaker of the House, however, are yet to be determined. Notably, Jeffries has received significant backing from many AI industry leaders, including $150,000 from executives at Anduril, an AI-weapons company that contracts with the federal government, and $44,300 from Mehdi Allhassani, an executive at the AI surveillance company Palantir, among other tech-based campaign donations this past election cycle.

House lawmakers also formed a bipartisan “AI Safety and Innovation Caucus” this week, which will be charged with balancing AI safeguards while also “ensuring the United States remains a global leader in innovative AI technologies,” the group announced.

The regulation of AI and data centers was one of the top issues among voters in the midterm elections. According to exit polling data, 56 percent of voters described those two issues as a “crucial or major factor” in determining how they cast their ballots.

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