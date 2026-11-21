”These cases were baseless from the start and designed to intimidate doctors nationwide,” said one abortion advocate.

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Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday dropped two lawsuits that were filed against out-of-state doctors for sending abortion medication to Texas — a practice his successor, Nathan Johnson, has vowed not to upkeep.

In January and February, Paxton sued two doctors in California and nurse practitioner Debra Lynch in Delaware for mailing abortion pills to Texas residents and operating services that help do so. But on Friday, Paxton filed notices of nonsuit in both cases, part of a wave of withdrawals his office has filed as he prepares to leave office in January.

It is illegal for Texas doctors to mail abortion medication within the state — but Paxton has also sued doctors in other states who prescribe the medication. Other states’ “shield laws,” which protect physicians who send abortion medications, have complicated Paxton’s efforts to seek damages against the doctors.

The end of the two suits was celebrated by abortion advocates, including Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, who also highlighted Attorney General-elect Johnson’s pledge to not to sue out-of-state doctors who mail abortion pills to Texas.

“The incoming Attorney General agrees with most Americans that doctors shouldn’t be treated like criminals,” Northup said. ”These cases were baseless from the start and designed to intimidate doctors nationwide.”

Less than a day after winning his election, Johnson told The Texas Tribune he would “cease using Texas abortion laws as an instrument of persecution and intimidation” and described challenges to other states’ shield laws as “judicially absurd.”

One of the California doctors, Dr. Remy Coeytaux, is also being sued by a Galveston County man who accused Coeytaux of providing his girlfriend with abortion pills at the direction of her ex-husband.

That suit and Paxton’s suit against Coeytaux and Dr. Rebecca Gomperts were brought under House Bill 7, described by opponents as a “bounty hunter law” which allows private citizens to sue those who distribute or mail abortion medication to or from Texas.

Disclosure: Center for Reproductive Rights has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune within the past five years. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in our journalism. Find a complete list of them and more information about our financial and disclosure policies here.

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