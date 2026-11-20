On this Trans Day of Remembrance, Democrats must recommit to rolling back the anti-trans assault of the past two years.

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Many are interpreting the “blue tsunami” that swept the nation earlier this month as a resounding rebuke of the MAGA movement’s fearmongering around transgender rights. But this Trans Day of Remembrance (TDOR), we owe it to ourselves and those we have lost to anti-trans violence to sit with the complicated, nuanced truth and not just comfort ourselves with a convenient, feel-good narrative.

It is true that many candidates who campaigned on explicitly anti-trans messaging and policies lost their elections, in spite of the hundreds of millions of dollars they spent on anti-trans ads. In fact, despite the deluge of anti-transgender messaging, many Democrats who refused to throw trans people under the bus, no matter what anti-trans rhetoric was thrown at them from their opponents, won their races across the country. Ten transgender people were elected into office — in Alabama, Georgia, Delaware, Montana, Florida, Washington, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Vermont voters approved a constitutional amendment adding explicit equal protection guarantees for sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

Polling suggests that voters have grown weary of the weaponization of trans issues by the far right, which they view as an attempt to distract them from the issues that matter most in their lives: inflation and the cost of living; jobs and the economy; and skyrocketing health care bills. Voters who were disenchanted with Donald Trump and the Republicans’ failure to deliver a better life for them mostly ignored the anti-trans messaging and voted blue.

But voting blue doesn’t automatically equate to being pro-trans. Some Democrats who did run on anti-trans policies still won their elections. Further, anti-trans ballot initiatives targeting transgender youth in schools passed in Washington, Arizona, Colorado, and Nebraska, and NBC exit polling showed that 52 percent of people in the U.S. feel that support for transgender rights has “gone too far.”

This sentiment persists despite the fact that at least 25 transgender people have died as a result of violence in the United States over the past year. The actual number of transgender people who have been murdered is certainly higher because the rampant misgendering and deadnaming in news reports and the lack of formal data collection makes accurate tracking and reporting difficult.

The United States has become increasingly untenable for trans people, who now must struggle greatly to survive, let alone thrive. More than half the country has banned medically necessary medication and surgical care for transgender youth and restricted their ability to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity. Across the country, 10 states prohibit people from correcting the gender marker on their birth certificates, eight states ban updates to gender markers on driver’s licenses, and nine states prohibit transgender people from using bathrooms and facilities that align with their gender identity in government-owned buildings and spaces, including K–12 schools and colleges.

Such policies have prompted 9 percent of trans people polled to relocate since 2024, fleeing states with anti-trans laws for supposedly safer havens like Washington and Colorado. But those states, too, have now passed similar anti-trans measures through ballot initiatives (though trans rights advocates have said they will fight to repeal them via legislation and litigation).

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has made attacks on transgender rights a central policy priority, making it increasingly difficult for trans youth to feel safe anywhere in the country. The Trump administration is especially fixated on undermining medical research and standards of care for transgender youth and has challenged states’ sovereign authority to regulate the practice of medicine within their borders. The Trump administration has also issued civil and grand jury subpoenas to hospitals in attempts to obtain transgender youths’ private medical records, targeted the medical associations responsible for researching and developing standards of care for transgender youth through civil investigative subpoenas and litigation, and stopped reimbursing states for Medicaid/CHIP coverage for trans medical care received by youth.

The administration has doubled down on false statements saying transgender people are violent, even in official memos, despite research finding that transgender people are more than four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims (not perpetrators) of violent crime. The Trump administration has also increasingly funded or commissioned misleading reports falsely framing being transgender or supporting transgender communities as indicators of political violence to justify using the nation’s national security apparatus to target and disenfranchise Democratic voters.

The administration has also weakened employment protections for transgender workers, restricted transgender people’s ability to obtain federal identification documents that reflect their gender identity, and disrupted hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for research and services supporting transgender communities. These anti-trans policies restrict transgender people’s access to employment, health care, housing, and public services, thus increasing trans people’s risk of facing harassment, discrimination, and violence, and causing significant psychological harm.

Trans youth are especially vulnerable to internalizing anti-trans rhetoric. According to research by The Trevor Project, 94 percent of transgender and nonbinary youth reported that anti-LGBTQ+ policies, laws, and public debates caused them stress or anxiety. Additionally, research has found that transgender and nonbinary youth living in states that enacted anti-transgender laws reported up to a 72 percent increase in suicide attempts.

In light of this research, we cannot ignore the role and responsibility of anti-trans policies and state violence in the deaths of transgender people. Anti-trans policies appear to play an active part in normalizing violence against transgender people and contributing to death by suicide. As transgender journalist Erin Reed has written, “every trans suicide is a murder by those in power.” At least 20 transgender people have died from suicide over the past year.

Democratic attorneys general have challenged some of the Trump administration’s most egregious anti-trans policies in court and defended civil rights in their states. Bolstered by the “blue tsunami,” it is time for Democrats across the country to shift from defense to offense on trans rights.

Democrats now have the power to act, and they must use it to honor those who are no longer with us on this Trans Day of Remembrance. That means using state civil rights laws to hold accountable all the hospitals that preemptively discontinued care for transgender youth. It means transforming states like Texas, which has been among the most anti-trans states in the country, into places that protect trans youth by repealing anti-trans executive orders and withdrawing from anti-trans lawsuits. It means using the Democratic Party’s congressional power to hold the Trump administration and its political appointees across federal agencies accountable for their unlawful actions over the past two years.

It is up to us to hold the Democrats accountable for defending trans lives and undoing some of the tremendous violence wrought over the past few years, and ensuring that by the next Trans Day of Remembrance, the world is a safer place for trans people.

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