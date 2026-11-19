Civil liberties and trans rights advocates say the bill has nothing to do with the purported aim of protecting children.

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Ohio appears to be on the cusp of passing a drag ban. Transgender Ohioans and their allies are sounding the alarm.

“House Bill 249 seeks to limit drag performances to strip clubs and similar locations, making it a crime to perform in drag in other places where a minor may be present,” an ACLU of Ohio petition to stop the bill reads.

“This bill broadly targets anyone who performs exhibiting a gender identity different than the entertainer’s biological sex at birth. HB 249 also relies on notoriously vague legal standards used to determine whether content is considered obscene and/or ‘harmful to juveniles.’”

Dara Adkison, the executive director of TransOhio, told Erin in the Morning that if this bill becomes law, it would be “the most extreme criminalization of drag and perceived gender nonconformity in the country.”

A section of HB 249, including a provision restricting content that is “harmful to juveniles.”

In addition to traditional drag, HB 249 also specifically targets transgender and gender nonconforming performers. Those found to violate all or part of these measures could be tried for a misdemeanor or felony, which could carry jail time.

Although in theory, the bill applies only to “performances,” not everyday Ohioans, its ambiguity blurs the line between lawful and unlawful; the bill fails to even articulate what constitutes a “performance.”

“If I’m doing my grocery shopping down at Kroger, and I whistle to myself as I’m going down the aisle or hum to the music overhead, has that suddenly become a drag performance in the middle of the Kroger shopping center?” Arienne Childrey, a transgender woman and community activist, asked while being interviewed by Erin in the Morning. She said the bill isn’t about drag performance or protecting children as much as it is about criminalizing gender nonconformity.

Childrey has been following the progression of Ohio’s drag ban for a long while—since 2023, to be exact, when HB 249’s predecessor bill, HB 245, was proposed. That bill was sponsored by Rep. Angie King, Childrey’s own representative in the statehouse. When Childrey and others staged a protest, King responded by mocking demonstrators, arguing they were fighting for the “right to twerk and gyrate in front of your minor children.”

An Ohio drag ban was reintroduced in April of last year. It passed in the House in March 2026 and then stalled for months in the Senate. On Nov. 17, analysts at TransOhio noticed it was put on the legislative calendar for a hearing sometime during the week beginning on Monday, Nov. 23. An exact date and time has not yet been announced.

“What we have right now is vengeance politics playing out in Ohio,” Childrey said, referring to the aftermath of this midterm cycle’s blue wave.

“Their veto-proof supermajority evaporates after the new year,” she continued. “Come January, that disappears. So they know that they are ‘do or die’ this time around; otherwise, they have a two-year legislative cycle where they won’t be able to move something like this through if they were to try.”

The state’s Senate Judiciary Committee must now vote on whether to pass the “sub bill,” or substitution bill, which is an amended version of the text. It will then need to be heard before the full Senate and be reconciled with the House if there are further changes.

However, it is still dripping with the same anti-trans animus and ill intent as before, even if its GOP proponents try to brand it as some sort of middle-of-the-road compromise, activists warned.

For example, the sub bill removed the definitions of “biological sex” that it previously codified, but those were enshrined by HB 96 anyway; the newer version also added a section making it a felony if “the offender previously has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to two or more violations of this section.”

“The vagueness is actually more dangerous now,” Adkison, of TransOhio, told Erin in the Morning. “The sub bill INCREASES the criminal penalties for an offense that previously didn’t exist. Under this bill, gender nonconformity (even among cis people) will be scrutinized, and those who don’t look ‘male’ or ‘female’ enough will face potential prison time.”

“This is so clearly a violation of the First Amendment freedom of expression,” Adkison added.

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