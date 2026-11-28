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Draconian abortion bans spread across the South and Midwest in the four years since Roe v. Wade was overturned. States run by Republican majorities, and in some cases even supermajorities, such as Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina, were able to enact unpopular and harmful abortion bans, which have directly led to the deaths of pregnant people. But now, in the largest Democratic tidal wave win since 1974, some of these very states have dramatically swung blue.

North Carolina — which already had a Democratic governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general — will now have a Democratically-controlled House, while Democrats are just a couple seats shy of control in the North Carolina Senate. In Georgia, the blue wave ushered in a Democratic governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and a Democratically-controlled House. And in Texas, which last had a Democratic governor in 1994, Democrats will serve as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and will control the state House.

What has been rightfully termed a “blue tsunami” in these states creates a unique opportunity to undo, or at least ameliorate the effects of, some of the nation’s worst and most insidious abortion bans. Here’s what could happen in these three key states.

Texas

For years, Texas has served as the testing ground for anti-abortion legislation. In September 2021, nine months before Roe v. Wade was overturned, Texas became the first state to enact a total abortion ban. SB 8 was more than a total ban, though — it included a first-of-its-kind vigilante enforcement provision that allows individual citizens to sue people who “aid or abet” abortions to enforce the ban, rather than relying on state enforcement. Because courts could demand defendants pay monetary awards to successful plaintiffs, it was frequently referred to as a “bounty law.” Texas has also led the way in suing out-of-state abortion providers — many of whom have used the protection of their state’s “shield laws” that keep them from being extradited to face criminalization, and could face great legal peril and significant financial penalties if extradited.

That may be about to change. The seismic shift in the makeup of the Texas state legislature and its leaders has created a real chance for abatement to some of the worst anti-abortion provisions in the country. The wave of Democratic victories up and down the ballot in Texas, including Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, has dramatically shifted the landscape of Texas politics. For the first time in 24 years, Democrats now control the Texas House of Representatives. And perhaps no one is in more of a position to make immediate change than Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson, the first Democratic attorney general in Texas since 1994.

Fresh off his election win, Johnson stated that his office will stop lawsuits against out-of-state physicians who prescribe and mail medication abortion to patients in Texas. While this doesn’t undo the total abortion ban, it would significantly ease the policing of it and allow more Texans to access covert medication abortion through the mail. According to the Guttmacher Institute, in July 2026, 4,840 abortions were provided via telehealth to Texans. Now, the providers who are already utilizing shield laws have an added sense of security that they won’t face criminalization. And it may incentivize other abortion providers in states with shield laws to provide abortion through telehealth to Texans, increasing access in a state that badly needs it.

Georgia

Georgia also made history on November 3, becoming the first state to elect a Black woman as governor. Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms has already made clear that repealing the state’s six-week abortion ban is a priority for her incoming administration. And with a Democratic lieutenant governor, attorney general, and control of the Georgia State House, the possibility that she may be successful has increased.

After the deaths of Black women like Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller, Bottoms is seizing the narrative on the abortion ban, framing the case of Adriana Smith, a Black woman forcibly kept on life support despite being brain dead because she was pregnant, as contrary to Georgians’ values: “It’s about a young woman who has been declared brain dead, and her family does not have the ability, in consultation with her doctor, to make a decision as to whether or not she’ll remain on life support. I don’t think any family, no matter what you think about abortions, wants to be faced with that dilemma. I will use everything in my power as governor to take us back to Roe v. Wade, the law of the land for 50 years that served this country well.”

Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been deadly, but it hasn’t stopped Georgians from trying to access abortion care. Nearly 10,000 Georgia residents left the state in 2025 to seek care, according to the Guttmacher Institute, and the majority (5,800 people) went to North Carolina, another state that may have a change coming to its 12-week abortion ban. And while six weeks is before most people know they’re pregnant, there have been some abortions provided in the state — 38,110 abortions were provided in Georgia in 2025, a 6.1 percent increase from 2024.

Still, Bottoms will face an uphill battle in the incoming state legislature. While Democrats will have control of the state House, Republicans will maintain a two-seat majority in the state Senate. It is unlikely that Georgia will be able to repeal the ban as long as Republicans maintain that majority. But if Democrats can gain one more Senate seat in the 2028 election, they will have a 50-50 split, with their incoming Democratic lieutenant governor, Josh McLaurin, as the tie-breaking vote. And Bottoms has already promised to start the fight as soon as she can: “If we see a pathway to do something about it this session, then we’re going to take that opportunity. And it may not be this session. If it’s not this session, then we’re going to take it at the first opportunity that we have.”

North Carolina

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, North Carolina has become a haven for abortion seekers from across the region; along with Virginia, it is one of the few states in the Southeast with legal abortion past six weeks. In the first year after Dobbs v. Jackson overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions from non-residents more than tripled in North Carolina, rising from 5,596 people traveling to North Carolina seeking abortions to 17,703. Until 2023, North Carolina had a 20-week abortion ban. But that year, with the defection of a Democrat in House to the Republican side, Republicans were able to pass a 12-week abortion ban and successfully override the veto of then-Gov. Roy Cooper, who is now heading to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate.

That ban is still in effect, and other insidious restrictions, like a 72-hour waiting period and mandatory two-visit requirement, have caused long wait times and pushed some abortion seekers past the point of being able to access care in the state.

But now, thanks to the blue tsunami, Democrats have taken back control of the North Carolina House for the first time since 2010. Democrats also made significant headway in the Senate — Republicans maintained the majority by two seats, and their longtime leader and power broker Sen. Phil Berger, a Republican, is on his way out after losing his primary back in the spring. With two defections on the Republican side, Democrats could use their lieutenant governor as a tie-breaking vote to repeal the state’s 12-week abortion ban. Barring that, they now have a real opportunity in 2028 to take back control of the state Senate and finally undo this harmful ban.

There are no guarantees, of course, that Democrats will seize this moment and curtail the years-long slide toward reproductive fascism that has dominated so many states. But if the election results show us anything, it’s that voters are fed up and desperate for real change. Abortion remains electorally popular — 60 percent of all Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases — and it’s well past time for the Democratic Party to be bold and embrace this basic constitutional and human right. If Texas can go blue, then we can end abortion bans.

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