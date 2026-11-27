The case illustrates just how deeply trans health care and reproductive rights are intertwined.

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The Supreme Court has taken up another case that could impact transgender and reproductive rights.

The case, International Partners for Ethical Care v. Ferguson, was brought by parents who oppose the availability of abortion and trans health care in Washington State. Specifically, they sued the state over three laws that they allege would allow runaway youth to access gender-affirming or reproductive health care in licensed shelters without parental consent.

Oral arguments will take place on Dec. 7, 2026.

I am a litigator and law professor who studies the intersection between trans and reproductive rights. This case illustrates just how deeply trans health care and reproductive rights are intertwined. And if the plaintiffs are successful, the case could open the door to more legal challenges by parents attempting to undermine bodily autonomy rights that they don’t believe young people should have.

Anti-Autonomy Arguments Disguised as “Parental Rights”

The plaintiffs’ arguments in IPEC v. Ferguson rest on attenuated and far-fetched claims of harm.

The parents in the case do not have children living in homeless youth shelters. Yet, they allege that they have changed their parenting styles in response to these statutes out of fear that prohibiting their children from socially transitioning in any way will cause them to flee home and seek medical care without their consent.

Notably, the Washington laws at issue in this case do not regulate parents’ conduct or speech. So the harms the plaintiffs are alleging are self-imposed choices — not the result of Washington’s laws.

And, according to the state of Washington, the only kind of gender-affirming care youth can access without parental consent in any case is a referral to outpatient mental health services.

So, the question before the Court is a narrow one: Do these parents have standing to sue over Washington’s runaway youth laws?

What Is Standing?

Standing is a legal concept derived from Article III of the U.S. Constitution, which requires that anyone bringing a lawsuit in federal court demonstrate an “injury in fact.” That means they must show that they have been harmed or face an imminent threat of future harm by the laws they’re challenging.

Standing is an important constitutional principle. Civil rights attorneys generally advocate for it to be interpreted broadly, because it is essential that people who’ve been harmed by the government be able to enforce their constitutional rights in court.

However, opponents of trans and reproductive rights are increasingly contorting the meaning of “harm” to undermine bodily autonomy.

Because the Court is currently only considering whether the plaintiffs in Ferguson have met the legal requirements of standing to move forward with their case — not deciding whether their arguments challenging Washington’s laws are winning ones — the question before the Court is a procedural one.

But the Court’s ruling could nonetheless have a ripple effect on trans and reproductive rights.

As the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals concluded when it decided this case in 2025, the plaintiffs’ theory of harm rests on a string of hypothetical allegations that: “(1) one of the Individual Plaintiffs’ minor children (2) runs away (3) to a licensed shelter (4) while actively seeking or receiving gender-affirming care, resulting in (5) the shelter taking in the child (6) despite knowing that the minor is there without parental permission.”

The court found the parents’ concerns to be “amorphous and insufficiently explained.” Concluding there was insufficient evidence of harm, the court dismissed the case for lack of standing. A district court previously dismissed the parents’ arguments on similar grounds in 2024.

Despite two lower courts finding that the parents lacked standing to sue the state, the Supreme Court granted the parents’ appeal.

Usually, when two lower courts make the same ruling based on a straightforward application of the law, there’s little reason for the Supreme Court to take up a case. The law is clear. As Washington State argued in its Oct. 21, 2026, brief to the Court, the parents’ theory of standing is “‘startlingly broad’” and “invites absurd results.”

But given the track record of the Roberts Court in creating a national pathway for tenuous, anti-rights legal arguments, I wasn’t surprised to see this case added to the 2026-2027 docket.

“States’ Rights” Was a Smokescreen

Two recent Supreme Court decisions have created a fractured landscape for abortion access and gender-affirming care for minors. Now, access to health care depends largely on which state you live in.

In 2022, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the constitutional right to abortion, leading many states to impose abortion bans and others to expand abortion access. Two years later, in United States v. Skrmetti, the Court upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors. More than half of states have passed similar laws.

In those cases, the legal organizations defending the health-care bans argued that decisions about abortion and gender-affirming care should be made by state governments rather than be protected federally by the Constitution.

Despite their victories in those cases, opponents of trans and reproductive health care have not slowed down their attacks. Some of these same groups are now litigating new cases and using different arguments to try to make these forms of health care inaccessible for people nationwide.

How the Ferguson Case could Affect Trans and Reproductive Rights

While the question here is in some ways a narrow one — the justices are not examining whether Washington’s statutes are constitutional — the outcome has potentially broad consequences.

If the Court allows this case to move forward, it is signaling that anyone who disagrees with trans or reproductive health care may be able to claim “harm” and challenge laws in states where it is still accessible. It is easy to imagine that other opponents of trans and reproductive health care could attempt to use this opening to find more parent plaintiffs to sue over laws they disagree with.

After all, we have already seen opponents of abortion advocating for a nationwide ban on mail and pharmacy dispensing of medication abortion. And anti-trans groups of parents and cisgender students nationwide have been alleging harm by simply having to share space with transgender students in restrooms and sports teams.

As the reproductive rights legal organization the Center for Reproductive Rights warned in its amicus brief in the Ferguson case, the plaintiffs’ standing theory could “open the floodgates” in health-care litigation. It could allow people to claim “automatic standing” to challenge any regulations they don’t like — even in the absence of specific harm.

Reproductive and Trans Health Care Are Inextricably Linked

The attacks on trans youth are bound up with attacks on abortion access.

I teach a law school seminar on Trans & Reproductive Justice at Cardozo School of Law. As I tell my students, I teach these subjects together for good reason.

For one thing, they share a central principle of bodily autonomy. Protections for trans and reproductive rights are also often grounded in similar constitutional theories of due process and equal protection, and rest on state and federal laws prohibiting sex discrimination.

Additionally, the same organizations often coordinate the legislative attacks and legal challenges to trans and reproductive rights using similar legal theories. Repeat offenders among these right-wing legal groups are the Alliance Defending Freedom — which the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a hate group — the Family Research Council, and Liberty Counsel.

In the Ferguson case, the petitioners’ legal challenge focuses heavily on trans youth and gender-affirming care. But one of the statutes they challenged also governs the parental notice requirements for young people seeking reproductive health care.

This is not the first time opponents of trans and reproductive health care have tried to expand the concept of parental rights or standing to further their agenda.

Parental rights are an important constitutional principle that are not inherently ideological.

In the 1920s, a pair of cases decided by the Supreme Court — Meyer v. Nebraska and Pierce v. Society of Sisters — first established that the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment encompasses the right of parents to direct the upbringing of their children.

However, the Court has subsequently held that the right is not absolute. It must be balanced against the interests of the state in protecting minors’ wellbeing by imposing reasonable regulations.

This right could cut both ways when it comes to gender-affirming care and abortion access for minors.

Parental rights are also supposed to include the rights of parents who support their children’s access to medically necessary health care — even in situations where their children might, for whatever reason, run away from home and not feel comfortable telling their parents about their needs.

While parental rights are supposed to protect all parents, the concept has been weaponized by opponents of LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights. Several of these theories have taken hold in recent cases.

In Mirabelli v. Bonta, a case decided by the Supreme Court on its shadow docket in March 2026, the Court allowed an injunction to go back into effect that prevents California from enforcing its forced outing policies in schools against parents who object to them.

In Mahmoud v. Taylor, the Supreme Court held in 2025 that parents could challenge a local school district’s LGBTQ+-inclusive curriculum on the basis that it infringed on their religious freedom.

In many of the challenges to trans and reproductive rights, litigants have also been pushing the courts to expand the definition of standing to include increasingly hypothetical theories of harm. While the justices have allowed many of these challenges to proceed, even this Court has drawn some limits.

In 2022, abortion opponents sued the Food and Drug Administration over its guidelines on mifepristone, one of the medications involved in medication abortion. The plaintiffs in the case, FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, were a group of anti-abortion doctors who do not prescribe or use mifepristone.

Yet, they argued they were harmed by the availability of the medication in part because the regulations could require them to provide abortion care in an emergency setting against their conscience.

But even this Supreme Court wasn’t willing to expand standing doctrine that far. In its June 13, 2024 ruling, the Court concluded that doctors had not shown that they would ever be forced to provide abortion-related services against their conscience. A “plaintiff ’s desire to make a drug less available for others does not establish standing to sue,” the Court ruled.

Whether the Court will apply the same reasoning in Ferguson remains to be seen.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing oral arguments on its 2026-2027 docket of cases. After the Dec. 7 arguments in IPEC v. Ferguson, a decision could come down any time before the end of the Court’s term in the summer of 2027.

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