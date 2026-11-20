For years, Israel has used facial recognition technology to enforce its occupation and restrict Palestinian movement.

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A new report reveals that Israel uploaded 3.5 million photos of Palestinians to Amazon’s facial recognition platform shortly after it launched its genocide in Gaza — shining yet more light on the tech industry’s complicity in repression and human rights abuses around the world.

The report, written by Harry Davies and Yuval Abraham and published in The Guardian this week, documents how the Israeli military uploaded the images to Amazon’s cloud soon after the start of Israel’s invasion and bombardment of Gaza in 2023. The military told Amazon that they uploaded the images specifically for the purpose of using Amazon’s Rekognition platform for facial recognition, according to documents leaked to the Guardian.

For years, the Israeli military has used facial recognition technology to enforce its occupation and enact harsh restrictions on Palestinians’ freedom of movement. Soldiers use a smartphone app called Blue Wolf, for example, to scan and catalog the faces of Palestinians passing through Israeli checkpoints in the occupied West Bank.

In Gaza, Israel has increased its use of facial recognition technology since the start of its 2023 assault. In early 2024, The New York Times called Israel’s facial recognition program in Gaza an “experimental effort” — acknowledging that the mass surveillance at times “wrongly flagged civilians as wanted Hamas militants.”

Davies and Abraham’s latest report builds on Abraham’s prior reporting for The Guardian and +972 Magazine, as well as the findings discussed in NAZA, a 2026 documentary co-directed by Abraham. The film highlights how Israel has used AI-based surveillance systems to facilitate Israel’s remote killings of thousands of civilians in Gaza since 2023.

The report also demonstrates how Israel has deepened its relationship with Amazon over the course of its genocide in Gaza. As noted by Who Profits, Israel awarded Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS) a large-scale tender in 2021, known as Project Nimbus, allowing Israel to transfer large quantities of data onto its services. Israel’s use of AWS has only expanded since then.

Last December, Mohammed Mhawish, a Palestinian journalist from Gaza, wrote about how Israel has intensified its use of surveillance since the start of the genocide.

The Israeli military has used “artificial intelligence to generate kill lists, monitoring our social-media accounts, and storing in bulk the audio of our phone calls,” he wrote.

Israel used these technologies to target journalists specifically — both within their own homes and while they were reporting, Mhawish said. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, as well as other companies like Palantir Technologies, provide the infrastructure for the Israeli military to store Palestinians’ phone calls, analyze their communication, and decide who to target with a drone strike and when.

Last year, an investigative report by Abraham revealed the extensive use of Microsoft’s Azure platform by the Israeli military in order to surveil Palestinians’ phone calls before identifying targets for aerial bombardment. The revelations prompted tech workers to organize to force Microsoft to end Azure cloud storage and AI services in a partial withdrawal of contracts with Israel, though activists say that the company still retains contracts with the country.

Activists, including tech workers in No Tech for Apartheid, continue to organize against Google and Amazon’s Project Nimbus, and campaigns have grown internationally against Palantir.

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