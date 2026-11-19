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As Democrats plan investigations into corruption and abuses of power, Republicans are working to shore up the president’s influence over the federal bureaucracy while they still can. But Senate Republicans are having mixed success as they attempt to speed through the federal nomination process for as many GOP-approved officials as they can.

Despite a boycott of the confirmation hearing by Democrats, Republicans on the Senate Commerce Committee voted on November 18 to advance President Donald Trump’s nomination of Danielle Thumann Severs to serve on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Thumann Severs is senior counsel to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, and Democrats had called for an additional hearing to question her about internal records suggesting that she helped Carr pressure cable news outlets to change their content on Trump’s behalf.

“Today, Senator [Ted] Cruz greenlit a vote for an FCC nominee who not only provided false testimony to his committee, but did so to cover up her role in FCC Chairman Carr’s ongoing efforts to pressure and punish broadcasters that anger the president,” said Jessica J. González, co-CEO of the digital rights group Free Press, in a statement on Wednesday.

González pointed to internal FCC documents recently released to watchdogs under the Freedom of Information Act that show Thumann responding to emails about Trump and Carr’s jawboning of cable news outlets, including pressuring ABC to temporarily pull comedian Jimmy Kimmel off of late-night TV last year. Jawboning is the use of informal public pressure and veiled threats by government officials to cajole or coerce private actors, and the Senate Commerce Committee has advanced bipartisan legislation to rein it in.

Thumann is one of multiple Trump nominees that Republicans are attempting to ram through the confirmation process before Democrats regain majorities in Congress next year. Other high-profile Trump nominees failed to gain traction in the GOP-controlled Senate on Wednesday, including Jim O’Neill, a venture capitalist who is not a scientist but was nominated to run the National Science Foundation, despite vocal opposition from actual scientists.

Senate health committee Chairman Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) abruptly blocked a vote on O’Neill, citing a nasty shakeup over childhood vaccines at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. installed O’Neill as acting director after firing public health expert Susan Monarez. Monarez later testified that she was pushed out after resisting Kennedy’s efforts to fire career scientists and change public vaccine recommendations to align with anti-vax ideology.

The U.S. faces a severe measles outbreak and has officially lost its measles elimination status due in part to lower childhood vaccination rates. Senator Cassidy has said he now regrets casting a deciding vote last year to confirm Kennedy, a longtime leader of the anti-vaccine movement who regularly spreads misinformation from his perch at the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I like Jim personally, but this time requires leadership and fortitude and standing up for what is right,” Cassidy said as he blocked O’Neill’s confirmation.

Additionally, the White House dropped its nomination of physician and abortion opponent Heidi Overton for Food and Drug Administration commissioner. The move came as a disappointment to some Republicans, including Cassidy, who suggested on Wednesday that the nomination had enough GOP votes to pass. Reproductive health advocates feared Overton would undermine access to medication abortion, which she has baselessly asserted is “dangerous to women.” Overton also controversially played a role in the White House’s overhaul of the childhood vaccination schedule, and infamously stood behind Trump as he falsely stated that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine could be “quite lethal.”

Unlike O’Neill and Overton, however, Thumann Severs’s nomination will advance to a full Senate vote, and free speech advocates are urging lawmakers to reject it. Chris Lewis, president and CEO of the non-partisan group Public Knowledge, said Thumann Severs’s testimony during a November 10 hearing failed to assure lawmakers that she would remain independent from Carr and protect free speech.

“When she was asked if she disagreed with chairman Carr on any issues, she didn’t come up with anything,” Lewis told Truthout. “I don’t think she has been clear about her views, and whether they are independent from the chairman’s, whose views we believe have violated the First Amendment.”

In a November 17 letter, Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-New Mexico) asked Cruz to put the confirmation vote on hold because it appears that Thumann Severs “misled the committee and offered false testimony” during the previous confirmation hearing.

The FCC is an independent agency, but critics accuse Carr of abusing his authority to pressure media companies on behalf of Trump. Carr has repeatedly threatened cable companies with regulatory punishment such as canceling licenses for local TV stations over content that angers the president. Thumann Severs told the committee she had not worked with Carr on any of these “media-related issues” at the FCC.

However, Free Press said the documents uncovered by Democracy Forward and Wired magazine under the Freedom of Information Act show that Thumann Severs played a role as Carr’s senior counsel in coordinating the FCC’s response to recent media-related controversies, including the commission’s response to consumers after Carr pressured ABC News to temporarily suspend the “Jimmy Kimmel Show” in September 2025. Kimmel often jokes about Trump in his monologues, and the president has repeatedly called for the comedian to be taken off the air.

In August, ABC and parent company Walt Disney sued the FCC after the agency demanded it submit its broadcast licenses for review ahead of schedule. The review came amid highly politicized FCC investigations of ABC’s “The View,” as well as probes into diversity, equity, and inclusion practices at Disney. The FCC does not regulate broadcast content, but Trump is an avid consumer of TV and has complained about “The View” as well as multiple other news outlets. In 2023, Trump described Disney as a “Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self” on social media.

“The lawsuit from ABC would not exist if they thought [Carr] was following the law,” Lewis said.

During the hearing, Cruz plugged the JAWBONE Act, which he introduced with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and was approved by the committee on September 16. However, Cruz did not specifically mention Carr’s threats against ABC and other outlets.

The internal emails also reveal that Thumann Severs was involved in the FCC’s approval of the controversial merger that could unite Skydance, Paramount, and Warner Bros. under one company controlled by tech oligarch David Ellison. In July 2025, on the same day that Ellison met with Carr and other advisors, Thumann Severs was asked to review a draft of a letter that Skydance was submitting as part of the proceedings. Thumann Severs later responded with an edited version.

“To be clear, the draft letter that Ms. Thumann reviewed, and apparently partially redlined, was not a letter that the Commission intended to send to Skydance or Paramount. It was a letter that Skydance later submitted to the Commission as its own work, a commitment that helped persuade the Commission that the merger was in the public interest, and that was cited in the Commission’s ultimate order approving the transaction,” Senator Luján wrote.

“This means that the Chairman’s office was editing a regulated company’s commitments behind closed doors and then presenting them to the public as company’s own pledges.”

Democrats say Republicans are making a partisan play to stack the FCC and protect Trump and Carr under the incoming Democratic majority. The five-seat FCC currently has two Republicans, and one Democrat, Commissioner Anna Gomez. Gomez’s term officially expired in June, but Cruz and the Republican majority on the committee failed to include her renomination alongside Thumann. The FCC requires only three of the five commissioners to be present for critical votes.

Cruz criticized Democrats for refusing to show up to the hearing and vote on the FCC nomination, but Democrats pointed the finger right back, arguing the GOP is rushing a Republican nominee toward confirmation despite a rebuke from voters in the midterm elections. In a collective statement, the 13 Democrats on the committee blamed the White House for pushing Thumann Severs while ignoring the renomination of Commissioner Gomez. In the past, nominations were made in bipartisan pairs.

“We made clear to Chairman Cruz that we had concerns about the nominee for the Federal Communications Commission … until a Democratic nominee is put forward and asked that she be pulled from the markup,” the Democrats said. “Commissioner Anna Gomez could be re-nominated with all swiftness, as we have called for numerous times.”

In a November 16 letter, Democrats quoted Cruz making a similar argument in 2014, when he wrote that controversial nominees “should not be confirmed in the lame duck session of Congress by senators who just lost their seats and are no longer accountable to the voters.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) called Democratic members of the committee “sons of bitches” and said their boycott of the confirmation vote was a “total disgrace.” (Moreno has recently come under fire for ignoring the Constitution’s guarantee of religious freedom after he made racist remarks about Muslims and Michigan Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed.)

González said Democrats should know that voters back their case on this nomination, on preserving a free press, and on preventing presidential interference on the airwaves.

“Senator Cruz could have paused, investigated and asked more questions. Instead, he sent Thumann Severs to a Senate floor vote, even as thousands of Americans have called the Senate in the past 24 hours to oppose her confirmation,” González said.

“Voters across the political spectrum have indicated that they want corruption out of government. Every senator who voted to advance Thumann Severs today is showing they don’t actually care about free speech or government transparency.”

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