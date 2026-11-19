After years of promoting Trump’s far right agenda, Musk claimed that he is actually “quite moderate.”

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After years of promoting Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) agenda, Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he no longer considers himself part of the pro-Trump movement.

Speaking remotely at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk attempted to suggest that he had never harbored such viewpoints — despite his stint as the head of the Trump administration’s so-called “Department of Government Efficiency,” or DOGE.

“I’m not MAGA. … I’m not sure what MAGA means, but I don’t think I’m — like, if it means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that,” the multi-billionaire said.

Musk further claimed that he prefers “checks and balances” in government, and described himself as “quite moderate.”

Musk added that he felt “pretty foolish for how much money I spent in the midterms” in support of MAGA-aligned Republicans.

Musk’s rejection of MAGA on Wednesday is a stark departure from his attitude over the past two years. In fact, Musk embraced MAGA while campaigning for Trump in 2024, describing himself as “dark MAGA” while wearing a black version of the red hat often donned by the president.

Musk didn’t just make speeches in support of the movement — he jubilantly championed MAGA, jumping wildly on campaign stages in rockstar fashion, with then-candidate Donald Trump alongside him.

His “dark MAGA” persona continued into 2025, when he wore the black cap during appearances at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and in Oval Office meetings while discussing his work with DOGE.

Musk’s comments come as he has been trying to distance himself from the Trump administration in recent months, even going so far as to say he got “carried away” with the major funding cuts to international programs that he implemented as head of DOGE. Those cuts, experts have noted, could lead to the deaths of 14 million people worldwide, including 4.5 million children, by 2030.

Despite those comments, Musk still spent almost half a billion dollars in support of MAGA-aligned Republicans during the midterms, including an anti-trans ad blitz across multiple states.

Musk may be attempting to distance himself from MAGA with hopes that doing so will prompt Democrats to back away from their promised investigations into his work at DOGE and his companies’ many lucrative contracts with the government — though some Democrats have already publicly told the billionaire that won’t happen.

Musk’s attempts to rebrand himself as anti-MAGA could also stem from his recognition that the movement has run its course. Indeed, recent polling indicates that most Americans are tired of MAGA.

A Quinnipiac University poll in September, for example, found that only 32 percent of Americans remain dedicated to the movement, with 65 percent rejecting it. That poll also found that candidates describing themselves as MAGA did so at their own peril, with 51 percent of voters saying the label made them less likely to vote for a candidate and only 18 percent saying it made them more likely to do so.

A post-midterm poll from Politico also found that nearly one in two MAGA supporters recognize that their movement is dwindling, with 45 percent of those identifying with MAGA agreeing with the idea that they were “losers” in the elections held earlier this month.

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