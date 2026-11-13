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Tens of millions of voters across the United States issued an unequivocal rebuke to the administration of Donald J. Trump this November by voting for Democratic candidates, including dozens of democratic socialists. The so-called blue tsunami was so thorough that Republican strongholds like Texas and Georgia and Mississippi flipped key offices, while swing states and districts from Pennsylvania to Arizona to Michigan moved comprehensively leftward.

As pundits and politicians have rushed to explain the electoral sea change, one interesting point of consensus has emerged: The U.S.’s and Israel’s war of choice against the Islamic Republic of Iran — an unpopular effort that has spiked gas prices and exacerbated inflation — has proven disastrous for the Republican Party.

On election night, Trump himself stated that “Iran was a piece of” the GOP’s midterm drubbing. Vice President JD Vance echoed this point, calling Iran “the real reason” for the electoral bloodbath. Exit polls confirmed this, showing that 74 percent of voters called the war a “crucial” or the “major” factor behind their vote.

Meanwhile, numerous Democratic candidates made opposition to the war a key part of their campaign messaging. Democratic socialists including Claire Valdez, Melat Kiros, and Darializa Avila Chevalier campaigned on staunch antiwar platforms. On Election Day, hours after news broke of the U.S. again bombing Iran’s Qeshm Island, Michigan’s soon-to-be Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed stated, “We need less war, not more.” North Carolina’s Annie Andrews shared a similar message, calling for an end to “this illegal, unconstitutional, billion-dollar-a-day war overseas.”

This messaging hasn’t been limited to the left wing of the Democratic coalition. Centrist party stalwarts have also claimed that voters have provided a mandate to end Trump’s folly in Iran. In a post-election interview, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand put it succinctly: “We have to end this war in Iran.”

Despite Democrats’ current antiwar messaging and an electoral mandate to end the war, the hawkish logic that undergirds Trump’s approach to Iran has decades of bipartisan support.

But what would it mean to end this war, and are Democrats currently led by those who would earnestly endeavor to do so? Amid questions over future party leadership, key Democrats have promised to pluck off the lowest-hanging fruit in Trump’s war cabinet, such as “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth. This is welcome news for opponents of a war that has seen Hegseth’s leadership bring an endless litany of alleged war crimes and the mass killing of Iranian civilians.

But ending the war will be more difficult than simply ridding the Trump administration of Hegseth. To halt a standoff that has the potential to spiral into a yearslong slog of pointless violence and global economic devastation, the Democratic Party needs change in its leadership and in its overall approach toward the Islamic Republic.

Democrats and Republicans Unite in Hawkish Talking Points

Despite Democrats’ current antiwar messaging and an electoral mandate to end the war, the hawkish logic that undergirds Trump’s approach to Iran has decades of bipartisan support. This posture was briefly evidenced in unhappy responses to the Trump administration’s short-lived June memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the war. Even members of the GOP loath to critique Trump lashed out at the MOU upon its release.

Like their Republican counterparts, some powerful Democrats described the terms of the MOU, particularly its financial concessions, as an unacceptable capitulation. While Democratic responses centered Trump’s recklessness in starting a costly war of choice, they nonetheless described Iran in pointedly hostile terms and challenged the wisdom of offering the Islamic Republic diplomatic compromises. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, then the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the MOU a “catastrophically bad outcome for a war that should have never happened.” Shaheen continued, “President Trump has offered concession after concession to the Iranian regime for next to nothing in return.” Problematic concessions, per Shaheen, included “sanctions relief, billions in unfrozen funds, $300 billion in fresh investments facilitated by the United States and a green light for its missile, drone and proxy forces to continue threatening its neighbors.”

Sen. Cory Booker offered a similar critique, arguing in an interview, “When you have Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and progressives, all coming out talking about capitulation, surrender, catastrophe, you know how bad this deal is.” The New Jersey Democrat said, “Iran gets all of the benefits, literally billions and billions of dollars.” This same theme — “giving Iran money” — was taken up by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who opined, “We’re giving them money so they can oppress you further. I mean, it’s amazing. Just unbelievable. I have never seen such a disaster.”

Over the past 25 years, there have been few figures in U.S. politics more hawkish on Iran than Chuck Schumer.

There is an irony in Democrats decrying sanctions relief and the unfreezing of Iranian financial assets: These critiques echo some of the furious Republican (and AIPAC) responses to the Obama administration’s landmark 2015’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPCOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. Republicans — including Donald Trump — hammered then-President Barack Obama for giving Iran “pallets of cash” (in reality, Iran’s own frozen assets) as part of the settlement. That any Democrat would today call similar concessions “capitulation, surrender, catastrophe” reveals a self-defeating contradiction to this hawkish line of attack. In decrying the use of financial incentives as a tool of diplomacy with Iran, and in painting the unfreezing of assets or sanctions relief as the U.S. “giving Iran money,” these Democrats delegitimize the very tools their own party may one day need in order to negotiate a durable agreement with the Islamic Republic. The choice that stands before the U.S. today is not a Trump-negotiated “bad deal” or some mythic perfect outcome wherein Iran agrees to surrender terms — or, to put it as Trump boasted in the early days of war, that there would be “no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.” Rather, the decision is between diplomacy or yet another war without end.

Now, after the election, some of the party’s most vocal Iran war hawks are poised to take on more power.

Democratic Leaders Must Return to Diplomacy

Over the past 25 years, there have been few figures in U.S. politics more hawkish on Iran than Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader and the person who could potentially become the most powerful Democrat in Congress. In June 2025, eight months before the U.S. and Israel launched the current war, Schumer attacked the Trump administration’s own dithering efforts at diplomacy with Iran over the nuclear issue — what Schumer called “negotiating with the terrorist government of Iran” — for being insufficiently tough. In a social media video, Schumer chided the president, stating, “If TACO Trump is already folding on Iran, the American people need to know about it. No side deals.” (TACO stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” a reference to Trump’s seeming tendency not to follow through on threats.)

This is hardly the first time Schumer has taken a hawkish position on Iran. In 2010, at a conference held by powerful pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC, Schumer — who voted in favor of war in Iraq and has long advocated for devastating sanctions against Iran — argued against diplomacy with the Islamic Republic. “Diplomacy has failed,” Schumer exclaimed to a room full of AIPAC guests. “Iran is on the verge of becoming nuclear and we can’t afford that.” (Advocates for war against Iran, most prominently Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, have claimed that Iran is on the verge of nuclearization for more than 30 years.) In 2015, amid the Obama administration’s diplomatic breakthrough with Iran, Schumer was intransigent, outdoing even longtime hawk Hillary Clinton. While Clinton — who in 2008 called Obama “reckless and naïve” for his position on diplomacy with Iran — signaled guarded support for the deal, Schumer remained steadfast in his opposition.

Schumer is hardly the only Iran hawk among current Democratic leadership. In February 2025, a year before the start of this current war, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries — the current House minority leader — outwardly endorsed Israeli military actions in Gaza and seemed to advocate an adversarial approach for taking on Iran, crowing: “[Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar is gone. Sinwar is gone. And Hamas is on the run … and Iran is at one of its weakest points in decades … We can’t take our foot off the gas pedal until Iran is brought to its knees — for the good of the world.” Jeffries — who like Schumer and Booker has received significant campaign contributions from AIPAC, and has also received donations from weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin — further showed his hand before the election by naming Rep. Jared Moskowitz as ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa. Moskowitz has called himself “to the right” of the approach to Iran taken by Vance and Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, likening himself to recently deceased Sen. Lindsey Graham — that avatar of the neocon lust for war — and far right Sen. Tom Cotton, who led Republican efforts to torpedo Obama’s Iran nuclear deal. Recently, Moskowitz has not only demanded that Trump get “tougher” on Iran but also that the U.S. more directly support the Saudi war effort in Yemen.

Reaching an agreement with Iran will be even more difficult today than it was under Obama, who faced a bumpy road — including a cacophony of Israeli and GOP scaremongering about a nuclear Iran — on the path to the 2015 agreement. It is likely that a new agreement will have to start from terms similar to those in the MOU, which appeared more favorable to Iran than those of the JPCOA — a result of Iran’s successful wartime throttling of key global economic chokepoints and pummeling of U.S. bases in the region. And although war hawks have once again been proven disastrously wrong in their rosy predictions — Tom Cotton once boasted that it would take only two quick military strikes to defeat Iran: “the first one and the last one” — many are still promising that total victory is just one bombing campaign away.

Overcoming the current crisis — and avoiding an even worse escalation — requires overturning a hawkish status quo represented by Schumer and Jeffries.

All of this means that the U.S. will not be able to end this war as quickly or as unilaterally as it was launched. Islamic Republic leadership has made it clear that Iran is unwilling to agree to a situation that allows for the U.S. (or Israel) to rebuild military capabilities in the region and start bombing again down the road. If, having failed to win quick regime change in Iran, the U.S. or Israel hope to institute a practice of “mowing the lawn” (that is, routine bombing campaigns, as Israel has conducted for decades in Gaza), it is clear that they have not fully considered the extensive economic, military, and political damage that can be caused by a sovereign nation and military capable of mowing right back.

It is also unlikely that the Islamic Republic will simply sit on its hands if the U.S. continues forward with its current “neither war nor peace” strategy of economic strangulation — what Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called an “economic onslaught” — meant to bring the Islamic Republic to heel. Iran’s economy and infrastructure have been clobbered by the war and Tehran likely wants to avoid a resumption of active hostilities, but it will not be inclined to allow the U.S. a status quo where only the Iranian economy suffers, and all other parties get to move on. Without a negotiated end to the war, the entire region and the global economy alike remain on a razor’s edge; the resumption of full-blown war is practically an inevitability in such a scenario.

If the election is clear proof that Americans don’t want to pay the economic cost of war (to Democrats’ recent electoral benefit), Iran’s leadership has been quick to take credit for the GOP’s losses. Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei claimed after the election that, “The Iranian nation has imposed strategic defeats on the battlefield and in the Strait of Hormuz, and now has now imposed a political defeat in Washington.” Rezai’s point is straightforward: If the U.S. insists on punishing Iran through warfare, be it conventional or economic, the Islamic Republic nonetheless will absorb the body blows and inflict meaningful punishment in return. This is a lesson that Democratic leaders — who campaigned on affordability whether or not they took explicit antiwar positions — can scarcely stand to ignore.

Politicians like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries own the myriad failures of decades of war-making across the Middle East, including in Iran. The Democratic Party stands poised to repeat these deadly mistakes by again elevating figures like Schumer and Jeffries to congressional leadership positions, ignoring not only their own voters but also the lessons of the last months and years of endless and devastating war-making across the region. For a genuine and durable end to this war, the Democratic Party needs new leadership as well as a sincerely peace-oriented approach to Iran. Any antiwar coalition must insist on the simple truth that overcoming the current crisis — and avoiding an even worse escalation — requires overturning a hawkish status quo represented by Schumer and Jeffriesand instead taking steps towards meaningful and potentially transformative diplomacy.

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