The presumptive House Speaker instead advocated for a war powers resolution that Trump would likely completely ignore.

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

Despite his numerous pledges to work “aggressively” to end the war on Iran, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) suggested this week that he opposes efforts to defund the war, as some progressives and moderate Democrats have called for.

A small but vocal group of Senate and House Democrats have said that they wish to move to end the Iran war immediately, starting with barring funding for war efforts in the government funding package due by December 11. This, experts have said, is one of the strongest tools that Democrats have at their disposal to end the war; in fact, they say, it may be the only way to force the lawless Trump administration to withdraw troops.

On Tuesday, Jeffries said he’s a “no” for that effort.

In an interview at The Atlantic Summit, Jeffries said that Democrats must “move aggressively to end the reckless and costly war of choice in Iran right out of the gate” when they take the majority in January, dismissing by omission the chance to act before then, despite Democrats’ leverage to do so.

Jeffries criticized President Donald Trump’s conduct of the war, saying that there is “no plan” or “strategy” for the war, and that Democrats must “aggressively” pass a war powers resolution. That would “take the fight around ending the war to the Oval Office,” Jeffries said.

“What does ending the war mean? Not funding their operations in the Gulf?” asked interviewer Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

“Well, no,” said Jeffries. “It means a cessation of hostilities…. So that’s what a war powers resolution is able to do, right?”

When asked what the strategy is if Trump vetoes the resolution, Jeffries simply said that his plan is to make it so that vetoing such a resolution — or a bill to reenter the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — would be embarrassing for Trump.

Jeffries, who House Democrats elected to lead the caucus and nominated to become speaker in the new Congress on Wednesday, did not once acknowledge that Iran also has a major say in ending the war, despite Goldberg asking him about Iran’s role multiple times.

Indeed, for months, Iranian leaders have been consistently asking that the U.S. follow the memorandum of understanding that the U.S. and Iran struck in June. That agreement, which Trump unilaterally broke, stipulated an end to the U.S.’s strikes, naval blockade, and sanctions, in exchange for Iran ending its retaliatory strikes, renewing its pledge to not develop nuclear weapons, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Jeffries also did not acknowledge that the Trump administration, which experts say has already broken numerous laws to wage this war, is likely to completely ignore any stipulations on the war placed by a war powers resolution.

The presumptive speaker-elect also suggested on Tuesday that he’ll help grant funding for the war through year’s end.

According to Punchbowl, Jeffries said that he’s in “active conversation” with congressional leaders “to arrive at either a government funding agreement in advance of Dec. 11 that meets the needs of the American people in terms of their health, their safety, their national security, and their economic well-being, or we have to move toward a continuing resolution of funding that would put us into some point next year with Democrats holding the gavels in both the House and the Senate.”

The statement suggests that he isn’t in favor of efforts by figures like Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) to use the December funding deadline to defund the war.

The remarks are an about-face from Jeffries. For months, he has pledged to work to end Trump’s Iran war. In a press conference last Thursday, he even acknowledged that Democrats are opposed to funding it.

“House Democrats have uniformly opposed providing any additional money to Donald Trump’s war machine, to Pete Hegseth’s war machine over in the Middle East,” he said.

At the same time, however, he is not endorsing any of the legislative efforts to actually force an end to the war, only advocating for efforts to will that outcome into existence through an abstract pressure campaign.

“Jeffries’ Iran position is Trump needs to ‘end the war’ but he absolutely cannot do so without Iran agreeing to humiliating terms, zero war reparations and no security guarantees,” said media analyst Adam Johnson on social media. “Top Dems continue to ostensibly demand an end to the war but are conspicuously vague on acceptable terms.”

An important fundraising appeal: 24 Hours to raise $19,000 Donations are down for Truthout at a time when media is under immense pressure. Google’s AI search has driven our traffic down by 15 percent, Trump is arresting journalists, and many independent media organizations face heartbreaking cutbacks and closures. At the same time, movement media is vital in the fight against Trump’s authoritarian reign. Our mandate to tell the truth, share strategies for resistance, and speak against fascism is ever more urgent in this deluge of political censorship and misinformation. Yet, we are struggling to meet our publishing costs when our work is so urgently needed. We are fundraising right now for those basic operating expenses — we need $19,000 in the next 24 hours. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Anything you can do makes a difference.