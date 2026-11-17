Around 8,000 Afghans are at risk of being deported by the Trump administration back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

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Attorneys for an Afghan physician and refugee going by the pseudonym Ahmad say he worked as a doctor in support of United States and NATO forces during the U.S.-led war on Afghanistan. Facing persecution from the Taliban after the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, Ahmad fled to join thousands of other Afghan allies who assisted the war effort and were offered asylum in the U.S. under the Biden administration.

“Mr. Ahmad was an ally to the United States against the Taliban and helped his family members escape to refugee camps outside the country,” said Katie Blankenship, a managing operator of the legal aid group Sanctuary of the South, in a statement. “When he fled Afghanistan, he faced grave danger in his journey to the United States.”

Now Blankenship says Ahmad faces the cruelty of the U.S. immigration system. Ahmad has been in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since December 2024, when he claimed asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. Ahmad remains locked up inside the Adams County Correctional Center, a Mississippi prison run by CoreCivic that contracts with ICE, where Blankenship says he is becoming increasingly desperate to be released and receive treatment for pre-existing medical conditions, including a tumor in his neck.

“He’s so desperate to get out of Adams because his health is deteriorating so much,” Blankenship told Truthout in an interview. “I am worried for him physically, and I am worried for him mentally — he is deteriorating.”

Blankenship has reason to worry. Despite claims by ICE that immigration prisoners receive adequate health care, reports of medical neglect within ICE’s privately run jails and prison camps are widespread. A 2025 investigation by Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff uncovered dozens of credible reports of medical neglect, and detainees have staged hundreds of hunger strikes in protest of inhumane conditions at ICE facilities across the country amid President Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

At least 60 people have died in ICE custody since Trump took office, including Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal, an Afghan special forces veteran and father of six children. Paktiawal fought alongside U.S. troops but died in March shortly after being arrested by ICE agents near his home in Texas. Family members said they pleaded with officers to give Paktiawal his asthma inhaler.

In a November 11 joint statement, Sanctuary of the South, the Council on American Islamic Relations-Legal Defense Fund, the Mississippi American Civil Liberties Union, and the Atlanta chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice said that Ahmad should be welcomed to the U.S. and celebrated for resisting the Taliban. Instead, his condition is worsening behind bars.

“This is normal procedure for ICE, to keep people locked up for as long as possible,” Blankenship said, adding that ICE’s private contractors are paid for each detainee under their watch. “The longer they are locked up the more money they get.”

At least 60 people have died in ICE custody since Trump took office, including Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal, an Afghan special forces veteran and father of six children.

Despite promises made by previous administrations to protect Afghans who helped the U.S. from Taliban retribution, the Trump administration dismantled the federal program for resettling Afghans who served as allies to the U.S. following the invasion of Afghanistan in 2002, in addition to revoking asylum protections known as Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan refugees.

As a result, about 8,000 Afghans are at risk of deportation back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, which could amount to a death sentence, according to human rights advocates. Additionally, more than 1,000 Afghans have been stranded at a former U.S. Army base-turned-refugee camp in Qatar since the Trump administration suspended the resettlement process last year.

The As Sayliyah refugee camp in Doha was scheduled to shut down on September 30, leaving the Afghans stranded there with few options but to return to Afghanistan. About 150 of them are family of U.S. servicemembers. On September 29, a bipartisan group of lawmakers sent Secretary of State Marco Rubio a letter requesting emergency relief for the war refugees, and the State Department agreed to push back the deadline for closing the camp by nine months.

The uncertainty and ever-shifting statements by Trump administration officials are taking a severe psychological toll on the refugees, and that may be intentional, according to Shawn VanDiver, executive director of AfghanEvac, a group of veterans advocating for Afghan war allies.

“It’s always meant to incite fear; it’s always meant to scare the shit out of somebody, and they never give resolution,” VanDiver told Truthout. “So, people just live with that fear. And that is some shit that can cause some real mental health issues.”

The most recent scare came in the fevered days ahead of the midterm elections, when reports surfaced of a deportation flight scheduled to transfer Afghan refugees to Pakistan on November 3, which was also Election Day. Advocates feared the asylum seekers, including women and children, would be quickly handed over to the Taliban. The Trump administration has deported thousands of people to countries other than their own, which immigrant rights advocates say is illegal in cases where refugees are put in danger.

Even the Taliban’s foreign ministry issued a statement expressing “serious concern” about the U.S. plan to deport Afghan refugees to Pakistan, which remains in a tense and protracted conflict with the Taliban government. U.S. veterans and lawmakers sprang into action, with Rep. Scott Peters (D-California) spearheading another emergency letter from members of Congress to Rubio demanding the deportation flight be canceled.

“We are extremely concerned that sending vulnerable people who sought safety in the U.S. to Afghanistan or Iran will result in their persecution, torture, or even death,” the lawmakers wrote, arguing that deporting them would be a “violation of that promise and our moral obligations to the Afghan community who stood alongside our troops.”

The November 3 deportation flight never took off. The initial flight was canceled after a judge issued a federal injunction temporarily blocking the deportations to Pakistan, and VanDiver said that advocates for the refugees later learned from court filings that another deportation flight that was scheduled to remove Afghan refugees on November 16 was also canceled.

While the Afghan refugees remain in ICE custody, VanDiver said the canceled flights were a victory for AfghanEvac and activist veterans who have lobbied lawmakers to protect their wartime allies. VanDiver said there was no announcement about the cancellation from the Trump administration, which likely failed to properly plan for the deportations with the Pakistani government.

“This administration is unwilling to admit when they are wrong and is always looking to hide their fuckups,” VanDiver said.

Rep. Jason Crow, a veteran Army Ranger and Democrat from Colorado, introduced a petition on November 9 to force a vote on legislation that would restore TPS protections for Afghans. So far, 114 lawmakers have signed the petition, all of them Democrats.

When Democrats take the majority in Congress next year, VanDiver said they must go further to reverse the policies that turned Afghan war allies and refugees into targets for mass deportation. He encouraged lawmakers to look at “chief of mission” approvals under the Special Immigrant Visa program, which were withdrawn by the State Department in order to make Afghan war allies and their families ineligible for asylum and targets for deportation.

While many Afghan allies and their families remain in ICE custody or stranded at Camp As Sayliyah, VanDiver said the sweeping victory for Democrats in the midterm elections is reason for hope.

“We are really hoping to see oversight on Camp As Sayliyah, the ‘chief of mission’ revocations, and on these deportations and detentions,” VanDiver said.

Blankenship fears relief will come not fast enough for Ahmad, who is desperate to be released from the prison in Mississippi and receive medical treatment. Despite risking Taliban retribution to help the U.S. in wartime and making a harrowing escape from Afghanistan, Ahmad’s application for asylum was denied and he now faces a removal order.

In 2024, before Trump took office, immigration judges granted about 88 percent of asylum petitions from Afghans. Between October 2025 and September 2026, that rate had fallen to less than 55 percent. The overall asylum denial rate reached 94 percent in June 2026, up from 60 percent at the end of 2024. Under policies guided by White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the Trump administration has transformed refugee assistance into a system of mass incarceration, family separation, trauma, displacement, and death.

Blankenship says Ahmad’s case went before an immigration judge in Louisiana who is notorious for denying the vast majority of asylum claims. He is now desperate and wishes to be deported in order to receive medical treatment — even to a third country if necessary. Ahmad is eligible for a visa in Italy on humanitarian grounds after previously passing through the country, but Blankenship said ICE is not responding to requests filed by his attorneys, including a petition for release on medical grounds.

“There are multiple avenues that he should be able to get out — habeas corpus, parole for medical reasons, a visa to Italy because we can get it done,” Blankenship said. “But they won’t hear any of it.”



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