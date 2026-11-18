Thomas M. Overton’s attorneys and Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty say Overton is innocent of murder.

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Death row prisoner Thomas M. Overton is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Thursday at Florida State Prison. His would be the 20th conducted by the state this year, breaking the record 19 that took place in 2025.

More are coming: Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed death warrants for Ricardo Gonzalez and that execution is set Dec. 1, and for Willie Seth Crain Jr. for Dec. 10.

Overton was sentenced in 1999 for the 1991 murders of a Monroe County couple and their unborn child. At the time of her death, the woman was eight months pregnant, and Overton was also convicted in the death of their unborn son.

Overton has always maintained that he is innocent.

“Executing Overton would violate his right to Due Process and be a manifest injustice because there remains a great deal of untested evidence and inconclusive evidence that must be retested,” his attorneys claimed in a motion to vacate his conviction and death sentence filed in the circuit court in Monroe County on Oct. 28. “Further, there remains information that was never disclosed to Overton regarding potential third-party guilt. This evidence would independently support Overton’s actual innocence claim.”

The group Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty says the new motion documents “extraordinary failures” in the original investigation of the murders.

“Thomas Overton’s case sounds outrageous, but the reality is that Florida routinely sends people to death row based on unreliable evidence and deeply flawed investigation,’ said Grace Hanna, executive director of the organization.

Overton’s attorneys have also filed for a stay of execution with the U.S. Supreme Court. They contend DeSantis’ refusal to grant clemency to anyone convicted of murder violates the due process rights of those on death row seeking a final act of mercy.

More than half of all the public executions in the United States have taken place in Florida this year. If Overton’s execution takes place as scheduled, it would be the 38th in the country in 2026. It would also be the 39th execution to take place in Florida in the past two years.

The death penalty is legal in 27 states, but only 14 states have executed anyone since the start of 2019, according to the State Court Report.

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