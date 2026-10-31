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Christa Pike, whose twice-botched execution in Tennessee last month has renewed calls for abolishing the death penalty in the United States, spoke out about her experience on Friday, a month after she had “walked into the execution chamber at Riverbend men’s prison prepared to die.”

“I had made my peace,” Pike said in a statement dictated by her legal team. “I had told the people who loved me, supported me, and stood by me through the years I was grateful for them. I had also told the people in the room, and who were there to witness my execution, that I was leaving them in loving kindness. Several days later, I woke up alone in a hospital, confused and in pain.”

Despite an ongoing legal fight stemming from the pervasive abuse the 50-year-old suffered throughout her youth, the US Supreme Court let Tennessee move forward with its plan to kill her on September 30. Pike, who was sentenced to death over the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, survived two injections of pentobarbital from a doctor involved with an earlier botched execution at the maximum security prison in Nashville. She was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Mark Fowler knew something was wrong after 45 minutes passed without word from the warden. In most cases, executions take no more than ten minutes. When he was summoned from his waiting room to the chamber next door, he saw Christa Pike, who’d received two lethal doses of… pic.twitter.com/EJ9TcAe8a9 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 30, 2026

“There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain,” Pike said Friday. “My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn’t just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul. I had not contemplated life beyond that night, and I’m deeply hurt by the incompetence that has put so many people in this terrible position. I continue to think about my victim’s family and the terrible pain and loss they have endured. I am recovering, and I know that I am getting stronger. But healing is not the same as being okay.”

“Since that night, I have been largely isolated in the prison’s medical ward, away from other people and the human connections that mean so much to me,” she continued. “That isolation brings its own kind of pain. I spent 28 years in solitary confinement, and much of what I am experiencing today is a repeat of that condition. I am searching for meaning in what happened to me. One thing that has given me strength is the extraordinary love and support I have received from people around the world. I am overwhelmed by the kindness and prayers of people I have known for years and complete strangers who have never met me.”

“To know that so many people care about me, that they see me as a human being whose life matters, is something I cannot fully put into words,” Pike said. “It is humbling, and it has touched me more deeply than I can explain. I also want to thank the first responders, doctors, nurses, and everyone at the hospital who cared for me. They treated me with compassion, dignity, and respect. I will never forget their kindness. I also want to thank my attorneys and everyone who has fought for me, stood beside me and refused to give up on me.”

She added that “I don’t know why I survived that night. I don’t know what comes next. Some days, finding hope is harder than others. For now, I am trying to heal, one day at a time. And I am holding on to the love and kindness of so many people who have reminded me that I am not alone.”

Gov. Bill Lee — who declined to commute Pike’s sentence before the failed injections — has since halted executions in Tennessee through the end of the year, but the Republican suggested Thursday that the state may try to kill Pike again.

“As it relates to a particular individual like Christa Pike and her crime, she is still incarcerated under the laws of the state of Tennessee,” Lee said Thursday. “I suspect her sentence will be the same as it was before unless determined otherwise by the courts.”

While a review of Pike’s execution attempts is underway, and Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada has already announced he will step down, opponents of capital punishment are demanding more. Amnesty International USA said earlier this month that “Tennessee’s botched attempt to execute Christa Pike, as witnessed by her attorneys, demonstrates why the death penalty truly is the ultimate cruel, inhuman, and degrading punishment.”

“All execution methods are inhumane and unacceptable,” the group declared. “The death penalty must be abolished, everywhere.”

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