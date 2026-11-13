DHS Brags That It Has Deported Over 483,000 People Over the Past Year

During Trump’s second term, immigrants have frequently been deported to countries where they face immediate danger.

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On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “broke the record for the highest number of deportations and arrests in any fiscal year.”

ICE conducted “more than 491,000 immigration arrests,” the department said in a press release. Furthermore, the agency deported “more than 483,000” people over the past year.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin gleefully celebrated the numbers.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the brave men and women of ICE, who just broke more historic records,” Mullin said.

The numbers were announced just over a week after the midterm elections, in which millions of Americans voted against Republican policies, including many who indicated they were troubled by the Trump administration’s mass deportations. Indeed, in one exit poll, 58 percent of voters said the White House’s immigration enforcement has gone too far.

Even President Donald Trump himself acknowledged in a post-midterm interview that his positions on immigration may have hurt him and his party in the elections, stating that he may have been “too tough.” Despite that assessment, however, Trump has promoted Stephen Miller, the architect of many of his draconian immigration policies, to become his chief of staff.

While the announcement by DHS touted deportations of “the worst illegal aliens,” the department has often targeted people living legally in the U.S. or asylum seekers who have little or no criminal background. Indeed, an assessment by TRAC Immigration finds that more than 7 in 10 of those imprisoned in ICE jails have no criminal conviction at all.

Children have also been detained in immigrant jails under deplorable conditions. Perhaps the most infamous example is the detention of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who was abducted after returning home from school and sent to a prison in Texas, where he subsequently became ill due to horrid conditions.

Other prisons have had torturous conditions — at a Florida-based prison nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” for example, guards beat immigrants imprisoned there for merely requesting access to phones. Detainees were also placed in small cages for many hours at a time, and there is evidence that the Trump administration withheld documentation of its torture campaign.

DHS’s human rights violations, lack of respect for due process, and medical neglect have resulted in dozens of deaths of people being detained. Federal immigration raids have also resulted in the deaths of protesters, including Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both of whom were killed by federal agents.

During Trump’s second term, immigrants have frequently been deported to countries where they face immediate danger. Many individuals have been deported to countries they have no connection with, and LGBTQ immigrants have been sent to countries where their lives could be at risk.

Immigrant advocates have criticized the Trump administration’s actions, noting that they aren’t just harmful to immigrants living in the U.S. but to all Americans.

“We must reject fear and division and choose policies that promote dignity, safety, and health for all. Our communities and our country deserve better,” read an October 2025 explainer from the National Immigration Law Center.

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