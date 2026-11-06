Newsom Commutes All 548 Death Sentences in California

The governor altered the sentences of people facing the death penalty to lifetime imprisonment without parole.

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On Thursday, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the commutation of 548 death sentences, reducing the sentence of everyone on the state’s death row to life without parole.

California has more people sentenced to capital punishment than any other state, but for years there has been a moratorium on carrying out the death penalty. Newsom’s action ensures that the moratorium is permanent for those 548 individuals.

The action doesn’t abolish the death penalty in the state, meaning that future convictions could result in death sentences. It also commutes all capital punishment sentences to lifetime imprisonment without the possibility of parole, a move that ensures these individuals will still face death by incarceration.

But the move is being praised as a step in the right direction — one that could result in other states following suit.

Newsom said that he made the decision to commute the sentences of everyone on death row “because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us.”

“I have decided to commute every death sentence,” he said.

Understanding that his action would be criticized, Newsom elaborated on why he could not go case-by-case to decide whether one person was deserving of commutation while others were not, writing:

Some have said I should not grant clemency to people who committed the ‘worst of the worst’ crimes. I carefully considered different categories of capital crimes and offender characteristics. I have learned, however, from speaking with the victims harmed by these crimes, that each experiences their loss as the worst of the worst. I have concluded that attempting to distinguish among crimes and offenders for clemency would inadvertently create two classes of murder victims.

The governor concluded he had to “issue the same commutation to every condemned person,” and commuted death penalty sentences to “life without the possibility of parole.”

“These offenders will die in prison,” Newsom acknowledged, “but not by our hand.”

Newsom’s decision is not final for about half of those it affects — by state law, commutations where a person has multiple felony convictions require a review by the state Supreme Court, and could result in legal challenges

Families of victims are split on the matter. Some have expressed anger over the action taken by Newsom, while others have said they encouraged him to move forward with the decision in conversations over the past month.

“We used to think that having a vengeful death penalty sentence is going to be what gave us justice. We’ve discovered that it doesn’t,” said Jess Nichol, whose sister was killed by someone who received a commutation from Newsom.

Human rights organizations are celebrating Newsom’s action.

“We are grateful that Gov. Newsom, like other Republican and Democratic leaders across the country, has decided to grant clemency to individuals on death row,” said Laura Porter, executive director of the U.S. Campaign to End the Death Penalty. “The historic number of commuted sentences would set a new record and offer an acknowledgment that the death penalty process is flawed.”

“This is a day that will be remembered in California’s history and resonate globally for years to come,” said Amnesty International USA’s executive director Nadia Daar, adding:

The death penalty should be abolished, everywhere. Today marks a significant moment for human rights in California and across the country, but it is not the finishing line. The world is watching, and this decision is showing that progress is possible, and the United States, which remains among a small group of countries that continues to carry out executions, can move beyond the death penalty.

Yasmin Cader, deputy executive director of Program, Strategy, and Culture for the ACLU, also heralded Newsom’s action.

“This marks a historic step toward ending the death penalty across the United States. … California has turned the page on a systemic injustice and set a powerful example for leaders across the country to follow,” Cader said.

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