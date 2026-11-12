ICE’s Own Investigations Reveal Deaths in Custody Caused by Medical Neglect

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The San Francisco Chronicle has obtained internal ICE investigations into the deaths of dozens of people in its custody during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, finding that 23 of the 29 individuals died after a lack of proper medical care.

Guards, medical providers, and staff at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities failed to provide emergency care, failed to send individuals to the emergency room, or ignored other critical warning signs, the report indicates. According to ICE’s own investigations, deficient medical care directly contributed to 20 of 23 of the deaths. The six other individuals who died in 2025 had received care within sufficient limits, the agency claims.

The Chronicle acquired the reports through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. The findings contradict the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s claim that its immigration jails provide “timely and appropriate medical care” and that “the medical care in ICE detention is the best care” that many immigrants “have received in their entire lives.”

The Chronicle previously reported on 48 deaths in ICE custody since Trump’s second term began, finding that delayed medical care and failure to provide critical care contributed to 17 of these deaths and that there was not enough information on at least 15 cases. This report, from April, came before the outlet obtained ICE’s own investigations into the 2025 deaths, which reported an even larger number directly caused by medical neglect.

At least 62 people have died in ICE custody since the start of Trump’s second term, more than double the amount of deaths from the first Trump administration and the highest rate in over a decade.

ICE has not investigated all of the deaths caused by the agency and its immigration jails. For example, Prisciliano Trejo Ricano died shortly after ICE released him from custody while he was in a coma; his name has not been counted among those who died in custody after the agency changed its policy in June to no longer report and investigate deaths of individuals who died within 30 days of release. Similarly, at least two disabled people died in 2026 shortly after ICE released them into freezing weather, and were not counted among ICE’s official death count.

In the second half of October alone, three people died in ICE detention: Emiliano Andrade-Covarrubias, a 56-year-old permanent resident from Mexico who died on October 17 at the Rio Grande Processing Center in Laredo, Texas, whose family reported that he was denied medication and care; Luis Sandoval, a 48-year-old Salvadoran who died on October 23 in ICE detention in Georgia and, according to DHS, died by suicide; and Roberto Jimenez Gutierrez, a 43-year-old Guatemalan who was found unresponsive on October 24.

In some cases, prison staff mocked individuals who called for help and who later died after their neglect. In others — like the deaths at Camp East Montana in Texas, which have been referred to as suicides — conditions included medical neglect, solitary confinement, and physical and sexual violence.

People imprisoned inside ICE jails have launched hunger strikes in protest of the conditions inside, including medical neglect and unlawful, prolonged detention. In May, over 300 detained people launched a hunger and labor strike at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall, which lasted approximately a month and brought national attention to conditions in immigration jails. In September, immigrants being detained at the El Valle Detention Facility in Texas launched a hunger strike; and in October, at least 73 people launched a hunger strike at a processing center in Georgia. Other hunger strikes have been reported in immigration jails in Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, and Washington — with one immigration jail in Tacoma, Washington, witnessing at least 20 hunger strikes in 2026.

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