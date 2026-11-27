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Stella longs for vegetables, sauce, and meat. She dreams of waffles with fresh strawberries, beef bacon and sausage links, and any type of Italian food.

But none of these are ever on the menu. Stella has been incarcerated in a Pennsylvania prison since the 1990s. “I always went to the dining room because the food was good, freshly made, and filling,” she recalled of that first decade in prison. “The menus were created by the supervisors and the inmates who worked there could cook food the way we wanted to.” (Stella, like nearly all of the incarcerated people interviewed for this report, asked that her full legal name not be published to avoid reprisals.)

In 2018, Aramark won the contract for food procurement in Pennsylvania’s prisons. While the contract allowed the prisons to continue controlling staffing, meal service, and menus, Stella traces the decline in meals to that change.

Now, she told Truthout, the meals are “disgusting, soy-based filler food. I live off of commissary and my health suffers because of it.”

Catherine entered prison the year that Aramark took over. “The food was more edible when I arrived,” she said. “There was more variety, especially with vegetables.”

When the pandemic hit, she noticed a marked decline in both meal quality and quantity. “I once found a two-inch metal nail in my mixed veggies,” she recalled. Now, she rarely goes to meals, partially because women must wait for staff to escort entire housing units to and from the cafeteria, an outing that typically takes 45 minutes, and in large part because of the unappealing offerings.

“I’d rather eat out of a package,” she told Truthout.

Relying on commissary has a steep price. Catherine spends $175 each month on food alone, a cost she can afford only because of family financial support.

In 2024, The Appeal published a scathing investigation into prison commissaries, including a database of commissary lists from 46 states. The investigation found an exploitative, inconsistent system requiring incarcerated people to purchase many necessities at high markups. It also found that incarcerated people frequently turn to commissary items to supplement, if not substitute, inadequate prison meals.

Sixteen state prison systems contract with Aramark to provide meals. People in more than a dozen state prison systems have shared similar stories with Truthout. This includes people incarcerated in states that do not contract with an outside vendor for meals. Some, like California and Texas, operate their own commissaries yet still mark up prices, gouging people who choose to supplement, or replace, their meals.

Then there are the long-term health effects of both meals and commissary snacks. In 2025, the Correctional Association of New York, a prison watchdog nonprofit, released an analysis of the state’s prison meals and commissary offerings. Meals were high in sodium and low on fresh produce while the commissary lacked a sufficient number of healthy options. The few on sale were frequently out of stock.

A Tomato Is Like Gold

It’s not that incarcerated people don’t want to eat better. They long for fresh produce. They want eggs that are hard boiled or served sunny side-up. One woman rattled off a list of Chinese foods that she misses — scallion pancakes; ribs in black bean paste; stir-fried green beans with ground beef; Japanese eggplant with water chestnuts; pork belly in sweet and salty sauce; stinky fried tofu; oyster pancakes; chicken noodles with peanut sauce and cucumber, carrot, and bean sprouts. Above all, each of the omnivores wants meat that isn’t ultra-processed or soy-based filler. Every single person wished for fresh vegetables and fruit instead of mushy or syrupy canned versions.

“The burgers would be beef. The chicken would be identifiable chicken meat,” said Jocelyn Heffner in Arizona, adding, “Actually, nothing they serve is identifiable.”

Eighteen states’ departments of corrections (more than a third of states) contract with private corporations for some or all food service management, according to a June report by the Center for Science in the Public Interest. But even in the 32 states that do not, people still report unappealing and unhealthy meals.

Jessi Silverman, deputy director of Center for Science in the Public Interest and a registered dietician, has analyzed menus in jails and prisons across the country. Nearly all fall short of authoritative nutrition recommendations, particularly the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, she told Truthout. “The shortfalls are pretty consistent. They don’t meet the minimum amount of fruit and vegetable servings. They don’t have enough fiber. They have too much sodium. They have excessive amounts of refined grains and not enough whole grains.”

This aligns with what those incarcerated in California report firsthand. California, which does not contract with an outside meals vendor, allocates $3.40 per incarcerated person per day for meals. As part of its “Healthy Menu,” the department claims that it provides an average of 16 servings of fresh produce each week, a claim that those inside scoff at.

“Is a serving considered a two-inch celery stalk?” TM, incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility, asked Truthout.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that incarcerated people are six times more likely to have an illness related to a foodborne outbreak compared to the general public.

According to the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a daily diet should include 2 ½ cups of vegetables and two cups of fruit. TM’s two-inch celery stalk counts as between one and two tablespoons, said Silverman.

TM conceded that, on rare occasions, a meal will include a tomato, “which is like gold.” Otherwise, juice packets replace fresh fruit. “It’s in a packet like a large packet of ketchup or mustard,” she described. “We rip it open with our teeth and drink from the plastic packet.”

For fiscal year 2026, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation asked the legislature to allocate an additional 15 cents per person per day to keep up with rising food costs.

“The federal government reimburses schools $2.54 per meal for breakfast and $4.76 per meal for lunch,” said Silverman. “Even then, most schools say that’s not enough to serve meals that meet their nutrition requirements, so it’s unlikely that $3.40-$3.55 per day could cover three meals that meet nutrition recommendations for adults (not to mention taste decent).”

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), which also operates its own food services, spends even less than California — roughly $2.22 per person per day on meals, less than the reimbursement for a single public school breakfast.

Most schools say they don’t receive enough funding to serve meals that meet their nutrition requirements. California and Texas offer even less for meals for incarcerated people. Jared Rodriguez / Truthout

Kwaneta Harris described meals served at the Lane Murray unit as “Happy Meal-sized portions without the damn toy!” Furthermore, she said, they were also “bland, cold, and the texture is for folks without teeth or dentures. The food is created for people to swallow, not chew.”

For vegetarians, options are more limited. “TDCJ does not recognize nor acknowledge vegetarian/vegan meals,” explained Kelly, also incarcerated at Lane Murray. “Your only option at chow is to ask for the ‘sub/option.’ This will replace the main dish with the sub food of the day. The sub can be two slices of cheese and an extra serving of beans and bread (for a total of four slices) or a scoop (about two tablespoons) of a peanut butter/jelly mix and two additional slices of bread.” These have been her main dishes for the past eight years.

Every person who shared their food diaries with Truthout talked about exposure to spoiled food, pest infestation, and unsanitary preparation as regular occurrences.

“I was employed in the kitchen as a cook,” recounted Muwsa Green, incarcerated in Pennsylvania. “I discovered that the Italian sausage, hamburger, [and] frankfurter are purple, pink, red, yellow when it comes out the package before it gets cooked.”

Muwsa Green illustrated an example of a meal received while incarcerated in Pennsylvania. Muwsa Green

It’s not just the meat. “For a while, the rolls were green and moldy underneath,” Catherine said. Harris in Texas described mice droppings on the cornbread while Tony in Illinois found maggots in the rice and human feces on the tray. “They like to mix last night’s dinner with this morning’s breakfast,” said Kinzie in California, a practice which creates an environment for spore-forming bacteria to grow and produce toxins.

Drew, incarcerated in Alaska, told Truthout that the prison’s dishwasher has been broken for months, forcing incarcerated workers to wash everything by hand. “One of the kitchen workers told me that she has diarrhea too, but if she doesn’t eat in the kitchen, it goes away,” Drew said. “She also told me that they do a half-assed job washing the trays.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that incarcerated people are six times more likely to have an illness related to a foodborne outbreak compared to the general public. These outbreaks are also six times as large as in the general public.

$24 Cereal

The majority of those who spoke to Truthout said that they supplemented, and sometimes replaced, meals with commissary foods. But this comes at a steep cost, particularly for those who rely on prison wages.

Jocelyn Heffner spends money on food from commissary to make her own dinners. Higher-paying jobs at Perryville women’s prison pay $34 every two weeks before Arizona takes out a slew of deductions. Jared Rodriguez / Truthout

In Arizona, which contracts with private vendor Keefe Group to provide commissary, Jocelyn Heffner cooks her own meals. To do so, she uses $5 to $10 of items she buys from commissary — mac and cheese ($1.25), ramen (71 cents), chicken ($3.66), rice ($1.10), beans ($1.50) and tortillas (92 cents for six). Coffee, $8 for three ounces, lasts her 8 to 10 days. Eight ounces of creamer costs another $2.82.

“This cost is not comparable to our inmate wages that don’t increase while the cost of store items continually do,” she pointed out. Higher-paying jobs at Perryville women’s prison pay $34 every two weeks. But Arizona has many deductions from incarcerated wages: 30 percent for room and board, 25 percent for a dedicated discharge account, and another 30 percent for court-ordered dependent care. Should a person initiate a lawsuit, another 20 percent is deducted until the court costs are fully paid. That leaves them with roughly 45 cents per hour.

This past winter, prices increased while wages stayed stagnant. “What they did was increase the cost of coffee and remove our bigger packaged items and gave us smaller packaging that ultimately costs more for less,” said Heffner. “As an example, cereal was 64 ounces for $4.95, and now they are two ounces for 75 cents.” The price hike means that the same amount of cereal costs $24.

“That used to be the one affordable thing and now most can’t afford it at all,” she continued. “I never eat it anymore.”

“That used to be the one affordable thing and now most can’t afford it at all,” Jocelyn Heffner said about cereal. “I never eat it anymore.” Jared Rodriguez / Truthout

“The main consequence of this is not being able to afford food,” she said.

Even in states that operate their own commissaries, food prices are often out of reach.

Pennsylvania commissaries are run in-house by Pennsylvania Correctional Industries. While prices for several items, including ramen, decreased slightly since 2024, the cost of supplementing unappealing and sometimes unsanitary meals remain high.

Catherine, who spends $175 in a single month on food, can only do so because her family can send her money. Others, however, must rely on prison wages to eat. That can be challenging.

“Prison work pays $30 a month,” explained Green in Pennsylvania. After deductions for a victim crime fee, court filing fees, and child support, he is left with $24 each month. He spends $23 on commissary foods, which last him less than two weeks. “At the end of the day, inmates are going to sleep hungry,” he said.

Muwsa Green illustrated an example of a meal received while incarcerated in Pennsylvania.

Texas, which also operates its own commissary, is one of seven states that do not pay people for their labor, forcing them to rely on family and friends to send money or else barter for food.

Kelly supplements the repetitive vegetarian meals with commissary snacks. Her family sends her money, allowing her to spend approximately $30 on peanut butter, peanuts, tortillas, beans, cheese, and coffee every two weeks.

Courtney Dunkin, also at Lane Murray, used to eat two meals a day from commissary. The $70 she spent each month was provided by friends and a supportive ex. Then, prices went up.

“Our pouch chicken recently went from $1.95 to $2.15,” she wrote in August. The chicken bites, which she described as the healthier options, rose from $2.45 to $3. A can of juice doubled in price, from 60 cents to $1.20. Hazelnut spread jumped from $4 to $5.50. “No more for me,” she concluded. Now, she avoids most buying most meats, in part because of the price and in part because they are ultra-processed. Instead, she eats a package of ramen noodles each day, with snacks, but only cooks an entire meal two or three times a week. She relies on the chow hall for other meals.

Adrian, incarcerated in California, told Truthout that he wishes for eggs, bacon, and sausage served hot; fried potatoes; fresh fruits like kiwis, plums or strawberries; corn; and salad.

None of those are available. Instead, he substitutes prison meals with canteen-bought ramen.

“Without canteen, I would be a stick figure,” he said.

Silverman notes that instant ramen is comprised of white flour noodles (or refined carbohydrates) and high in sodium. Diets high in refined carbs and sodium increase the risk of thyroid-related disease.

“Without canteen, I would be a stick figure.”

Then there are the restrictions that the prison itself places on spending. At one Alabama prison, officials continually decrease the amount that women can spend on commissary. “We went from being able to purchase $150 a week in canteen to $100,” said Knikita. In January, the prison announced a further limit of $50 per week.

“If I buy one bag of coffee, some creamer, plus sugar, I’ve spent $15,” she told The Appeal. Later that month, the prison announced that it would no longer supply monthly hygiene items, forcing women to buy those at a commissary run by Aramark. “That will take up about $25 a month,” she said.

But not everyone can afford to substitute commissary for meals, or even supplement them.

During her 30 years in Massachusetts’ Framingham prison, Serena says that she has been served sour milk, stale bread, hair, gristle, dirty sporks, cups with lipstick marks, and lukewarm food. “This morning, when I attempted to peel my hard-boiled eggs, the liquid spilled onto my tray. I was not alone in having to turn these uncooked eggs in for other ones,” she told Truthout. She cannot afford to buy her meals from commissary so she must make do with what is served.

She said that the number of people who go to the chow hall has “dropped dramatically in the last few years. Sometimes only five or six women from my unit go to a meal.”

The Prison Policy Initiative found that annual commissary sales for food and beverage in Massachusetts state prisons amount to more than $9 million, or approximately $940 per person. (Keefe Group operates the state’s commissary.)

“Was I Sentenced to Chronic Health Problems?”

Stella is now in her fifties. She entered prison in her early twenties with no health concerns. After decades in prison, she has developed hypertension, hypothyroidism, and prediabetes. She is obese, which exacerbates already painful osteoarthritis. Last year, an EKG revealed premature ventricular contractions, or irregular heartbeats.

“All of my health issues can be traced back to poor diet and poor nutrition,” she told Truthout. “Because of the lack of nutrients, I take three different vitamins every day. I am so tired of taking pills but I need them.”

Stella’s story is far from unique. In 2024, the Pennsylvania Prison Society found that prison meals, which contain twice the number of refined carbohydrates and half the fruit and vegetable servings recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, exacerbate the disease risk for a population already disproportionately affected by chronic illnesses. It also found that the state prison system spent $70 million on food but $358 million on medical care for the nearly 40,000 people in custody.

Muwsa Green illustrated an example of a meal received while incarcerated in Pennsylvania. Muwsa Green

It’s not just Pennsylvania. A Department of Justice study found that hypertension affects nearly one in three incarcerated people, compared to 18 percent, or less than one in five people, in the outside world. A 2024 study found that excessive body weight is also pervasive, especially in women’s prisons where the menus are typically developed for men. They also have a higher prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, and myocardial infarction than their male counterparts.

In California, TM entered prison at age 20. Now 45, she said, “I am overweight and have extreme heartburn and indigestion from the food here.” In April, the prison doctor informed her that she is pre-diabetic, anemic, and low in both calcium and vitamin D. The doctor prescribed supplements, but these health issues now prohibit TM from eating most of what is offered in commissary.

“I’ve always said I have no medical issues,” she said. “Now I have a bunch.”

“All of my health issues can be traced back to poor diet and poor nutrition.”

Regardless of age, the consensus among those surveyed by Truthout is that the combination of inadequate and unhealthy prison meals coupled with commissary snacks laden with sugar, sodium, and carbohydrates have contributed to a host of preventable medical conditions.

“I used to consider myself a healthy person. I was proud of it. Now I feel worn down, just waiting for some other chronic condition to creep up on me,” said Catherine.

“I’m also sick of the prison working against us,” she continued. “The meals are so bad I can’t justify going over — the veggies are cooked to mush and a lot of the ‘meat’ turns my stomach. I’ve resorted to stealing to get fresh food.”

She continued, “What’s the lasting damage? Was I sentenced to chronic health problems? Was I sentenced to spend all this money on junk and then on pills?”

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