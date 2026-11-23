Recent footage of ICE abducting people at a Seattle airport is “horrific” and “chilling,” said Gov. Bob Ferguson.

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has abducted multiple people from airports ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, sparking outrage among onlookers and renewed calls for the agency to be abolished.

This past weekend, masked ICE agents arrested two people on an airport jet bridge in Seattle as passengers boarded a flight to Los Angeles. Video of the arrests, which has gone viral on social media, shows multiple ICE agents dragging a passenger before restraining her, handcuffing her, and pulling her off of the jet bridge. As the arrest is taking place, the woman desperately cries out that she and her father are in the U.S. on work permits. Other passengers scream in horror and attempt to intervene — demanding that the masked agents identify themselves and show warrants — only to be shoved by agents.

The two arrested were later identified as Sofia Larrondo Hernandez Mejia and her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, who is a Mexican national. A lawyer representing them stated that they were on their way to a family baptism.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson (D) described the footage as “horrific” and “chilling,” stating that ICE “is beyond reform” and echoing calls for the agency to be abolished.

“ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities,” Ferguson said in a statement.

The November 21 incident sparked a protest at the Seattle airport on Sunday, with demonstrators calling for the abolition of ICE.

The abductions come following a separate incident on November 19, when ICE arrested a Princeton University PhD student in D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as she was returning from presenting her research at a conference.

Eva Yi Xie, a third-year neuroscience student, came to the U.S. with her parents from China as a child in 2016 and has had a pending asylum application for a decade. According to her lawyer, Xie had a court date scheduled for January 2028, and a valid work permit.

ICE detained Xie in a holding center in Virginia before moving her to an immigrant jail elsewhere in the state. On Friday, a federal judge ordered ICE not to move Xie out of Virginia, and to respond to her lawyer’s petition for habeas corpus, which stated that ICE had no grounds to arrest Xie without a warrant.

In 2020, after being named a finalist in a prestigious high school research competition, Xie wrote that her parents “were compelled to flee to America to seek refuge after being politically persecuted.”

According to the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, at least five people, including Xie, have been detained by ICE at Virginia’s Dulles and Reagan National airports in recent weeks.

This summer, ICE expanded its arrests at airports, increasingly coordinating and sharing information with TSA and targeting travelers on domestic flights — not those with deportation orders as previously targeted, but often people with expired visas or pending asylum applications. Throughout the summer, ICE arrests at airports averaged 20 to 40 per day. At the time, immigrant rights groups had advised individuals without permanent status to reconsider taking domestic flights.

Last week, prior to the recent abductions, Democratic Senators Jacky Rosen (Nevada) and Alex Padilla (California) introduced a bill to limit ICE operations at airports. The legislation would prevent ICE agents from accessing passenger data without a warrant and require ICE to notify airlines and airports ahead of their arrests.

“ICE is out of control, and these are bare minimum standards for reining it in,” said Padilla.

According to The Guardian, ICE’s arrests at airports are part of its shift in strategy from “blitzes” in major cities — like the Trump administration’s Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota — to a quieter but seemingly equally violent approach. The agency is still arresting and detaining people in record numbers, but is focused on conducting more stealthy and rapid arrests, in order to evade public pushback.

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