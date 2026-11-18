The fishermen’s boat was targeted despite being cleared of wrongdoing, the lawsuit points out.

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A group of Ecuadorian fishermen who say their boat was targeted in a drone strike by the Trump administration earlier this year is suing the U.S. government.

The group had previously announced their intention to sue the administration, and formally filed their lawsuit on Monday.

While the U.S. has acknowledged several boat strikes on the South American coasts (ostensibly targeting so-called “narcoterrorists”), the administration has not claimed responsibility for this specific attack. However, a report in August suggested that several vessels, including this one, were targets of a secret CIA mission.

All fishermen aboard the boat survived the strike, but many reported experiencing serious injuries. They faced additional injuries after the strike, both physical and legal, they said.

According to the federal lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Pennsylvania, the men were “kidnapped” and held “against their will” for about a day by U.S. officials, then sent to a detention center in El Salvador for several additional days.

“While in U.S. custody and control, these fishermen were treated by the U.S. in cruel and inhumane ways amounting to torture,” the lawsuit states, noting that the White House “has not conducted these strikes pursuant to any congressional authorization.”

“These premeditated and intentional attacks against defenseless people lack any plausible legal justification,” the suit adds.

Crew members of the La Negra Francisca Duarte II, the boat named in the lawsuit as the one that was attacked, are demanding $5 million to pay for damages, as well as any additional relief as determined by the court. They are also asking that the administration be barred from launching similar attacks in the future.

The fishermen point out that their boat was targeted despite evidence demonstrating they had nothing to do with “narcoterrorism,” as the Ecuadorian Navy had inspected the vessel just before the attack occurred, determining no wrongdoing or presence of narcotics.

“Even if that weren’t the case … the US has no right to be bombing boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific on the claim the people are narco-traffickers,” said Dan Kovalik, the U.S.-based attorney representing the crew. “If they believe someone is a narco-trafficker, they need to go get a warrant for their arrest.”

The lawsuit was filed just days after an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was introduced and voted on in the House of Representatives. One of the eight articles of impeachment that Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) brought forward charged Hegseth with “unauthorized lethal military targeting” of boats near South America that has resulted “in at least 243 deaths.”

That impeachment vote failed to advance after several Democratic lawmakers neglected to appear in time to vote alongside their conference and Massie.

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