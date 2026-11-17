CENTCOM announced on Tuesday that it had carried out more strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

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A third U.S. aircraft carrier with thousands of U.S. troops has arrived in the Middle East to support the Iran war, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday, adding to the U.S.’s arsenal in the area as President Donald Trump keeps his options open for escalating the war.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the area on Sunday, joining two other aircraft carriers, each with roughly 5,000 soldiers and dozens of fighter jets aboard, and about 20 other warships.

The carrier’s arrival comes as the U.S. continues its war on Iran with a naval blockade of Iranian ports, a sanctions campaign, and strikes. Reuters reported that the U.S. carried out a new round of airstrikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday. Iran began firing back on U.S. assets in the region in recent days after reports found earlier this month that the U.S. has been secretly attacking Qeshm for weeks, despite President Donald Trump saying at the time that “we haven’t been doing any fighting for months.”

Since then, Trump has said that the war is “militarily effectively over” and that he’s aiming to maintain “the status quo.” The status quo does still include U.S. military activity, and analysts have warned that inaction by Congress to force a withdrawal is stretching the conflict into a forever war.

Further, the arrival of the new aircraft carrier, which left its base in San Diego in September, gives Trump access to a massive amount of military might in the region that he could use at any time.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Trump has been telling allies that he may hold off on attacks if the U.S. doesn’t face new attacks from Iran or Houthi, or Ansar Allah, militants in Yemen. In public comments, he has indeed preferred to say that the war is winding down or is over.

However, Reuters, citing current and former U.S. officials, also noted that “Trump has alternated between threats of escalating the war with new strikes and winding down hostilities, and current and former officials say he does not appear ‌to have made up his mind about how to resolve the unpopular conflict.”

Trump has reportedly been calling around to regional allies, like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip ​Erdogan, apparently telling bin Salman in October that he was planning to resume intense attacks after the midterm elections. Both allies apparently asked him not to intensify strikes again.

Though the temperamental commander-in-chief may conduct a devastating campaign in Iran any time, Democrats in Congress who have pledged to end the war are dragging their feet on actually doing so. Though some progressives and Democrats have said that they plan to try to force a defunding of the war through the next government spending package, which is due December 11, others have said that they don’t want to risk a shutdown in order to end the war that killed roughly 3,500 Iranians as of July.

At the same time, lengthy deployments for U.S. soldiers on the aircraft carriers in the Middle East are overstretching the Navy, as reports have found that sailors have faced extreme hardship while on board, including a lack of food and a spike in suicidal ideation and attempts.

However, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao downplayed these concerns during his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Cao said that sailors who reported losing weight while deployed were just picky, “like my kids.” He said that the reported eight suicide attempts from the USS Abraham Lincoln earlier this year were not suicide attempts, but “eight suicide mitigations.”

Cao also displayed a complete disregard for basic facts about the costs of the war. Cao said he doesn’t know what the U.S.’s naval blockade on Iranian ports is costing daily in another line of questioning, and that Pentagon inspectors have still yet to fully assess damage to naval bases in the Middle East that were struck by Iran earlier in the war.

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