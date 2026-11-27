Drivers are fighting back against a system that monitors their every movement to keep them working at breakneck speeds.

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That Black Friday item you just ordered on Amazon — the holiday gift, household gadget, or perhaps a mundane cable — might be in a warehouse on the other side of the country, but it will land on your doorstep tomorrow. The speed of its delivery is a testament to the remarkable efficiency of Amazon’s intricate supply chain and the labor of the company’s more than 2 million employees and contractors worldwide. In 2025, Amazon workers delivered 13 billion items on the same or next day, including 8 billion items in the U.S. — “a new Prime delivery speed record,” the company boasted.

To move merchandise through this vast and complex network, Amazon relies on an army of workers to move stuff extremely quickly. It keeps the work tempo at breakneck speed through a sophisticated AI-driven system of labor discipline.

Amazon warehouses are notorious places of surveillance in the service of increasing productivity. Managers continually monitor workers’ stow, pick, and pack rates, and then discipline those they consider to be low-performers. They induce speedups by gamifying work and setting up contests where high-performing workers are offered Amazon “swag bucks” — redeemable through Amazon, of course. They monitor each worker’s “time off task” like going to the bathroom or taking brief breaks between moving packages. And they discipline workers who are deemed to need hustling up.

But the Amazon panopticon reaches next-level dystopia when your package arrives at the “last mile” in the supply chain. That’s where one of the quarter-million delivery drivers in the U.S. brings your package from the delivery station warehouse to your door. At the beginning of each shift, drivers are handed an Android phone to log in to Amazon Flex using facial recognition technology. The Flex app provides them a detailed route for the day, showing exactly which packages are to be delivered where, and in what order. After loading up their vans, drivers get into the cabs, where they are under the continual surveillance of the “Netradyne Driver•i,” a sinister-looking windshield-mounted device with camera lenses pointing in all directions, continually recording and monitoring driver compliance with Amazon’s myriad rules. Many of these rules are sensible: Make a full stop at stop signs, don’t run red lights, obey speed limits, and avoid lane drift and sharp accelerating or braking. But Netradyne cameras, installed in Amazon vans beginning in 2021, serve a more expansive purpose beyond monitoring traffic rule compliance — what its manufacturer calls “physical AI deployed at scale.” For drivers, it watches your eye orientation and movement, whether you yawn, and if you look away from the road for too long. It continually looks for cases of “distracted driving,” which are considered major infractions. All of these data points are used to evaluate your behavior every second. And it’s not just AI; human supervisors can also choose to watch you at any moment through the Netradyne cameras.

A Netradyne Driver•i camera. IrwellBank, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

I’ve worked for the last two years as a part-time Amazon delivery driver. I technically work for a “delivery service partner” company, or DSP. Amazon uses the legal dodge of sham contracting to claim that drivers are not their employees and therefore not their liability, even though we all are required to wear Amazon uniforms, drive Amazon-branded vehicles, and are subject to Amazon work requirements as we deliver Amazon packages. Worse, we are all subject to the Amazon-mandated tracking and oversight system.

When I’m in the Amazon truck, every movement I make is traced by the Amazon Flex app technology and evaluated by AI programs. It records where I am at any moment, which packages I’ve delivered, and whether I’m keeping pace with the algorithm that Amazon has determined I must meet. Readouts at the end of every shift show how each of my deliveries compared to the timing prescribed by Amazon’s algorithmic standard. We are evaluated every week on whether we took accurate photos on delivery, delivered the packages exactly where the customer requested, and got good or bad customer feedback. Through the system, drivers who don’t “make rate” or who don’t meet Amazon’s prescribed standards don’t stay employed.

Amazon keeps the work tempo at breakneck speed through a sophisticated AI-driven system of labor discipline.

I am fortunate that my DSP is a fair employer, with supervisors who treat drivers respectfully. But stories of driver abuse are legion in driver chat forums that circulate on Reddit and other channels. There’s no shortage of lousy DSPs out there — small business owners who have no tact for managing people and who themselves are caught in the vice grip of Amazon’s demand for pace, positive customer feedback, minimal Netradyne hits.

DSPs that have bad performance data lose bonuses from Amazon, jeopardize their turf assignments, and get their contracts cut. To hear it from my fellow drivers around the U.S., the system commands discipline up and down the line, through AI-driven surveillance and fear.

“You are 16 stops behind,” one DSP manager warned a driver, who posted the text thread on Reddit.

“Just got off break not too long ago will pace up,” the driver replied, adding that his van brakes appeared to be malfunctioning.

A few minutes later, from the DSP: “Your [sic] still 17 stops behind I am not sending you a rescue and you need to make sure that you were [sic] done back and clocked out before 8:30.”

Another driver texted his manager mid-shift: “Hello, I’m having a medical emergency. My injured knee is in excruciating pain to the point where I can barely walk, worse than it has been and I feel I need to go to an urgent care before I make it even worse. What should I do?”

The supervisory reply came right back: “try to speed up, you still have over 70 remaining stops.”

Drivers report that supervisors have phoned them during deliveries to let them know they were behind and needed to pick up the pace. One driver reported their DSP was using Viki, a new AI program that replaces human supervisors. “She [Viki] will automatically turn on your phone’s speaker and tell you that you are X stops behind,” they wrote on Reddit. “She will suggest you can go faster by picking up your pace – no joke, it’s useless information. She told me, loudly, I was 2 stops behind while I was in front of a customer during a business stop, there were people all around. Muting the phone doesn’t help, she overrides the volume. The dumbest part was that I was on pace to finish an hour early.”

Netradyne abides no mistakes. When I started driving two years ago, one morning I failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign. Who among us has never done a “rolling stop”? When I got back to the delivery station that night, a supervisor showed me both still shots and a video sequence of my transgression and issued me a disciplinary warning. Other drivers around the country report even more extreme punishment, even getting termination messages generated by AI. The system is pitiless.

Drivers also are warned to not attempt to switch off Netradyne. “Amazon is now tracking, driver by driver, every time an operable camera is not working,” one DSP supervisor informed their drivers, according to a message shared on Reddit. “This is your warning: Amazon has the data, and once a driver reaches the threshold Amazon sets, Amazon will issue a Tier 1. A Tier 1 means you can never work for an Amazon company again.”

George Orwell’s famous book 1984 — about a dictatorship that controls people through total surveillance — could only imagine such a dystopian future. Today, Amazon delivery drivers live in 1984 every time they get behind the wheel.

It does not have to be this way. E-commerce companies including Amazon manage to operate outside of the U.S. without gutting the basic freedom of workers to go about their day without Big Brother constantly spying. In France, safety cameras are allowed in delivery vehicles but the law does not permit continuous monitoring of employees because “the right to respect for private life continues at work,” according to the French data protection authority. French authorities have fined Amazon for excessive surveillance of warehouse worker productivity. In Germany, continual video surveillance “significantly interferes with the personal rights of employees and is generally inadmissible.” German warehouse workers have organized successfully through works councils — legally mandated labor-management committees with some co-determination rights under German law — to stop the discipline of workers based on work rates. In Italy, where workers have flexed their class power with national strikes at Amazon, unions negotiated an agreement with the company earlier this year that bans discipline of warehouse workers based on camera surveillance. An Amazon delivery colleague of mine in Italy reports that there are no cameras in the vehicles that he and his co-workers drive.

California just adopted the “No Robo Bosses” Act, due to take effect next July, banning discipline “solely on an automated decision system.” While a step in the right direction, the law has work-arounds for employers, who can meet the new requirements by having a human supervisor corroborate what the cameras and algorithms have determined. And the civil penalty for violation — a mere $500 — is no deterrent to companies like Amazon.

To protest this AI spying regime in the U.S., am I suggesting that you stop hitting “Buy Now” on the Amazon website? Hardly. The solution is not to boycott, but to help workers organize so they can fight back against the surveillance panopticon and for their freedom.

The Teamsters union and allies are leading a fight in New York City to pass the Delivery Protection Act, which would require Amazon to hire drivers directly instead of using the sham DSP-contractor scheme. This could be a game-changer for New York City drivers. As direct employees of Amazon, drivers could organize a union and demand that Amazon negotiate over working conditions, including work pace and surveillance. The Teamsters union also is pushing for the law in Chicago. While the New York City bill enjoys broad support, not surprisingly Amazon has launched a massive political counterattack, essentially threatening to end operations in the city — a capital strike. The city council president, Julie Menin, who controls the timing of any vote and has signaled her willingness to compromise with Amazon, recently indicated she may remove the direct-hire requirement. Its removal would strip the legislation of its core purpose and allow Amazon’s surveillance regime to continue untouched.

Amazon workers across the country are continuing to organize against surveillance on the shop floor and in their communities. For this year’s peak shopping season, a group of Amazon workers in Missouri has launched a petition demanding, among other things, “No more AI systems or automated rates deciding our schedules, discipline, or firing.”

People fighting against data centers can add their opposition to Amazon’s spying regime as part of their arsenal of arguments. Amazon’s surveillance is facilitated only by the vast amounts of Netradyne and Amazon Flex data that data centers process and store. Amazon has spent $276 billion in building data centers in the last 15 years, and the company is accelerating that spending pace.

None of these measures on their own, of course, will end Big Brother at Amazon. But Amazon customers uniting with workers would be an important first step in challenging the company’s workplace surveillance dystopia.

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