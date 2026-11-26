The outbreak has killed more than 5,900 people, while fighting prevents health workers from reaching affected communities.

Truthout is an indispensable resource for activists, movement leaders and workers everywhere. Please make this work possible with a quick donation.

Three months after the United Nations senior Ebola coordinator warned that the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo was “growing exponentially,” government data showed Thursday that confirmed cases have topped 12,000 and left over 5,900 people dead.

The epidemic’s figures still rank behind the 2014-16 West African outbreak — which infected more than 28,600 people and killed over 11,000 — but it is “the deadliest of Congo’s 17 outbreaks and is on track to surpass the death toll” from a decade ago, according to The Associated Press, which published a series of graphs demonstrating how fast-growing this crisis is.

Since the outbreak — caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus — was declared in May, it has spread to eight of the DRC’s 26 provinces. Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data recently revealed that just 15% of new cases come from contacts known to health authorities, and a Reuters analysis of satellite ⁠imagery found the death toll may be underestimated in two hard-hit areas.

Dozens of residents in eastern Congo say they have been unable to locate the bodies of relatives who died in the ongoing Ebola outbreak, while others say loved ones have been buried without their knowledge https://t.co/o5tKFPtRTS pic.twitter.com/PdCpb9Wa6R — Reuters (@Reuters) November 25, 2026

The World Health Organization (WHO) said last Friday that “no new cases have been reported from Kenya or Nigeria; and no new country has reported confirmed cases,” but “the high-level transmission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo calls for continued need for readiness in the region, including cross-border surveillance, points of entry monitoring, timely case detection, and coordinated preparedness and response measures.”

The response in the DRC has been hindered by lack of community trust in authorities, poor infrastructure, and armed conflict, particularly between the army and the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP) — one of dozens of militant groups in the resource-rich eastern part of the country, and led by Thomas Lubanga, who was convicted⁠ of conscripting child soldiers by the International Criminal Court in 2012.

Summarizing remarks from Dr. Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s incident manager in the DRC, the AP reported Wednesday that “the fighting between the army and rebel groups has prevented teams from reaching some communities, disrupted monitoring of people exposed to the virus, and left some treatment centers with fewer staff.”

According to the AP:

Smallwood said that about a dozen people, including two WHO personnel and Congolese health officials, were evacuated to Bunia on Tuesday after three full days trapped in a hospital in Akwe, northeast of the provincial capital, amid intense crossfire. “They were caught really in the crossfire, very intense fighting, and we managed to evacuate them,” Smallwood said. WHO temporarily moved its Mongbwalu team and partner staff to Bunia after fighting disrupted road access, Smallwood said. Mongbwalu, a mining town northwest of Bunia, is where the outbreak was first detected in May.

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) said Wednesday that “the security situation has deteriorated significantly in several localities” due to clashes between DRC forces and the CRP, and Bangladeshi peacekeepers helped with that evacuation of health workers.

UN peacekeepers faced “significant logistical challenges,” including “difficult terrain, poor road conditions, and the fragile state of a wooden bridge,” before they reached the healthcare workers, who were evacuated by air to Bunia, MONUSCO noted.

“These healthcare workers, who are actively involved in the response to the Ebola outbreak, play a vital role in assisting communities already weakened by violence and displacement,” the mission said. “This intervention is part of MONUSCO’s support for Ebola response efforts, particularly through the protection of healthcare personnel and the facilitation of safe access to healthcare for populations affected by violence.”

.@WHO staff, @MinSanteRDC and other colleagues have been safely evacuated from the hospital in Akwe, Ituri Province, where they were sheltering amid fierce conflict for over three days. They have been brought to safety thanks to combined efforts across health, government and… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 24, 2026

After the evacuation, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked all those involved and stressed that “healthcare, health workers, Ebola responders, and humanitarian [aid] must be protected at all times!”

Press freedom is under attack As Trump cracks down on political speech, independent media is increasingly necessary. Truthout produces reporting you won’t see in the mainstream: journalism from the frontlines of global conflict, interviews with grassroots movement leaders, high-quality legal analysis and more. Our work is possible thanks to reader support. Help Truthout catalyze change and social justice — make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation today.