Part of the Series Struggle and Solidarity: Writing Toward Palestinian Liberation

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I grew up believing that food was readily available, that having access to it was something ordinary and something I could always count on. I never imagined that one day I would be deprived of it, or that I would find myself wishing for a single loaf of bread despite having the money to buy one. Yet I, my family, and my people were deprived of food for prolonged periods throughout Israel’s war on Gaza. Although the war has publicly been declared over, we continue to suffer its consequences — only now they unfold away from the headlines, behind the scenes.

I had always heard that we were a people living under siege, but I never imagined that human cruelty could reach such depths. I thought the worst cruelty could bring was the use of weapons. It never crossed my mind that hunger itself could be turned into a weapon against us; that food, one of the most basic necessities of life, could become a means of deprivation and suffering. How can human beings strip others of their right to food with so little regard for their humanity?

No human being has the right to decide that another human being or an animal should be starved! How can we advance technologically while regressing as human beings?

Although famine conditions in Gaza have eased since the ceasefire, the consequences of the war have not. Many of these consequences remain hidden from the world. As of October 15, around 90 percent of Gaza’s population still relied on humanitarian food assistance amid the collapse of livelihoods and widespread loss of purchasing power, leaving families struggling to secure even their most basic needs. For many, food aid is no longer supplementary support; it has become a lifeline. Yet that very lifeline is now under threat, at a time when most people in Gaza remain unable to meet their own food needs.

On October 19, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced that funding shortages had forced it to cut its food assistance in Gaza by around one-third, meaning that approximately 500,000 people would lose access to essential assistance. These cuts were not the result of declining humanitarian needs, but of a shortfall in international funding.

Since the ceasefire was announced in October 2025, the WFP had been providing assistance to approximately 1.6 million people in Gaza every month through food parcels, wheat flour, bread, hot meals, nutritional support, school snacks, and cash assistance. By October 2026, however, the food program had reduced the number of people it supported to 1.1 million.

The World Food Programme announced that 500,000 people would lose access to essential assistance.

The WFP’s acting executive director, Carl Skau, told Australia’s ABC News that traditional donors, including the United States and European countries, had reduced their contributions. He also pointed to multiple humanitarian crises competing for limited funding and what he described as “donor fatigue.” Skau stressed that the cuts were not due to an inability to bring food into Gaza or a decline in people’s needs, but rather to a lack of funding.

A single disruption, seemingly small in itself, can push an entire population closer to famine.

On October 20, 2026, flour became scarce across Gaza after the WFP could no longer fund the bakeries that had been supplying bread to the population. That day, my uncle went to the market to see what he could find to feed his family. He was stunned to discover that flour was nowhere to be found. Wherever it was available, it was being sold at exorbitant prices because of the shortage.

He called my father and said, “Can you imagine, Imad? There’s no flour, no chicken, no eggs, nothing. They told me flour has become incredibly expensive, and most of the other goods are spoiled.”

“There is nothing we can do. We are in the same position as everyone else,” my father replied. “We don’t know how much longer we will have to keep thinking about stockpiling flour and food in case of a sudden famine that could last for days. We simply don’t know what might happen, and we can no longer count on food remaining available.”

That was the hardest day we had faced in terms of food since the so-called ceasefire was declared. We felt a level of despair we had never experienced before. That single day was enough to bring back memories of the famine we endured during the war, along with the anguish of families whose loved ones were lost while trying to secure food for their families.

In February 2024, at least 112 Palestinians were killed and 760 others injured while waiting for food aid.

How could we ever forget what happened during the famine in February 2024, at the Nabulsi Roundabout? According to a statement by the UN Human Rights Office for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, at least 112 Palestinians were killed and 760 others injured while waiting for food aid. The statement reported that Israeli forces had opened fire, alongside incidents of crowd crush and people being trampled.

That day, my brother, my father, and my uncles had gone to collect aid. We waited for them until morning, convinced that we had lost them after hearing the horrifying reports of those killed and the tragic stories emerging from the scene.

On October 20, 2026, my friend Ghada sent me a message expressing her frustration with the reality we have been forced to live through:

I feel so frustrated. What kind of life are we living? How much longer will we have to struggle to secure flour and chase after things that should be readily available in the first place? I feel as though we have lost our future entirely, while all we can think about is flour and food.

The shortage did not last long; flour returned to the markets within two days. But one question continued to haunt us: If we cannot even feel secure about having food, what is left for us to live for?

Imagine the children growing up in Gaza today, many of whom can barely remember the taste of certain fruits after being deprived of them for more than two years. Imagine what this young generation is going through. A 10-year-old child is thinking about stockpiling food instead of concentrating on schoolwork, playing, or dreaming about the future. The fear of food disappearing has taken over his thoughts at an age when his mind should be occupied with the ordinary concerns of childhood, not with whether he will have something to eat tomorrow.

We see food as a blessing that God has bestowed upon all of us. Only those who have been deprived of it can truly understand its worth.

On November 14, 2026, I was at a shopping mall buying a few necessities when I saw that everything was available, despite the high prices. I could not hold back my tears. I thought of all those who had been killed while trying to obtain food. I thought of how my people had been forced to endure humiliation and risk their lives just to secure a single meal for their children and families.

I remember vividly the severe famine I experienced in northern Gaza in 2024, when we were receiving food aid dropped from planes operated by several different countries. Perhaps those countries believed they were providing us with a way to survive, but they failed to understand that, as we waited for those aid packages, we had no way of knowing where they would drift or where they would land. Hunger drove people to run after them, desperately trying to secure something to feed their families. But for some, the desperate attempt to reach that aid ended in drowning.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 17 Palestinians were reported killed in two incidents directly linked to airdropped aid in March 2024. On March 8, five Palestinians were killed when humanitarian aid fell on them after its parachutes malfunctioned near the Al Fayrouz Towers in Gaza City. On March 25, 12 Palestinians drowned while trying to reach aid packages that had fallen into the sea off the coast of Beit Lahia.

In Gaza, we have been humiliated in every possible way just to obtain food. On November 26, Thanksgiving Day in the United States, families gather around dining tables to celebrate and spend time together. In Gaza, however, we are forced to endure humiliation and hardship just to find something to eat. We long for the simplest moments that should never have been taken for granted: sitting together as a family around one table. Many have lost members of their families, and some tables no longer include those who once gathered around them.

I do not want to draw a comparison. Everyone has the right to celebrate, and food is a right that belongs to everyone. I am writing about this day for one reason: to remind people that there are others who are suffering. While families gather around tables filled with food, families in Gaza are still struggling to obtain the most basic thing they need to stay alive.

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