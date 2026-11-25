Some scientists urged residents to collect soil from before the blast, to compare with samples after the detonation.

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The United States Army has detonated 68 barrels of lead azide in southeastern Iowa, disregarding concerns of residents and environmental groups about the potential harms of such an explosion.

The blast occurred around 9 am Central Time. Video from local news outlets showed several plumes of smoke from the detonation, and journalists covering the event said they felt a shockwave afterward.

The Army gave little notice about the planned detonation to local residents, announcing earlier this month that it would occur on November 20. After outcry over the announcement, the Army said it would delay the blast. A lawsuit against the Army from environmental groups further delayed the detonation until a panel of judges on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals decided earlier this week to allow it to proceed.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Lee Zeldin claimed the mitigation efforts for the detonation on Wednesday “exceeded expectations.” President Donald Trump made the same claim in a Truth Social post shortly after the explosion took place. However, environmental experts say it will take more time to determine whether the mitigation efforts were entirely successful, as well as the extent to which hazardous materials were released into the environment.

NEW: The U.S. Army has carried out a controlled detonation at an ammunition plant in Iowa to prevent an uncontrolled explosion. pic.twitter.com/u1k715srLb — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026

New York Times reporter Quinn Glabicki said he and other journalists covering the blast “saw smoke climbing several hundred feet into the air.”

“In the distance, what appeared to be debris flew into the sky,” he added.

The 68 barrels of lead azide amounted to 9,700 pounds of the hazardous bomb-making material. The detonation occurred at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in the small town of Middletown, Iowa. Previous warnings about the planned explosion suggested the toxins could spread beyond a 100-mile radius.

Winds were moving southwest at the time of the detonation, likely pushing any material that reached the atmosphere further into Iowa or potentially into parts of Missouri.

Before the blast, the Army issued a warning, writing: “All people, but especially infants, children, pregnant women, adults, and children with chronic diseases such as heart disease, kidney disease, or dementia, should avoid outdoor activities within affected areas until further guidance is provided.”

The Army also told nearby residents that, after an “all-clear” was issued after the blast, they should “wet-wipe high-contact exterior surfaces such as patios, decks, window sills, and outdoor play equipment to safely capture and remove any settled dust.”

Lead cleanup is notoriously difficult and often requires intervention from certified professionals. There is no safe level of lead exposure.

Two hours after the detonation, the Army held an inter-agency press conference, describing the situation as a “successful operation,” with one federal official stating that the EPA determined there was a “zero-point-zero percent detection level of lead in the atmosphere.”

Beyond the federal government’s follow-ups, some scientists said they planned to do their own investigations into the aftereffects of the blast. Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, chair of the civil and environmental engineering department at the University of Nebraska, told CNN that she urged residents in the area to collect topsoil samples before the detonation took place.

“I know the Army is doing some testing, but at the same time, I don’t think the extent of the testing that probably needs to be done is something they have fully planned,” Bartelt-Hunt explained.

Trump administration officials have claimed there was no “viable alternative” for disposing of the lead azide, which was at risk of becoming highly unstable. Incoming Democratic federal lawmakers have expressed skepticism about such claims, saying they do not excuse the government’s lack of transparency.

“I remain concerned about the potential health risks resulting from the U.S. Army’s planned detonation in Middletown and the lack of clear communication and transparency from the U.S. Army,” said Sen.-elect Josh Turek (D-Iowa), adding in a social media post before the detonation:

We need a full investigation into why this stockpile of lead azide, which has been at IAAAP for decades, was allowed to degrade into this critical state, why safer methods of disposal were not pursued, what other potentially dangerous materials are being stored at the IAAAP and their condition, and what procedures are needed to ensure this never happens again. The public also deserves answers as to why the U.S. Army’s communication — both with the public and with Iowa officials — was delayed and inadequate from the beginning.

Gov.-elect Rob Sand (D-Iowa) expressed similar sentiments. “Iowans deserve transparency over how we got here, then answers and accountability to stop this from ever happening again,” Sand said.

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