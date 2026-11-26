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In March 1621, months before the meal Americans now call the first Thanksgiving, the Wampanoag leader Ousamequin sat down with the Plymouth colonists and negotiated a mutual-defense treaty. His people had every reason to keep their distance: An epidemic carried by European traders had totally emptied the village of Patuxet only a few years earlier. They came to the table anyway.

That’s what reciprocity asks of you: the understanding that relationships between people — and between nations — run on ongoing giving, receiving, and responsibility.

Four hundred and five years later, the federal government has left a long record of making that table optional through ignoring treaties with tribal nations. Now it is seeking to throw out the table altogether.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) now moving through Congress puts forth a series of changes that would fast-track federal approvals for projects like data centers and fossil fuel infrastructure. The bill would collapse Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act by narrowing what is considered an “undertaking” –– where federal funding was the prior baseline ––and shrinking the scope of an “adverse effect”; it places review deadlines on projects, and offers program alternatives to fast-track approvals; and sets a 150-day limit to court challenges. BAAJA would render public input limited and optional, narrow what is deemed historic property, and diminish requirements for federal agencies to consult with Native nations. Despite its innocuous framing as “permitting reform,” the bill would allow tech oligarchs to legally circumvent the communities and tribes that clearly oppose expensive and extractive projects on their land.

Treaties — the supreme law of the land, alongside the Constitution — require nation-to-nation relations for all projects impacting tribal nations. BAAJA virtually eliminates whatever parity remains in this relationship.

BAAJA’s own name claims the bill is about affordability, and many proponents say it will create jobs and advance clean energy infrastructure. But the oil industry-backed bill, with roughly a page per year since that first colonial meal, pushes aside the land, water, and people who gave the Pilgrims food. BAAJA is championed first and foremost by the GOP, but it’s become a bipartisan bill. Fifteen Democrats pushed it through the Senate the same week that Capitol Police arrested Indigenous activists protesting the bill like Krystal Two Bulls, executive director of Honor the Earth. Her organization advocates against the “green colonialism” this bill is attempting to legally codify.

The Native American Rights Fund (NARF), the largest legal advocacy organization for tribes in the U.S., issued a social media statement: “You may have recently heard from certain members of Congress that BAAJA would help clean energy without weakening environmental protections or Tribal rights,” it said. “NARF attorneys reviewed the bill and found a different story: fewer safeguards, less say for Tribal Nations and the public, and fewer ways to stop harmful projects.”

Meanwhile, media pundits like Jason Hayes, a research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, promote the bill’s emphasis on expediting permitting, framing the bill as providing cost- and time-saving mechanisms, and suggesting their reversal would risk corporate resources. Ezra Klein, a self-described liberal commentator at The New York Times, backs the bill, but tramples tribes by omission, never saying “Native American,” “Indigenous,” or “tribes” as he lays out his public support.

Klein’s advocacy for permitting reform is unsurprising, considering that it is central to a bestselling book he co-wrote, Abundance. But it carries a colonial logic of unlimited extraction with a greenwashed veneer. “We need to build and invent more of what we need,” Klein says. But who is “We”? Here it’s a pronoun that excludes tribes, and refers abstractly to technology and infrastructure development without context or consequence for the builder and the alleged beneficiaries. Such framing of development is greenwashing: a marketing practice that presents a product, policy, or company as more environmentally friendly than it actually is.

This has been done before: In 2024, the SunZia power line, a massive wind energy project, crossed New Mexico and Arizona into California, and transversed the Tohono O’odham Nation by running over historical properties. The Nation sued the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), but the suit was thrown out in a Tucson court that said the Nation waited too long to file an injunction.

The cycle repeated in 2021 for the Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada, sold as essential for electric vehicle batteries. The Biden administration fueled the lithium rush further by funneling billions of public dollars into clean energy projects, including $2.26 billion for Thacker Pass. The BLM’s tribal consultation process was minimal: One email was sent to the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe while staff were on furlough during a government shutdown.

Some of the same politicians and pundits who are trying to make extraction look green also attempt to make Zionism look reasonable, and even lend that project, itself an instrument of American power, a progressive sheen. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who received a letter from the Karuk Tribe urging him to strip the bill’s historic preservation changes, voted to advance it without any sort of public comment on tribal consultation. Schumer is also known as one of the staunchest defenders of Israel in Congress. Meanwhile, BAAJA architect Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island has also said he is “ardently pro-Israel.”

Zionism itself treats Jews’ Levantine presence 2,500 years ago as a sound basis for Jewish supremacy in Palestine today, all while Native genocide — waged through violence, land theft, and cultural genocide for over 500 years, and which continues to this day — is framed, in its elision, as a foregone conclusion. Both Palestinian and Native perspectives are regularly silenced in mainstream media, which removes from them the option of changing the narratives surrounding their own erasure. Cable news shows fail to include Palestinians, even at the height of genocide. Meanwhile, I have not seen Klein host a Native guest on his popular eponymous podcast, referring only to tribalism in politics with non-Native guests and making passing historical mention of tribes’ land dispossession in conversation with them. The perceived entitlement to both Palestinian and Native land repeats a colonial logic compounded by the dialectical erasure perpetuated in tandem. The situation is a hat on a hat: Tribes are excluded from the conversation on the exclusion of tribes.

Some environmental organizations like the Center for Biological Diversity and others call tribal exclusion more broadly from climate activism a form of “greenwashing.” Tom BK Goldtooth (Diné and Dakota), executive director of the Indigenous Environmental Network, has in the past called carbon offsets and “nature-based solutions” greenwashing: “Corporations and governments must cut carbon emission at source, rather than use [nature-based solutions] for greenwashing.” Adding insult to injury, tribes are lumped together as a monolith in BAAJA.

The exclusion is all the more crucial because tribes are leading more reciprocal and sustainable solutions to climate change. Colusa Indian Energy comes to mind. Its approach has buy-in from over 50 tribes and involves small data centers that require a fraction of the water of those produced by tech oligarchs. “If you’re using combined heat and power with dry cooling, potentially you’re looking at less than 100,000 gallons of water a day,” Chief Operating Officer Ken Ahmann (Cachil DeHe Band of Wintun Indians) told The Architect’s Newspaper. In October, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs endured a fire without recourse except for mutual aid offered by other tribes. In California, Yurok fire leader Elizabeth Azzuz proactively performs cultural burns that reduce risk of wildfires and promote biodiversity — a reciprocal modus operandi functioning opposite to the extractive projects promoted by BAAJA. Scientists say climate change is intensifying California’s now-annual wildfires; cultural burning reduces the fuel that feeds them.

As we await the House’s vote expected after Thanksgiving, by November 30, we have an opportunity to reflect on the fact that the Pilgrims violated the covenant that sanctified reciprocity with the Wampanoag and how that dynamic reverberates to this day. Attacks on Indigenous sovereignty are not a thing of the past. Today, they are being carried out in the name of clean energy modernization and permitting reform. Native leaders like Ahmann and Azzuz are building their own table, but bills like BAAJA threaten even the most optimistic and expansive strategies — and partnership — for land stewardship and climate change mitigation.

In Lakota, Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ means literally “we are all related.” In practice, it suggests that a person’s value lies in their daily acts of care for the whole community. Whether or not they realize it, BAAJA’s proponents have pitted Indigenous sovereignty against a clean energy future. We must reject the notion that trampling on the rights of some will ostensibly benefit us all.

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