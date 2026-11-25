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“Affordability” was the buzzword of the 2026 midterm elections, echoed often by Democrats as they scored a massive victory and captured both chambers of Congress. Indeed, the cost of living was the top issue on the mind of voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to polls. But the increasing economic pressure on working-class people is also inextricably linked in voters’ mind with corruption and the war on Iran. Now, as Democrats get ready to put forth new policies under their new majorities, it still isn’t exactly clear what a focus on “affordability” actually means.

As renowned progressive economist Gerald Epstein points out in the interview that follows, “affordability” is more than prices. The “affordability crisis” points to a plethora of economic and political ills facing the contemporary United States that need to be thoroughly addressed in order to make average citizens thrive. These include extreme wealth concentration, government corruption, corporate greed and unaccountability, an out-of-control health care system, unfair tax policy, and bloated military spending. Epstein argues that the policies to address these economic and social ills are already well-known, and only political will is needed to fix the broken system.

Epstein is professor of economics and co-director of the Political Economy Research Institute (PERI) at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and director of the project called Game Changers: Economic Policies for a Working America.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

C. J. Polychroniou: The 2026 midterm elections have been interpreted as a referendum on President Donald Trump as voters worried about the state of the economy under his administration. In fact, “affordability” was the dominant issue in the election cycle as many people in the U.S. are struggling with the cost of housing, groceries, and health care, and worry about their financial prospects, all while the rich continue to get richer. Do you agree with this interpretation of the midterm elections? Moreover, what do we mean by “affordability” and how is it to be addressed?

Gerald Epstein: I do agree. The 2026 midterm elections could indeed be dubbed the “affordability” midterms. Poll after poll, both before and after the elections, identified the rise in the cost of living due to Trump’s Iranian adventure and romance with tariffs as the top concerns of voters. And close to the top was voters’ dissatisfaction with the corruption of Trump, his family, and his minions. In fact, corruption did not rise to the top of voters’ priorities until Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff effectively tied Trump’s corruption to American families’ affordability problems. And now that Democrats have won control of both chambers of Congress, they seem to be converging on a two-pronged strategy: promote legislation that will improve “affordability” and investigate the Trump administration’s corruption.

All of this raises several questions: What is meant by “affordability?” What are the policy tools available to the government at the federal but also state and local levels that could make life more affordable for Americans? And, finally, is this “affordability agenda” sufficient to address the multiple challenges facing U.S. workers?

There are many “affordability” agendas to choose from. The Congressional Progressive Caucus released a “New Affordability Agenda” in April. According to the caucus: “The New Affordability Agenda is a slate of creative new bills to help families get ahead by making things cheaper, putting money in pockets and getting big money out of politics.” The agenda includes policies such as making prescription drugs cheaper by making it easier to produce generic drugs; reducing grocery prices by reducing grocery chain monopolies; making housing more affordable by increasing rental assistance and assistance for down payments; levying windfall profits tax on oil to be returned to consumers; limiting AI’s use in dynamic pricing of products; setting a minimum of two weeks paid vacation for workers; raising federal overtime pay; and getting money out of politics by limiting super PACs.

Clearly, this is not a comprehensive agenda, but it illustrates the key approaches to enhancing affordability: Reduce the costs of good by limiting monopolies and increasing competition; subsidize important goods and services and/or have government provide those goods; tax and redistribute excess profits; and limit the political power of corporations that are trying to protect those profits.

I think it’s important to take note of the fact that this agenda on “affordability” is not confined to prices. It’s important because, as such, it distinguishes “affordability” from a set of policies designed to preserve the status quo and treats it instead as a comprehensive economy strategy to modify the way the U.S. economy works.

Yes, this agenda illustrates that “affordability” is not just about prices; it is also about workers’ incomes, public provision of important goods and services, and limiting the excessive political power of companies that are trying to keep things unaffordable.

However, other action plans go beyond “affordability” and focus more on the underlying power inequalities that have led over many decades to massive increases in income and wealth inequality — inequality that manifests, among other places, in the lack of affordability facing many American families.

The Economic Policy Institute has been especially focused on the wages and incomes side of the affordability trap. It argues that the primary cause of the inability of many families to afford a decent life is a large increase in income and wage inequality, with incomes and wages for the vast majority of Americans lagging far behind what they need to be to afford a decent life. Moreover, the institute argues that this large rise in income inequality has been driven by intentional policy changes that reduced workers’ bargaining power. The key to solving this affordability problem is to facilitate increases in workers’ bargaining power through increasing minimum wages, making it easier for workers to organize unions, and keeping the rate of unemployment low to enhance workers’ wages and power.

A related agenda that seeks to improve affordability through enhanced democratic rights and worker power is contained in the “Solidarity Agenda.” This eight-part action plan includes a focus on enhanced union power, green investment, increased taxation of the very wealthy, and enacting a foreign policy that is focused on solidarity with workers abroad in order to tame the power of multinational corporations.

There are many other agendas, including the Roosevelt Institute’s The Good Life Agenda, which goes well beyond affordability, and I am sure there will be more to come as we approach the 2028 elections.

At PERI, you launched and direct a project called Game Changers: Economic Policies for a Working America. Tell us how this project approaches “affordability” and some of the specific policies that it advocates for addressing the affordability crisis.

For our project, 40 analysts developed 30 bold economic policies to build a stronger, fairer, greener and more inclusive economy. This set includes a good number of policies that would enhance affordability for U.S. workers and families; but they also go beyond affordability and include an important focus on fairness, dealing with the climate emergency, increasing worker power, and enhancing democracy.

The Game Changers’ affordability agenda includes a detailed proposal for Medicare for All; other policies call for an end to profiteering in health care; creating a fully universal, federally funded child care program; enacting a universal basic income for children; making housing more affordable through national rent control; and providing single-payer national disaster insurance for all.

Housing plays a big role in the affordability crisis. We have a policy to make housing more available through a Social Housing Development Authority. We also explain how we would fund these policies by cutting military spending and raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

In addition, we propose policies that enhance well-being and worker power without incurring any increases in public expenditures. These include regulating harmful chemicals, phasing out fossil fuels, passing laws to regulate finance and avoid costly taxpayer bailouts, and increasing workers’ bargaining power by passing just cause protections so workers cannot be fired arbitrarily or in a discriminatory fashion.

These policies enhance affordability but also restore workers’ power, public accountability for corporations, and fairness in the tax system.

In short, as these policy agendas show, to really attack the problem of affordability, we must move well beyond policies to reduce specific prices, and increase the public and private resources that workers have to sustain their lives while limiting the political power of capitalists and elites to prevent workers, families, and communities from thriving.

Democrats will run the show on Capitol Hill come January 3, 2027, but past experience shows that we cannot rely on them to do what is right — especially not when establishment Democrats outnumber progressives. How do activists ramp up pressure on Democrats to do the right thing?

Of course, the first thing is to contact their congressional representative about the issues they feel passionately about. But, probably more effective would be to link up with the many activist groups that are already mobilized around the elections and are promoting parts of this progressive agenda. These include Swing Left, Our Revolution, the Sunrise Movement, and many others. People’s individual voices are powerful, but they are more powerful still when combined into an organized group.

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