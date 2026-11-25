The year-over-year cost of a Thanksgiving turkey has increased by 10 percent, according to the Farm Bureau.

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New polling demonstrates that millions of Americans are likely to change their Thanksgiving plans due to concerns about costs, as prices for many staple items have shot up over the past year.

An Economist/YouGov poll published earlier this week asked respondents whether they would be altering their “turkey day” plans due to price increases. According to the survey, nearly 3 in 10 Americans (28 percent) said they would be making changes to their ordinary traditions.

While 49 percent of respondents said they weren’t changing anything about Thanksgiving, a significant number said they were, yet another indicator that the economy under the Trump administration isn’t working for everybody.

Travel expenses and concerns could be one reason many are making changes to their plans. Gasoline prices have dropped somewhat since reaching over $4.50/gallon on average across the U.S. this past spring, due to restrictions on oil exports that occurred after President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a war on Iran. But even with some respite in those expenses, the average cost of gasoline for this year’s Thanksgiving is almost 20 percent higher than it was a year ago. Soaring ticket prices for air travel — in conjunction with concerns about air safety in general — could also be affecting people’s plans.

Travel isn’t the only matter on people’s minds. With those higher gas prices — and higher prices for diesel fuel — costs for food and other consumer goods have increased, too.

Indeed, the cost of the Thanksgiving meal itself has gone up. According to figures compiled by the Farm Bureau, this year’s meal will likely cost 6 percent more than last year’s — with a 10 percent increase for the turkey alone. Other staple items that are seeing increases in costs include milk, dinner rolls, potatoes, and cranberries, products that are transported across the country on vehicles that use diesel fuel.

Beyond Thanksgiving, higher consumer costs could lead families to change their holiday plans, too. One survey found, for example, that 45 percent of families are going to buy fewer gifts this year as a result of high prices.

Unfortunately, there are signs that the economy isn’t going to get better anytime soon. Indeed, on Wednesday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index — the preferred measure for inflation that is used by the Fed — showed a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent annual inflation rate, the highest annual rate seen in that measure since August 2025.

The Trump administration also announced this week that it is preparing to impose a new round of high tariffs on China, the European Union, and other countries. Such tariffs, many economists point out, are essentially a tax on consumers, raising prices on products they purchase from outside the U.S.

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