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For the first time since his ascension to the Democratic Senate leadership a decade ago, Chuck Schumer is facing a serious challenge for the top post by Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland). Once considered a rather cautious center-left figure, Van Hollen has emerged in recent years as one the Democrats’ more progressive voices, proving himself willing to challenge the party’s hawkish foreign policy orthodoxy, even regarding U.S. relations with Israel.

Schumer’s decidedly hawkish views are so far to the right of those of rank-and-file Democrats that his reappointment to majority leader would constitute a major betrayal of the Democratic voters who have made it possible for him to once again hold that powerful position after four years in the minority. Most observers believe that while Van Hollen has been gaining momentum, Schumer will likely receive his colleagues’ endorsement when they vote by secret ballot on December 1.

As even leading Republicans admit, the war on Iran was a major reason for the margin of Democratic victory. Schumer, however, has consistently been an Iran hawk. An NBC News exit poll showed that 74 percent of voters noted the war was a “crucial” or “major” factor in their vote. When President Donald Trump launched the war at the end of February, rather than categorically condemning the illegal and predictably disastrous use of force, Schumer issued a rather ambivalent statement asking the administration to be clearer about “the objectives of these strikes and what comes next,” calling for Trump to follow constitutional procedures but stressing “Iran must never be allowed to attain a nuclear weapon.”

This past June, when a U.S.-Iranian memorandum of understanding gave some hope for de-escalation and an end to the conflict, Schumer attempted to mobilize opposition to the peace effort by referring to the agreement as “the art of surrender” and falsely claimed that it would require the United States to pay Iran $300 billion.

As the war has dragged on and public opposition has grown, his criticisms of the war have increased, but this has come after decades of publicly belittling diplomacy and encouraging a more militaristic outlook toward Iran.

As Barack Obama was negotiating with Iran on the nuclear question during his presidential administration, Schumer repeatedly tried to undermine Obama’s diplomatic approach, signing a 2013 letter from a handful of senators, including then-Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain, insisting that “a credible military threat remains on the table and we underscore the imperative that the current sanctions be maintained aggressively.” He also supported a Republican-backed resolution introduced by the notorious warmonger Graham, insisting that, in the event of war between Israel and Iran, the United States should provide “diplomatic, military, and economic support to the Government of Israel” — even if Israel attacked Iran first.

When such efforts to sabotage the talks failed and a nuclear deal was signed in 2015, Schumer was one of only two Democratic senators to oppose it.

During Israel’s unprovoked bombing of Iran in June of last year, Schumer insisted that “Israel has a right to defend itself” and reiterated that “[t]he United States’ commitment to Israel’s security and defense must be ironclad.” Just over a week earlier, he criticized Trump for even engaging in negotiations with Iran. Schumer refused to sign on to a war powers resolution proposed by Sen. Tim Kaine which could have prevented the United States from joining the war, as it did the following week. Just prior to the 12-day war Israel launched on Iran, during which the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites, Schumer goaded Trump by posting a video to social media accusing him of “folding on Iran” by attempting to negotiate a deal, bemoaning how “Trump always chickens out” regarding the use of military force.

While Schumer’s hawkishness on Iran has garnered attention as Senate Democrats consider how they can constrain the war, his militaristic outlook is not reserved for that country alone. In 2002, Schumer was also among the right-wing minority of congressional Democrats to vote to authorize the U.S. invasion of Iraq, falsely claiming that Iraq had somehow redeveloped its chemical, biological, and nuclear programs; had stockpiles of chemical and biological weapons; and had rebuilt long-range missiles. He rejected the broad consensus of Middle East scholars, State Department officials, and most U.S. allies that, in addition to being conducted on false pretenses, an invasion of Iraq would be illegal, unnecessary, and have disastrous consequences. Even after acknowledging that Iraq didn’t really have those weapons, he insisted on keeping U.S. forces in that oil-rich country in a bloody counterinsurgency war for much of the subsequent decade.

Additionally, Schumer has supported arms transfers to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other dictatorships across the Middle East, rejecting human rights concerns. Back in 2006, he was one of only a dozen Democrats to vote against an amendment to protect civilians from unexploded cluster munitions.

Long before Trump began waging his campaign against the International Criminal Court (ICC), Schumer vocally opposed the body. He supported a 2002 bill, colloquially known as The Hague Invasion Act, that prohibits the United States from cooperating in any way with the ICC and its prosecution of individuals responsible for serious crimes against humanity, restricts U.S. foreign aid to countries that support the ICC, and authorizes the use of military force to free those from the United States or allied countries held by the ICC.

More than anything, though, it is around U.S. policy toward Israel that Schumer has made his reputation as a militarist with little regard for human rights and international law.

In the face of three-quarters of Democratic voters opposing additional military aid to Israel and with all but seven Democratic senators supporting Trump’s latest arms package, Schumer announced earlier this year: “All the aid that Israel needs, I will continue to fight for it. And we delivered more security assistance to Israel, our ally, under my leadership than ever, ever before. We will keep doing that, everybody.”

Schumer first came to national attention when, as a member of the House, he spoke at the 1988 Democratic National Convention in opposition to a resolution calling for “mutual recognition, territorial compromise and self-determination for the Israelis and Palestinians.” He referred to its supporters as “disgraceful,” said the resolution was an effort to “reward intransigence and terrorism,” and called it a duplicitous proposal that threatened Israel’s security.

While eventually coming out in support of a two-state solution, Schumer has insisted it can only come on Israeli terms and without pressuring the Israeli government, which opposes any kind of Palestinian state, to compromise.

In the face of polls showing 80 percent of Democrats have an unfavorable view of Israel, Schumer calls himself a “Shomer Yisrael,” a guardian of Israel, arguing, “My job is to keep the left pro-Israel.” He does not simply support Israel, however — he supports the Israeli right. While most Senate Democrats now align with the moderate pro-Israel group J Street, Schumer remains firmly committed to the positions of the right-wing American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). The organization has not only praised Benjamin Netanyahu and his genocidal war on Palestinians, but has endorsed scores of Republican insurrectionists for reelection, targeted liberal Democrats for defeat, and viciously attacked even fellow Zionists who do not fully back Israel’s right-wing policies. Schumer was the only Democratic senator to speak at AIPAC’s most recent Congressional Summit.

In early 2023, when Netanyahu was facing growing international criticism for the increased repression in the occupied territories as well as massive protests within Israel for his anti-democratic policies, including efforts to restrict the independence of the courts, Schumer flew to Israel to show his support for the far right Israeli leader, prompting the leading Israeli newspaper Haaretz to wonder “What’s Behind Chuck Schumer’s Strange Embrace of Netanyahu?”

And Schumer was one of the Senate’s most outspoken supporters of Israel’s war on Gaza and an opponent of a ceasefire — even as polls, even during an early phase of the war, showed nearly three-quarters of Democratic voters supported such a ceasefire and later polls found a majority of Democrats recognize Israel’s actions as genocide.

In 2024, just after the ICC chief prosecutor applied for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, along with three Hamas leaders, Schumer issued a formal invitation for the soon-to-be indicted war criminal to address a joint session of Congress. This came in the face of calls by hundreds of prominent Israelis — including a former prime minister; a Nobel Prize winner; the former intelligence chief; and others representing Israeli science, technology, politics, defense, law, and culture — to cancel the invitation.

Despite enormous evidence of Israel’s war crimes under Netanyahu and Gallant, Schumer denounced the ICC for indicting the two Israeli leaders. Though only two of the 73 people indicted by the International Criminal Court have been Israeli, and the overwhelming majority are African, Chuck Schumer insists that the ICC has an “anti-Israel bias.” He has defended Trump’s executive order sanctioning those associated with the International Criminal Court for prosecuting members of an allied government for war crimes. Schumer has also attacked Amnesty International for its meticulously documented reports on Israeli violations of international humanitarian law as somehow “delegitimizing the existence of the State of Israel.”

Meanwhile, Schumer has been a longtime supporter of Israel’s colonization drive in the occupied West Bank, insisting in 2018 that the settlements were not an obstacle to peace. In January 2017, he cosponsored a resolution insisting that it was “anti-Israel” for the United Nations to oppose illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied territories and that the United Nations has no business addressing the Israeli occupation, effectively siding with then-President-elect Trump by criticizing Obama for not vetoing a very modest resolution supported by every other government on the UN Security Council. Schumer went on to strongly support Trump’s controversial decision for the United States to become the world’s only major country to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to designate the city, much of which is recognized as part of the occupied Palestinian territories, as only belonging to Israel.

In 2015, Schumer signed a letter to the European Union trade minister attacking the EU for insisting that products produced in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank not be labeled as “made in Israel,” insisting that the EU initiative was promoting a “de-facto boycott of Israel.” This was despite the fact that the EU decision was only in reference to the occupied territories and, much to the consternation of human rights activists, did not call for boycotting any products from the settlements, much less Israel itself.

Even worse, Schumer helped push through a trade bill that formally defined “Israel” as including the occupied territories. Lara Friedman of the liberal Zionist group Americans for Peace Now notes how such efforts are “not about defending Israel at all,” but rather about “shielding Israeli settlements from pressure” and “seeking to codify in U.S. law the view that there is no distinction between Israel and Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.”

Additionally, Schumer supported a bill effectively criminalizing support for boycotts against Israel or companies doing business in the country or its occupied territories. If it had passed, it would have made it a crime to support or even furnish information about a boycott directed at Israel or the Israeli occupation supported by any entity of the United Nations, the European Union, or other “international governmental organization.”

From the invasion to Iraq to the Gaza genocide, Schumer has aligned with right-wing Christian fundamentalists against Catholic, Orthodox, Anglican, and the mainline Protestant churches. It is hard to imagine Democrats accepting a leader who would side with such tendencies regarding reproductive freedom and LGBTQ rights. Yet, on issues of human rights, international law, and war and peace, there seems to be a willingness to tolerate leaders allied with the Christian right.

Indeed, Schumer, who is Jewish, has his own version of the Christian Zionist view of God as a cosmic real estate agent designating the Holy Land as exclusively for the Jews by insisting, in reference to the Palestinians, “Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.” In short, even putting aside the fact that Muslims, like Christians, do recognize the Torah as sacred scripture and that the Torah is not a real estate deed, it underscores that Schumer’s support for Israeli supremacy is rooted not in political expediency, but deeply held ideological beliefs.

Having someone so far to the right of the Democratic mainstream on the Middle East policy today would be the equivalent of having a Democratic leader supporting the Vietnam War in the early 1970s or U.S. intervention in Central America during the 1980s.

The outcome of the vote will be an indicator of the direction of the Democratic-controlled Senate for the coming years. It will say a lot about the current crop of Democrats in the Senate if they choose to rebuff a clear mandate from voters for change and stick with Schumer instead.

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