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Media coverage of Republican infighting over judicial nominee T. Elliot Gaiser has focused on the strong words exchanged between Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. President Donald Trump nominated Gaiser to become a federal judge in Texas, but Cornyn blocked a crucial committee vote on November 18 to advance the pick forward.

“Everyone knows that I am a notorious cusser and screamer and that Ted is a fragile thing,” Cornyn said on November 21 in a social media post describing a previous heated exchange between the two lawmakers. Cornyn has argued that Gaiser is not from Texas and has little trial experience, while Cruz accuses Cornyn of handing an open judicial seat to Democrats.

However, what has received far less attention is Gaiser’s role in producing the legal opinion that greenlit the U.S. military’s deadly airstrikes on civilian boats in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean that the Trump administration has accused, without evidence, of smuggling drugs. The strikes have killed more than 200 people in what human rights groups say are effectively extrajudicial executions in blatant violation of U.S. and international law.

“We’re talking about legal opinions used to justify military strikes that have killed hundreds of people, alongside a broader pattern of putting the president’s personal interests ahead of the law,” said Michael Teter, co-founder of the Legal Accountability Center, in a statement.

Gaiser currently serves as assistant attorney general in the Justice Department, where he leads the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC). He is also Trump’s nominee for a lifetime federal judgeship in the Northern District of Texas. Cornyn used a procedural maneuver last week to block the Senate Judiciary Committee from advancing Gaiser’s nomination. However, Cornyn remains under pressure from Cruz and other conservatives to reverse course and allow a vote on Gaiser as Republicans race to confirm Trump nominees before a Democratic majority takes over in January.

Meanwhile, the Legal Accountability Center filed a bar complaint against Gaiser on November 18, calling for an investigation into his role in providing legal cover for the deadly airstrikes on civilian boats in international waters. The complaint also cites a series of opinions released by the OLC that allegedly prioritize Trump’s personal interests over federal law, including a controversial opinion declaring that the Presidential Records Act, a key oversight law, is unconstitutional and does not apply to Trump.

“Government lawyers have a duty to tell the president when the law says ‘no,’ not simply find ways to justify whatever he wants to do,” Teter said, adding that the allegations are “extraordinarily serious.”

Secret Memo Behind Deadly Airstrikes

At the center of the complaint is a secret legal opinion written under Gaiser’s leadership to provide legal justification for the Trump administration’s airstrikes on civilian boats suspected of smuggling drugs. Issued on September 5, 2025, the legal opinion followed an infamous September 2 attack in which two shipwrecked survivors of an initial U.S. airstrike were killed by a secondary (or “double tap”) strike while clinging to the wreckage in the water.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Connecticut), who serves on the House Intelligence Committee and saw video of the strikes, pointed out that the second strike was impermissible by U.S. military manual standards. The bar complaint against Gaiser alleges he failed to exercise independent judgment and provided legal cover for unlawful killings.

While the legal opinion remains classified, court filings indicate the 49-page memo was signed by Gaiser, according to the bar complaint. Members of Congress who have seen the memo have publicly outlined its legal reasoning, which rests on a theory that the U.S. is engaged in a formal armed conflict with drug smugglers. The Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), a human rights group, calls this reasoning “badly flawed.”

The first Trump administration official to advocate on the record for military strikes on civilian vessels appears to be Emil Bove, Trump’s former personal attorney known for his extremism and loyalty to the president. In February 2025, Bove criticized traditional anti-drug smuggling efforts and declared the U.S. should “just sink the boats.” Trump then tapped Bove to sit on a federal appeals court, a controversial nomination narrowly approved by the Senate by a 50-49 vote in July 2025.

The boat strikes are a major escalation of the war on drugs and a twisted point of pride for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. At least 244 people have been killed in international waters by dozens of U.S. airstrikes since September 2025, according to the Drug Policy Alliance. The Trump administration claims the strikes target what it calls “narcoterrorists,” but family members and local officials have said that victims include fishers, human trafficking victims, and laborers.

More than a dozen fishers from Ecuador recently filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration after surviving an airstrike on their boat in the Pacific Ocean. The fishers say they have no connection to the drug trade, but U.S. drones sank their boat on March 17 and left two of them with serious burns, according to The Guardian.

The Office of Legal Counsel’s legal opinion reportedly claims the boat strikes target drugs for destruction, not people, and any casualties are treated as enemy combatants or collateral damage, The Guardian has reported. The targets are identified using a secret list of 24 drug cartels that the Trump administration unilaterally designated as international “terrorist” groups to justify military operations against them, according to WOLA.

“The boat strikes are a deadly evolution of the drug war, following a pattern of expanding government power at the expense of individual rights and democratic safeguards,” said Theshia Naidoo, a policy director at Drug Policy Alliance, in an interview.

Naidoo said the Trump administration claims the strikes are defending the nation from drugs smuggled into the U.S. to kill Americans, but in reality, the boats that are being blown up have little or nothing to do with the overdose crisis. Most fatal overdoses are caused by synthetic opioids, which are made in small labs in the U.S. and Mexico, not transported from South America in boats. In fact, experts worry Trump’s drug war policies will intensify the overdose crisis over time.

“The drugs that are typically transported in the Caribbean Sea or the Pacific Ocean — it’s usually cocaine, and it may be destined to other [countries], not the U.S.,” Naidoo said. “The driver of the overdose crisis in the U.S. is really fentanyl and synthetic opioids, so the boat strikes really have nothing to do with addressing the overdose crisis.”

Waging Drug War, Slashing Health Care

Naidoo said the boat strikes have not achieved the stated goal of reducing the availability of illicit drugs in the United States. The Trump administration’s own law enforcement agencies acknowledge that traffickers have simply found ways to avoid the strikes.

“The result is a drug policy agenda that invests in violence instead of the health-based solutions that save lives and strengthen communities,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo said the Trump administration has slashed funding for health care and public health initiatives that are credited with helping to reduce overdose deaths by 27 percent in 2024, including a $333 million cut in federal funding for harm reduction programs that connect users with the overdose reversal drug naloxone as well as addiction treatment. Naidoo said the Trump administration treats drugs as a national security threat rather than a public health issue, and the “trade-offs are stark.”

“At home, federal funding for addiction treatment, overdose prevention, mental health services, and programs that support people in crisis have been slashed, including $1 trillion for Medicaid over 10 years, which is the largest payer of addiction and mental health treatment in the U.S.,” Naidoo said. “Abroad, the administration has spent billions in military funding for weapons and war.”

Naidoo said Trump’s war on drugs is also a war on democracy, an argument the Drug Policy Alliance lays out in a detailed new report. Originally declared by President Richard Nixon in the 1970s to criminalize the antiwar and Black liberation movements, the war on drugs has for decades justified the militarization of police and expansion of government power at the expense of individual rights and democratic safeguards. The boat strikes are a dangerous escalation of this trend.

“In the latest escalation of the drug war, the administration has treated suspicion of drugs as a matter of war — not drug enforcement, going above the law and circumventing due process,” Naidoo wrote in an email. “Instead of investigation, arrest, and prosecution, the people on these boats faced lawless execution.”

The boat strikes are not Trump’s only drug war escalation on Gaiser’s watch. The Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion on December 23, 2025, stating Trump “likely could conclude” that a military operation to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would not constitute “war in the constitutional sense,” according to the Legal Accountability Center’s bar complaint. The White House cited the opinion to attack Venezuela without approval from Congress.

About 80 people were killed when the U.S. invaded Venezuela on January 3 and kidnapped Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Maduro now faces drug trafficking charges in the U.S., to which he has pleaded not guilty. International experts at the United Nations condemned the operation as a blatant and dangerous violation of international law.

While Cornyn has blocked Trump from installing Gaiser as a federal judge in Texas for now, the senator remains under pressure from Cruz and other Republicans to let the Senate Judiciary Committee advance Gaiser’s nomination before the GOP’s lame duck session ends in December.

“Perhaps [Gaiser] was interested in a judicial appointment and recognizes that he is never going to get one through a Senate controlled by the Democratic Party, and this was the last one that was available,” Teter said.

However, Cornyn is facing retirement from the Senate and has shown a willingness to buck the president after Trump endorsed his primary challenger, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, earlier this year. Paxton defeated Cornyn with Trump’s endorsement but went on to lose by a wide margin to Democrat James Talarico in a race that stunned Republicans nationwide.

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