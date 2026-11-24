Top Republicans have signaled an openness to defunding the war, as Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries have demurred.

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New polling finds that the majority of Democrats want members of Congress to use next month’s government funding bill to withhold funds for the Iran war, a strategy embraced by progressives and figures like Senate majority leader candidate Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) to end the war as soon as possible.

According to University of Maryland polling conducted this past weekend, 51 percent of Democrats say that they support the use of the upcoming funding bill, with a deadline of December 11, to defund the war even if it risks a government shutdown or a presidential veto. By contrast, only 16 percent of Democrats said they oppose the idea — a -35 point margin — while 32 percent said they don’t know.

The idea is also narrowly favored when responses from all ideologies are considered, 31 percent support to 28 percent opposition, despite 48 percent of Republicans opposing the idea.

Earlier this month, a group of four senators — Van Hollen, Michael Bennet (D-Colorado), Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) — vowed in a joint statement to oppose any funding bill that would fund the war. Lawmakers in favor of the effort have made clear that their intention is to effectively dare President Donald Trump to shut down the government in order to fund his war.

“Congress cannot allow Trump to continue his conflict — we must force him to end it,” the lawmakers said. “When we vote on appropriations, we intend to fund the government and stop funds for this war.”

The proposal is imminently achievable. The Washington Post reported this week that top Republicans have said that they are open to allowing the bill to be used to cut off funding for the war in exchange for keeping the government funded. The Post cited Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota) as two Republicans who said they are open to the effort.

Thune said that he is “open to anything that keeps the government funded and makes sure that we’ve got our military and national security requirements and needs met.”

In other words, the Democratic base wants Congress to defund the war at the soonest possible opportunity; several Democrats in Congress are pushing for the proposal; and even Republican leaders may be on board.

Part of the reason for this broad-based support may be the vast unpopularity of the war, in which U.S.-Israeli strikes have killed roughly 3,500 people in Iran.

University of Maryland’s polling found that a staggering 80 percent of Democrats say that they want the war to end now “regardless of the terms,” meaning that they would be fine with accepting any of Iran’s and U.S.’s terms in exchange for the war’s end. A majority of all respondents felt the same, at 55 percent, compared to 21 percent who said they prefer the current course, and 18 percent saying they favor a military escalation.

Experts have said that defunding the war is one of the most effective ways to force President Donald Trump to end the military portion of the war, with options like war powers resolutions unable to force his hand.

Some of the people not in support of the proposal, however, are top Democrats. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) said last week that he opposes even the idea of barring funds from being used for the war, in favor of a war powers resolution that the Trump administration is likely to ignore. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York), facing a challenge to his leadership from one of the top Senate champions of the proposal to defund the war, has been mum on the issue.

The top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, Rosa DeLauro (Connecticut), has suggested that she does not want to use the continuing resolution to shut down the war.

“I think that the American people would like to see us end the war. I also believe that the American people may not believe that shutting the government down ends the war,” she said last week, her comments undercut by polling finding otherwise.

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