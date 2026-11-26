Environmental advocates warn that expanding satellites will impact “everyday lives as well as the future of our planet.”

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The Federal Communications Commission’s approval on Wednesday of SpaceX’s plan to deploy one million orbital data center satellites into space by 2040 was not “just irresponsible,” said one environmental advocate.

“It’s reckless,” said Tim Whitehouse, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility. “The potential for these projects to degrade the atmosphere with pollution and debris and harm wildlife needs to be carefully considered before licensing these projects.”

Whitehouse was among the critics who noted that the approval had been granted without an environmental review, which is required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the deployment of one million “orbital space modules,” which SpaceX has said would form a new data center constellation called “Starmind,” would open “a bold new frontier” and allow the U.S. to lead “the world into the era of super intelligence.”

The satellites would process massive amounts of data to be used on Earth, according to SpaceX, the space exploration company led by Republican megadonor Elon Musk.

The environmental legal group Earthjustice said they also risk “changing our atmosphere, disrupting our daily activities that rely on satellites currently operating, disturbing wildlife, and fundamentally altering our night sky,” and denounced the commission for releasing the decision as families across the U.S. were preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“Drastically expanding satellites in space has a direct impact on people’s everyday lives as well as the future of our planet,” said Jan Hasselman, senior attorney at Earthjustice. “Agencies that authorize companies looking to space as the next frontier still must operate within the law, and the law requires the FCC to consider all the risks and impacts of these proposals. It is dismaying that the FCC has ignored the law so blatantly and tried to mask the fact with a holiday filing.”

The number of satellites in space has already grown rapidly in the last several years, with 15,000 satellites in orbit in 2026 — up from 1,400 just over a decade ago.

Satellites cause emissions as they are placed in space through rocket launches, and other environmental impacts include debris from potential collisions — especially as the number of satellites grows — degradation of the ozone layer, and light pollution.

Astronomers spoke out against SpaceX’s plan earlier this year, saying it would prevent scientists from studying the night sky with modern telescopes, as well as disrupting ecosystems and humans’ biological clocks due to extreme light pollution.

On Wednesday, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) said it was “disheartened and dismayed” by the FCC’s licensing of Musk’s plan.

“The proposed constellation would significantly undermine decades of federal investment in astronomical facilities and the ability of astronomers and the public to enjoy and study the night sky,” said the group. “The intended and unintended radio emissions from a constellation of such unprecedented size would imperil radio astronomy research, and the waste heat generated by the data centers would produce a thermal signature that would increase the infrared background of the sky and threaten the efficacy of sensitive instruments used in regular astronomy research. In addition, atmospheric pollution from the launches and reentries of so many satellites, as well as increased collision risks in orbit, remain significant concerns; both of these factors threaten research astronomy.”

“The AAS is gravely concerned about the future of federally funded astronomical research under such a fundamentally altered night sky, and the resulting waste of taxpayer dollars invested in astronomical facilities throughout the country and the world,” the AAS added.

Earthjustice emphasized that the approval came as Congress is considering the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), the permitting reform bill that would prevent future administrations from revoking licenses for projects including data centers and would block courts from enforcing environmental review laws for such projects if they had been violated previously.

“This approval to deploy a million data centers in space without any thought to the impacts on Earth is just a glimpse of what we’ll see during the next two years of [President Donald] Trump,” said Sam Sankar, senior vice president of Earthjustice. “This is great example of why Congress should not pass a flawed bill like BAAJA that would lock in terrible projects like this one. Donald Trump is going to do a lot more dirty and lawless deals over the next years, and BAAJA prevents future presidents from reconsidering them.”

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